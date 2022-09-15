Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  Photon Energy N.V.
  News
  Summary
    PEN   NL0010391108

PHOTON ENERGY N.V.

(PEN)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  12:05 2022-09-14 pm EDT
13.30 PLN   -4.32%
02:00aPHOTON ENERGY N : August 2022 at Photon Energy Group
PU
09/14Photon Energy Breaks Ground on 7.1 MWp Power Plant in Romania, Remaining on Track to Add 32 MWp by Year‑End 2022
EQ
09/14PHOTON ENERGY N : Monthly Report for August 2022
PU
Summary 
Summary

Photon Energy N : August 2022 at Photon Energy Group

09/15/2022 | 02:00am EDT
August 2022 at Photon Energy Group

In August our independent power producer (IPP) portfolio of PV power plants produced 13GWh of electricity.

On a year-to-date basis, 93.5 GWh of electricity has been produced, compared to 71.2 GWh during the same reporting period last year, an increase of 31.3%.

The clean electricity generated by our plants in the first three months of 2022 represents an avoidance of 36,494 t of CO2 emissions.

We have broken ground on our sixth and seventh Romanian PV power plants with generation capacities of 4.8 MWp and 7.1 MWp respectively.

Photon Energy N.V. has resolved to tap its 2021/2027 Green Bond through an exchange and public offer with subsequent private placement in the aggregate principal amount of up to EUR 25 million.

KFM Deutsche Mittelstand AG, an expert in the field of bonds for medium-sized companies, confirms Photon Energy Group's Green EUR Bond 2021/2027 as 'Attractive' with 4 out of 5 Stars.

Download Monthly Report for August 2022

Disclaimer

Photon Energy NV published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 05:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 85,8 M 85,8 M 85,8 M
Net income 2022 6,20 M 6,20 M 6,20 M
Net Debt 2022 96,5 M 96,5 M 96,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 159 M 159 M 159 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
EV / Sales 2023 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 172
Free-Float 22,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Georg Hotar Chief Financial Officer
Clemens Wohlmuth Chief Financial Officer
Marek Skreta Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Gartner Chief Technology Officer & Director
Boguslawa Cimoszko Skowroñski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHOTON ENERGY N.V.86.01%159
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.75.26%43 430
TONGWEI CO.,LTD19.51%34 743
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.5.02%23 513
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD-9.30%22 281
TCL ZHONGHUAN RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.15.62%22 278