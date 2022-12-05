Photocure : to participate in the NALSC and DNB Healthcare Conferences in December

Oslo, Norway, 5th December 2022, Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO), The Bladder Cancer Company, announces its participation in the 7th Annual Nordic American Life Science Conference and in the DNB 13th Annual Healthcare conference in December 2022:

The 7th Annual Nordic American Life Science Conference is the most comprehensive Nordic life science innovation gathering in the United States. Taking place in New York City, December 7-8, 2022, the Nordic American Life Science Conference brings together investors, corporate development executives and industry partners to meet and learn about the most promising Nordic life science companies and investments. Photocure's Vice-President Investor Relations David Moskowitz will present a corporate overview on 8 December at 1500 CET (9:00am ET).

The DNB 13th Annual Nordic Healthcare Conference takes place on December 15, 2022 in Oslo. Photocure's President and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Schneider and Chief Financial Officer, Erik Dahl will present at the meeting at 09:00 CET.

