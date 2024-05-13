May 13th 2024



C. Hasse & Sohn Announces a 5-Years License agreement to Photocat NOxOFF Technology to produce in Uelzen, Germany

Roskilde, Denmark. May 13, 2024 – Photocat, a leading developer and provider of photocatalytic solutions for air purification, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with C. Hasse & Sohn, a prominent German bitumen roofing company. This License agreement follows agreements made with IKO, Danosa and Katepal to use IPR developed and owned by Photocat. The IPR portfolio supported with Knowhow transfers provide the partners/Licensees with data and values to support the documentation of the environmental impact and improved air quality properties. We build a better air quality one roof at a time.

Key Partnership Highlights:

Five-Year Commitment: Under this agreement, Photocat and C. Hasse & Sohn have committed to a five-year partnership dedicated to advancing NOx reduction technology and promoting sustainable solutions in the German market.

Competitive Photocatalytic Technology: Photocat will provide access to its proprietary and patented photocatalytic technology, which will be integrated into selected parts of C. Hasse & Sohn's product portfolio – under their brand name Kubidritt ReduX. Leveraging Photocat's extensive patent base, developed at the company's headquarters in Denmark, this collaboration represents a significant step forward in bringing cutting-edge air purification solutions to the roofing industry while ensuring the protection of intellectual property rights.

Sustainable Impact: Through this partnership, Photocat and C. Hasse & Sohn aim to make a significant impact on air quality improvement and NOx reduction in Germany. By harnessing the power of photocatalysis, they pave the way for a healthier and more sustainable future.

Focus on Environmental Innovation: Both companies share a common vision of driving environmental innovation and promoting green solutions. By integrating photocatalytic properties into their products, they demonstrate their commitment to combating air pollution and creating cleaner urban environments.

Collaboration with Industry Leaders: Photocat and C. Hasse & Sohn are collaborating with prominent institutions and industry leaders to advance the adoption of photocatalytic technology and drive positive change in the German market – and by that growing their respective German businesses.

Mutual Commitment to Excellence: This partnership reflects the mutual commitment of both companies to excellence, innovation, and sustainability. By working together, they aim to deliver cutting-edge solutions that benefit both the environment and society as a whole.

Jesper Elsgaard, Chief Business Officer of Photocat, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with C. Hasse & Sohn to advance NOx reduction technology in Germany. This partnership exemplifies our mutual focus on driving the adoption of green and sustainable solutions that have a tangible impact on air quality improvement and NOx reduction. Leveraging our extensive patent base, including innovations developed at our headquarters in Denmark, we are confident that together, we can pave the way for a healthier future".

Karsten Seelig, Geschäftsfuhrer of C. Hasse & Sohn, added, "We are excited to embark on this journey with Photocat to integrate their cutting-edge photocatalytic technology into our product portfolio. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering innovative and air quality solutions to our customers while contributing to environmental sustainability".

Importantly, this partnership with C. Hasse & Sohn will not influence the expectations for the financial performance of 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Jesper Elsgaard

Chief Business Officer

Photocat A/S

Tel: +45 5121 7651

e-mail: jes@photocat.net

About Photocat:

Photocat is a leading innovator in sustainable solutions, dedicated to harnessing the power of photocatalysis to create a cleaner and more sustainable world. With a focus on cutting-edge technologies and partnerships, Photocat is at the forefront of environmental innovation. Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The company’s Certified Advisor is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

About C. Hasse & Sohn:

C. Hasse & Sohn is a prominent German bitumen roofing company known for its commitment to quality and innovation. With a rich history spanning over 150 years, C. Hasse & Sohn specializes in providing high-performance roofing solutions for both residential and commercial applications.

