PHOTOCURE ASA    PHO   NO0010000045

PHOTOCURE ASA

(PHO)
  Report
10/05 03:36:21 am
94 NOK   +0.97%
03:10aPHOTOCURE : announces new Cevira patent in Europe
PU
01:40aPHOTOCURE : announces new Cevira patent in Europe
PU
01:32aPHOTOCURE : announces new Cevira patent in Europe
AQ
Photocure : announces new Cevira patent in Europe

10/05/2020 | 03:10am EDT

Cevira is a photodynamic drug-device combination product under development for non-surgical treatment of high-grade cervical dysplasia. In July 2019, Photocure announced that it had entered into a License Agreement providing Asieris Meditech Co., Ltd (Asieris) with a world-wide license to develop and commercialize Cevira for the treatment of HPV induced cervical precancerous lesions. In July 2020, Asieris received China NMPA's approval to start a global Phase III clinical trial for APL-1702 (Cevira).

The EP 2983780 patent covering the commercial Cevira device in Europe, will expire 09 April 2034.

Notes to editors

About Cevira
Cevira® is a photodynamic drug-device combination product that is being developed for non-surgical treatment of high-grade cervical dysplasia. Cevira® is easily placed on the cervix by the gynecologist and removed by the patient, with no disruption of normal daily activities. Only one or two treatments are needed.

About Cervical dysplasia
High-grade cervical squamous intraepithelial lesions (HSIL) is a precancerous condition caused by a persistent HPV infection, a highly prevalent sexually transmitted disease resulting in approximately 10 million cases with high grade disease and > 500 000 new cases of cervical cancer each year. In China, 1-2% of women have HSIL each year. Currently, surgical excision is the most common treatment option offered to women with cervical high-grade dysplasia. In women of childbearing age in particular there is a high medical need for a non-surgical option which preserves the cervical anatomy and function. No such medical alternative is approved to date.

About Photocure
Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, making cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com, www.cysview.com

All trademarks mentioned in this release are protected by law and are registered trademarks of Photocure ASA

Disclaimer

Photocure ASA published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 07:09:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 219 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
Net income 2020 -60,2 M -6,50 M -6,50 M
Net cash 2020 244 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -37,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 478 M 266 M 267 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales 2021 6,14x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 83,3%
Technical analysis trends PHOTOCURE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 150,00 NOK
Last Close Price 93,10 NOK
Spread / Highest target 61,1%
Spread / Average Target 61,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 61,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Schneider President & Chief Executive Officer
Jan Hendrik Egberts Chairman
Gry Stensrud VP-Technical Development & Operations
Erik Dahl Chief Financial Officer
Kari Myren Head-Global Medical Affairs & Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHOTOCURE ASA4.02%266
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.25%385 024
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.24%295 515
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.16%204 363
PFIZER, INC.-7.15%202 159
NOVARTIS AG-12.52%192 566
