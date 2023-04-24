Photon Energy N : Annual Report 2022 Disclaimer

Annual Report 2022 Disclaimer

The annual report presented on this website, including the PDF version, is derived from the official version of the Company's Report 2022. The European Single Electronic Filing format (the ESEF reporting package) is the official version. The ESEF reporting package is available to download in the Reports section of this website. In case of any discrepencies between the website, the PDF version and the ESEF reporting package, the latter prevails. The auditor's report and the assurance report of the independent auditor included in the PDF version on this website relate only to the ESEF reporting package.

1/1