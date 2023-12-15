Photocure ASA, The Bladder Cancer Company, announces that its partner Asieris plans to present two studies in the field of bladder cancer at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO-GU), January 25-27 in San Francisco.

This includes a poster presentation of heretofore unpublished data from the Hexvix real-world evidence study in China (Abstract 593): "Blue Light Cystoscopy versus White Light Cystoscopy for the Detection of Bladder Cancer in China: An Analysis of Unpublished Clinical Trial and Real-World Data."

See Asieris' full release here: https://asieris.com/two-asieris-studies-in-the-field-of-bladder-cancer-selected-for-oral-and-poster-presentations-at-the-2024-american-society-of-clinical-oncology-genitourinary-cancer-symposium-potentially-offering-new/