Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Photon Energy N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEN   NL0010391108

PHOTON ENERGY N.V.

(PEN)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  11:55:51 2023-04-24 am EDT
12.58 PLN   +3.62%
04/13Photon Energy Exceeds 100 MWp in IPP Portfolio With Three New Romanian PV Power Plants
EQ
03/28Photon Energy Group Increases Green Bond to EUR 80.0 Million
EQ
03/28PHOTON ENERGY N.V. : Corporate officers' Statement : transactions in the company's securities - Purchase
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Photon Energy N : Annual Report 2022 Disclaimer

04/24/2023 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual Report 2022 Disclaimer

The annual report presented on this website, including the PDF version, is derived from the official version of the Company's Report 2022. The European Single Electronic Filing format (the ESEF reporting package) is the official version. The ESEF reporting package is available to download in the Reports section of this website. In case of any discrepencies between the website, the PDF version and the ESEF reporting package, the latter prevails. The auditor's report and the assurance report of the independent auditor included in the PDF version on this website relate only to the ESEF reporting package.

1/1

Disclaimer

Photon Energy NV published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 17:11:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PHOTON ENERGY N.V.
04/13Photon Energy Exceeds 100 MWp in IPP Portfolio With Three New Romanian PV Power Plants
EQ
03/28Photon Energy Group Increases Green Bond to EUR 80.0 Million
EQ
03/28PHOTON ENERGY N.V. : Corporate officers' Statement : transactions in..
CO
03/21Photon Energy Secures DSR Capacity of 389 MW and Locks-in EUR 24.8 Million in 2024 Reve..
EQ
03/20Photon Energy Group Secures EUR 21.9 Million Financing for Romanian Projects
EQ
03/07Photon Energy Group Announces Resignation of Clemens Wohlmuth as CFO and Appoints Andre..
EQ
03/03PHOTON ENERGY N.V. : Corporate officers' Statement : transactions in..
CO
02/23Photon Energy Commissions Its First Romanian Utility-Scale PV Power Plant
EQ
02/16Photon Energy N : Presentation slides
PU
02/16Transcript : Photon Energy N.V., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PHOTON ENERGY N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 85,9 M 94,2 M 94,2 M
Net income 2022 6,95 M 7,63 M 7,63 M
Net Debt 2022 97,9 M 107 M 107 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 158 M 173 M 173 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 212
Free-Float 23,2%
Chart PHOTON ENERGY N.V.
Duration : Period :
Photon Energy N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHOTON ENERGY N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Georg Hotar Chief Financial Officer
Andrej Horansky Chief Financial Officer
Marek Skreta Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Gartner Chief Technology Officer & Director
Boguslawa Cimoszko Skowroñski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHOTON ENERGY N.V.-7.33%173
NYOCOR CO., LTD.-9.39%1 901
ZHEJIANG SUNOREN SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-0.88%1 059
ALTUS POWER, INC.-27.61%750
7C SOLARPARKEN AG-10.30%348
AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED-39.68%167
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer