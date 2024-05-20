Issuer: Photon Energy NV
/ Key word(s): Contract
Photon Energy Expands Footprint in Australasia, Signing a 20.8 MWp EPC and O&M Contract in New Zealand
Amsterdam/Sydney – 20 May 2024 – Photon Energy N.V. (WSE&PSE: PEN, FSX: A1T9KW) (‘Photon Energy Group’, the ‘Company’ or the ‘Issuer’) has announced that it has signed an EPC and O&M contract for a 20.8 MWp solar project in New Zealand which is owned by Aquila Clean Energy APAC and Far North Solar Farm (FNSF).
“The project marks a significant milestone, as it is our first solar project in New Zealand and reperesents our expansion in this region. We are delighted to work with Aquila Clean Energy APAC and FNSF to build their first solar power plant in this market,” said Georg Hotar, CEO of Photon Energy Group.
The project is located in Pukenui in the Far North District of New Zealand. It will be equipped with high-efficiency solar PV modules mounted on a mix of fixed east-west and north facing ground mount.
With construction works currently underway, the facility will be comprised of solar modules with a total capacity of 20.8 MWp, connected to the Top Energy network.
The project represents Photon Energy’s first utility-scale project in New Zealand and will be one of the first utility-scale projects to be developed by Aquila Clean Energy and FSNF in the country. Photon Energy was also selected to provide ongoing O&M services for the project.
About Photon Energy Group – photonenergy.com
Photon Energy Group is a group of companies providing renewable energy, clean water and environmental remediation solutions worldwide. Photon Energy and Lerta provide comprehensive renewable energy solutions, including solar power and energy flexibility. Since its foundation in 2008, Photon Energy has built and commissioned solar power plants with a combined capacity of over 160 MWp and has power plants with a combined capacity of 131.1 MWp in its proprietary portfolio.It is currently developing projects with a combined capacity of 1.2 GWp in Australia, Hungary, Poland and Romania and providesoperations and maintenanceservices for over 700 MWp worldwide. Photon Energy’s Virtual Power Plant aggregates renewable energy generators and consumers with a total capacity of over 420 MW. Photon Energy and Lerta hold electricity trading licenses in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Serbia. Lerta is the third largest provider of DSR services to the Polish TSO,with a contracted capacity of 389 MWfor 2024. Through Photon Water, the Group offers water treatment and management solutions, and its remediation technology removes PFAS and other contaminants from water and soil. Photon Energy N.V., the holding company for Photon Energy Group, is listed on the Warsaw, Prague and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges as well as Xetra, Germany’s leading online trading platform.Photon Energy Groupis headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices in Australia and across Europe.
