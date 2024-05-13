May 13th 2024



Mangold has stopped as Certified advisor for Photocat

Roskilde, Denmark. May 13, 2024 – Photocat, a leading developer and provider of photocatalytic solutions for air purification. Announce that discussions with its certified advisor has led to termination of contract. Photocat is in the process of finding a new certified advisor and expect to disclose this shortly.

For further information, please contact:

Keiko Alberts

Photocat A/S

Tel: +45 7022 5055

e-mail: ka@photocat.net

Photocat A/S is obliged to publicize this information in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at CET 11:30 on May13th 2024

About Photocat:

Photocat is a leading innovator in sustainable solutions, dedicated to harnessing the power of photocatalysis to create a cleaner and more sustainable world. With a focus on cutting-edge technologies and partnerships, Photocat is at the forefront of environmental innovation. Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The company’s Certified Advisor is to be announced shortly.

