PHOTOCURE ASA    PHO   NO0010000045

PHOTOCURE ASA

(PHO)
Bladder Cancer: New study in the World Journal of Urology reports comparable costs of Blue light- versus White light- TURBT

02/11/2021 | 12:57pm EST
Costs were calculated from the perspective of the statutory health insurances (GKV), including costs such as: outpatient, inpatient, medicinal products, appliances, remedies, and sick pay. Cystectomy was identified as a major contributor to costs, masking TURBT-mediated effects. Excluding patients undergoing cystectomy, mean total costs associated with an initial blue light TURBT were comparable to that of a white light TURBT.

The study also makes note of the fact that only about 20% of bladder cancer patients in the German statutory health insurance system receive blue light during the initial TURBT, despite its therapeutic benefits compared to white light which are stated in publications and guidelines: photodynamic diagnosis using hexaminolevulinate (HAL) -guided Blue light-TURBT may reduce the recurrence risk in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer compared to standard White light-TURBT, due to a more sensitive tumor detection.

This comparative retrospective analysis provides real-world comparative cost data on Blue light-TURBT for the treatment of bladder cancer in Germany. In combination with a higher tumor detection rate and consequently lower recurrence risk, HAL-guided Blue light-TURBT constitutes a valuable addition to standard White light TURBT.

'It is great to see that actual real-world evidence based on claims data for a significant number of patients demonstrates that Blue Light Cystoscopy is cost effective. These findings should add to the confidence in offering BLC® to more German patients not only from a payer perspective, but also for improved patient outcomes compared to White Light alone,' says Susanne Strauss, Vice President and General Manager of Europe in Photocure.

Read the full study abstract here.

*TURBT: trans-urethral resection of bladder tumors

Disclaimer

Photocure ASA published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 17:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 224 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
Net income 2020 -46,9 M -5,54 M -5,54 M
Net cash 2020 192 M 22,7 M 22,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -58,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 969 M 352 M 351 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales 2021 7,54x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 94,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Schneider President & Chief Executive Officer
Erik Dahl Chief Financial Officer
Jan Hendrik Egberts Chairman
Gry Stensrud VP-Technical Development & Operations
Kari Myren Head-Global Medical Affairs & Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHOTOCURE ASA4.32%352
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.99%439 134
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.55%300 093
NOVARTIS AG-2.34%207 141
PFIZER INC.-5.00%193 099
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.45%189 474
