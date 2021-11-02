Invitation to Webcast Presentation of Photon Energy Group's 2021 Third Quarter Results
Photon Energy Group will release its 2021 first quarter results on Wednesday 10 November 2021.
We will host a live webcast on Monday 15 November at 11:00am CEST to present the results and hold a Q&A session.
You are invited to submit questions during the session through the chat box or in advance via email to ir@photonenergy.com.
