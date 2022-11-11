Advanced search
Photon Energy Group Increases Green Bond to EUR 77.5 Million with EBRD

11/11/2022 | 01:54am EST
Issuer: Photon Energy NV / Key word(s): Bond
Photon Energy Group Increases Green Bond to EUR 77.5 Million with EBRD

11.11.2022 / 07:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Photon Energy Group Increases Green Bond to EUR 77.5 Million with EBRD

  • The Company has increased its 6.50% Green EUR Bond 2021/2027 by EUR 2.5 million to the new nominal value of EUR 77.5 million; the increase was fully placed with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) as a long-term investor to the bond issue.
  • This additional increase is to be considered as last part of the recent bond tap activity of the Company by EUR 10.0 Million on 14 October 2022, but could be executed  with a minor delay just now.
  • The net proceeds of the Bond placement will be used to finance the development and construction of its proprietary portfolio of photovoltaic power plants, enabling the Company to make further significant contributions to an environmentally friendly future.

 

Amsterdam – 11 November 2022 – Photon Energy N.V. (WSE&PSE: PEN, FSX: A1T9KW) (‘Photon Energy Group’, the ‘Company’ or the ‘Issuer’) has announced that it has successfully increased its first 6.50% Photon Energy Green EUR Bond 2021/27 (ISIN: DE000A3KWKY4) (the ‘Bond’) to a total amount of EUR 77.5 million. The additional nominal amount of EUR 2.5 million has been fully placed with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (‘EBRD‘).

This additional increase to EUR 77.5 million needs to be considered as part of the former bond tap activity of 14 October 2022 which has been executed now with a minor delay.

‘We were pleased and proud that EBRD continues to participate as major investor in our bond issue with this third tranch bringing their total  long-term commitment to EUR 17.5 million,’ said Clemens Wohlmuth, CFO of Photon Energy Group.

The Bond – with a nominal value of EUR 77.5 million, a maturity in 2027 and an interest rate of 6.50% p.a., paid quarterly – was confirmed by imug | rating with regard to its sustainability in a Second Party Opinion and started trading on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 23 November 2021.

Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG, Frankfurt am Main, acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner of the bond placement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Bond placement to finance or refinance, in part or in whole, new and/or existing eligible assets, as well as financial instruments that were used to finance such projects or assets, in accordance with the Green Finance Framework, enabling Photon Energy Group to make a significant contribution to an environmentally friendly future.

 

About Photon Energy Group – photonenergy.com

Photon Energy Group delivers solar energy and clean water solutions around the world. Its solar power services are provided by Photon Energy; since its foundation in 2008, Photon Energy has built and commissioned solar power plants with a combined capacity of over 120 MWp and has power plants with a combined capacity of 91.9 MWp in its proprietary portfolio. It is currently developing projects with a combined capacity of over 900 MWp in Australia, Hungary, Poland and Romania and provides operations and maintenance services for over 380 MWp worldwide. The group’s second major business line, Photon Water, provides clean water solutions including treatment and remediation services, as well as the development and management of wells and other water resources. Photon Energy N.V., the holding company for Photon Energy Group, is listed on the Warsaw, Prague and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. The company is headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices across Europe and in Australia.

 

Media Contact
Martin Kysly
Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications
Tel. +420 774 810 670
E-mail: martin.kysly@photonenergy.com

 

Investor Relations Contact
Emeline Parry
Investor Relations & Sustainability Manager
Tel. +420 702 206 574
E-mail: emeline.parry@photonenergy.com

 

 


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

