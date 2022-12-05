Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Photocure ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHO   NO0010000045

PHOTOCURE ASA

(PHO)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:01 2022-12-05 am EST
101.00 NOK   +0.80%
01:31aNew Evidence : Positive Impact of Blue Light Cystoscopy on Recurrence in Bladder Cancer Presented at the Annual SUO Meeting
AQ
11/15Major shareholder disclosure
AQ
11/07Photocure : CMS improves Medicare reimbursement for Blue Light Cystoscopy with Cysview and expands access in the surveillance setting
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Photocure : to participate in the NALSC and DNB Healthcare Conferences in December

12/05/2022 | 02:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oslo, Norway, 5th December 2022, Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO), The Bladder Cancer Company, announces its participation in the 7th Annual Nordic American Life Science Conference and in the DNB 13th Annual Healthcare conference in December 2022:

The 7th Annual Nordic American Life Science Conference is the most comprehensive Nordic life science innovation gathering in the United States. Taking place in New York City, December 7-8, 2022, the Nordic American Life Science Conference brings together investors, corporate development executives and industry partners to meet and learn about the most promising Nordic life science companies and investments. Photocure's Vice-President Investor Relations David Moskowitz will present a corporate overview on 8 December at 1500 CET (9:00am ET).

The DNB 13th Annual Nordic Healthcare Conference takes place on December 15, 2022 in Oslo. Photocure's President and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Schneider and Chief Financial Officer, Erik Dahl will present at the meeting at 09:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:
Dan Schneider
President and CEO
Photocure ASA
Email: ds@photocure.com

Erik Dahl
CFO
Photocure ASA
Tel: +47 45055000
Email: ed@photocure.com

David Moskowitz
Vice-President Investor Relations
Photocure ASA
Tel: +1 202 280 0888
Email: david.moskowitz@photocure.com

Media and IR enquiries:
Geir Bjørlo
Corporate Communications (Norway)
Tel: +47 91540000
Email: geir.bjorlo@corpcom.no

Attachments

Disclaimer

Photocure ASA published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 07:16:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PHOTOCURE ASA
01:31aNew Evidence : Positive Impact of Blue Light Cystoscopy on Recurrence in Bladder Cancer Pr..
AQ
11/15Major shareholder disclosure
AQ
11/07Photocure : CMS improves Medicare reimbursement for Blue Light Cystoscopy with Cysview and..
AQ
11/04Photocure Partner Asieris Enrolls First Patient in Bladder Cancer Drug Trial in China
MT
11/04Photocure Partner Asieris announces 1 Patient enrolled in Hexvix Phase III trial in Chi..
AQ
11/03Major shareholder disclosure in Photocure ASA
AQ
11/02Transcript : Photocure ASA, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2022
CI
11/02Photocure ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sept..
CI
11/02Photocure Asa : Results for the third quarter of 2022
AQ
11/01Tranche Update on Photocure ASA (OB:PHO)'s Equity Bu..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 397 M 40,4 M 40,4 M
Net income 2022 -53,0 M -5,40 M -5,40 M
Net cash 2022 255 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -50,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 716 M 277 M 277 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,20x
EV / Sales 2023 4,70x
Nbr of Employees 98
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart PHOTOCURE ASA
Duration : Period :
Photocure ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHOTOCURE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 100,20 NOK
Average target price 125,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Schneider President & Chief Executive Officer
Erik Dahl Chief Financial Officer
Jan Hendrik Egberts Chairman
Gry Stensrud VP-Technical Development & Operations
Anders Neijber Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHOTOCURE ASA-2.43%277
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.57%467 679
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY35.67%356 089
ABBVIE INC.20.87%289 331
NOVO NORDISK A/S22.04%285 887
PFIZER, INC.-13.78%285 774