Photon Energy N : August 2022 at Photon Energy Group

In August our independent power producer (IPP) portfolio of PV power plants produced 13GWh of electricity.

On a year-to-date basis, 93.5 GWh of electricity has been produced, compared to 71.2 GWh during the same reporting period last year, an increase of 31.3%.

The clean electricity generated by our plants in the first three months of 2022 represents an avoidance of 36,494 t of CO 2 emissions.

We have broken ground on our sixth and seventh Romanian PV power plants with generation capacities of 4.8 MWp and 7.1 MWp respectively.

Photon Energy N.V. has resolved to tap its 2021/2027 Green Bond through an exchange and public offer with subsequent private placement in the aggregate principal amount of up to EUR 25 million.

KFM Deutsche Mittelstand AG, an expert in the field of bonds for medium-sized companies, confirms Photon Energy Group's Green EUR Bond 2021/2027 as 'Attractive' with 4 out of 5 Stars.