    PEN   NL0010391108

PHOTON ENERGY N.V.

(PEN)
  Report
07-13-2022
10.85 PLN   +0.28%
Photon Energy N : Breaks Ground on Second of Total 32 MWp Solar Projects to Be Built in Romania This Year

07/13/2022 | 03:54am EDT
  • Photon Energy continues to break ground in Romania, starting construction on its second PV power plant in this strategic CEE market. The power plant will have a generation capacity of 4.7 MWp and is expected to generate around 6.8 GWh of renewable energy per year.
  • The Company plans to add a total generation capacity of 32 MWp in the country by year-end 2022, bringing its total proprietary portfolio to over 120 MWp. Just recently, the Company started construction on its first Romanian power plant, near Șiria, with a generation capacity of 5.7 MWp.
  • Upon completion, this second PV power plant will expand Photon Energy's IPP portfolio to 90 power plants with a combined generation capacity of 102.3 MWp. A total capacity of over 90 MWp will be selling clean electricity directly on the energy market.

Amsterdam/Bucharest - 13 July 2022 - Photon Energy N.V. (WSE&PSE: PEN, FSX: A1T9KW) ('Photon Energy', 'Photon Energy Group' or the 'Company') announces that it has broken ground on the construction of its second Romanian PV power plant, which will have a generation capacity of 4.7 MWp. High-efficiency bifacial solar modules mounted on single-axis trackers will deliver around 6.8 GWh of renewable energy annually to the grid of Distribuție Energie Electrică Romania, which will be sold on the energy market on a merchant basis, without any support or a power purchase agreement with an energy offtaker. The new power plant is scheduled to commence operations in the fourth quarter of 2022.

'We are very excited to continue breaking ground in Romania, one of our key CEE markets, executing our growth strategy as announced in our 2022 Financial Guidance,' said Georg Hotar, CEO of Photon Energy Group. 'The power plant in Aiud marks another important step in our efforts to commission a total capacity of around 32 MWp in Romania by the end of 2022. These new assets alone will expand our IPP (independent power producer) portfolio to over 120 MWp by the end of the year.'

Located near Aiud in Romania's Alba County, the power plant will extend over 6.6 hectares of greenfield land and will be equipped with some 8,700 solar panels.

Upon the commissioning of this plant, the Company will own and operate 90 solar power plants with a combined generation capacity of 102.3 MWp in its IPP portfolio. A combined 90 MWp will be selling subsidy-free clean electricity directly on the energy market.

Currently, the Company is developing PV projects in Romania with a total capacity of 236 MWp, with 115 MWp at an advanced stage of development.

The power plant will be owned and operated by Holloway Solar S.R.L., a special-purpose company fully owned by Photon Energy Group.

The Company is currently developing utility-scale PV projects with a combined capacity of over 790 MWp in its key CEE markets and Australia, including 236 MWp in Romania. The remaining project development pipeline is expected to be built and commissioned in 2023 and 2024 and thus the Romanian market will significantly contribute to the Company's goal of expanding its IPP portfolio to at least 600 MWp globally by the end of 2024.

Based on energy price forecasts for the remainder of 2022, the Company reconfirms its financial guidance for consolidated revenues in 2022 to increase to EUR 65.0 million from EUR 36.4 million in 2021, representing a 78.8% increase YoY, leading to an increase of EBITDA to EUR 18.0 million from EUR 9.6 million in 2021 (+87.8% YoY).

About Photon Energy Group

Photon Energy Group delivers solar energy and clean water solutions around the world. Its solar power services are provided by Photon Energy. Since its foundation in 2008, Photon Energy has built and commissioned solar power plants with a combined capacity of over 100 MWp and has power plants with a combined capacity of 91.9 MWp in its proprietary portfolio. It is currently developing projects with a combined capacity of 791.2 MWp in Australia, Hungary, Poland and Romania and provides operations and maintenance services for over 320 MWp worldwide. The group's second major business line, Photon Water, provides clean water solutions including treatment and remediation services, as well as the development and management of wells and other water resources. Photon Energy N.V., the holding company for Photon Energy Group, is listed on the Warsaw, Prague and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. The company is headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices across Europe and in Australia.

Media Contact

Martin Kysly
Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications
Tel. +420 774 810 670
E-mail: martin.kysly@photonenergy.com

Investor Relations Contact

Emeline Parry
Investor Relations & Sustainability Manager
Tel. +420 702 206 574

Disclaimer

Photon Energy NV published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 07:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
