Photocat strengthens its position in Switzerland within Sustainable Solutions through partnership with Hydag AG

Roskilde, Denmark. October 31st, 2023 – Photocat, a global leader and innovator of sustainable solutions, is proud to announce a strategic commercial partnership with Hydag AG, a Swiss leader in techno-chemical technologies. This partnership signals a significant step forward in Photocat's mission to revolutionize the world with sustainable and eco-friendly solutions.

Key Partnership Highlights:

Expanding Photocat's marketplace for CMA Suite of Products: Road salt has been used for many years with acceptance of the significant negative side effects like corrosion, negative effect of water and plants. Photocat solution has changed this completely to offer both significant economic advantages as well as significant advantages in reduction of PM 1, 2.5 and 10 in the air bringing a much more desirable health benefit to citizens. As part of this collaboration, Photocat's cutting-edge CMA suite of de-icing products will be at the forefront of enhancing environmental performance across various sectors. These products are designed to cater to a wide range of applications and stand out due to its documented benefits over traditional road salt.





Harnessing Photocatalytic Technologies: Photocat's suite of photocatalytic technologies will play a pivotal role in this partnership. These innovative technologies utilize the power of light and photocatalysis to break down pollutants (NOx) as well as Volatile Organic Components (VOCs) and hence ensuring cleaner and more sustainable environments in metropolitan and densely populated areas.





Initial Order of 18 Pallets for Commercialization: Hydag AG has placed an initial order for 18 pallets of Photocat's CMA suite of products, signifying a strong commitment to introducing these innovative solutions to the market. This order represents the beginning of a transformative journey towards providing effective and eco-friendly de-icing solutions to the Swiss market.





Financial impact: Our partnership with Hydag AG will not influence the financial performance of 2023. The accumulated value over the 3-year contractual period may reach up to 3 million DKK.





A Strong Commitment to Sustainability:

Both Photocat and Hydag AG share a deep commitment to sustainable practices and technologies. This partnership allows the synergy of expertise and innovation to drive change in various industries and for various types of stakeholders – promoting cleaner air, more energy-efficient de-icing processes, and self-sustaining environments.

Flavio Gregori (Chairman and CEO of Hydag AG) and Jesper Elsgaard (CBO of Photocat A/S) are enthusiastic about the possibilities this partnership holds and are fully committed to leveraging their respective strengths to create a brighter and more sustainable future in Switzerland.

A Glimpse into the Future:

This partnership is set to accelerate the adoption of innovative solutions that enhance sustainability and reduce the environmental footprint. By combining Photocat's CMA suite of products and photocatalytic technologies with Hydag AG's expertise, we are confident in the positive impact we can make on the environmental health for Swiss inhabitants.

For further information, please contact:

Jesper Elsgaard

Chief Business Officer

Photocat A/S

Tel: +45 5121 7651

e-mail: jes@photocat.net

About Photocat A/S:

Photocat is a leading innovator in sustainable solutions, dedicated to harnessing the power of photocatalysis to create a cleaner and more sustainable world as well as eco-friendly and efficient de-icing and dust-suppression solutions. With a focus on cutting-edge technologies and partnerships, Photocat is at the forefront of environmental innovation. Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The company’s Certified Advisor is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

About Hydag AG:

Hydag AG is a Swiss leader for techno-chemical products used for the prevention of scale and corrosion in steam generators and district heating systems. Their commitment to deliver innovative products and technologies aligns seamlessly with Photocat's mission to advance sustainability and reduce environmental impact.

Photocat A/S (publ) l Langebjerg 4 DK-4000 Roskilde l Tel: +45 7022 5055 l www.photocat.net





