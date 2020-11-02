Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Photon Energy N.V.    PEN   NL0010391108

PHOTON ENERGY N.V.

(PEN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Photon Energy N : Commissions Additional Six PV Power Plants in Püspökladány, Hungary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 02:45am EST


DGAP-Media / 02.11.2020 / 08:40

Photon Energy Commissions Additional Six PV Power Plants in Püspökladány, Hungary

- The six photovoltaic (PV) power plants have a combined capacity of 8.5 MWp and are located in the municipality of Püspökladány, Hungary

- The total annual revenues of the power plants are expected to amount to EUR 1.1 million

- Photon Energy has already commissioned two power plants in Püspökladány. Another two are scheduled to be grid-connected in November 2020


Amsterdam - 2 November 2020 - Photon Energy N.V. (WSE: PEN, the 'Group' or 'Company') announces that Photon Energy Solutions HU Kft., the Group's Hungarian subsidiary dedicated to engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, has completed and grid-connected six PV power plants, with a combined capacity of 8.5 MWp, in the town of Püspökladány, Hungary.

In total, there will be ten power plants constructed and commissioned by the group in Püspökladány. On 12 October 2020, the Company grid-connected two power plants in the municipality, with a combined capacity of 2.8 MWp. Another two, which will also have a combined capacity of 2.8 MWp, are in the final stages of construction and are set to be grid-connected in November 2020.

The six new power plants extend over 11.9 hectares and are connected to the grid of E.ON Tiszántúli Áramhálózati Zrt. Together they are expected to generate around 12.1 GWh of electricity per year. They expand the Group's current installed base in Hungary to 46.3 MWp, and its global proprietary portfolio of power plants to 71.9 MWp.

'We are very excited to commission another six power plants in Püspökladány and we are proud that even in these unprecedented times, under the shadow of the pandemic, our dedicated team safely managed to stay right on schedule, taking Photon Energy one step closer to the goal of 75 MWp of PV power plants in Hungary within our proprietary portfolio by the end of 2021,' said Georg Hotar, CEO of Photon Energy.

The Group will operate the six new power plants through four wholly-owned project companies that possess six METÁR licenses. These licenses entitle each power plant to a de facto feed-in tariff (in the form of electricity sales on the energy spot market plus a contract-for-difference) of HUF 33,360 per MWh (approx. EUR 91 per MWh). Three of the six power plants are entitled to a maximum approved and supported production of approximately 34,800 MWh per license over a period of 17 years and 11 months, and the remaining three to a maximum approved and supported production of approximately 29,950 MWh over a period of 15 years and 5 months for each license. The combined annual revenues of the six power plants are expected to be EUR 1.1 million.

The valuation model for the Group's proprietary portfolio, in accordance with IAS 16, implies that other comprehensive income of approximately EUR 2.7 million will be recorded in the Group's Q4 2020 Consolidated Income Statement in relation to the commissioning of the six power plants.
 

ABOUT PHOTON ENERGY

Photon Energy N.V. is a global solar energy and water solutions company covering the entire lifecycle of solar energy systems. Since its foundation in 2008, Photon Energy has built and commissioned over 100 MWp of solar power plants across two continents and 71.9 MWp as part of our own portfolio. It is currently developing projects with 594.6 MWp in Australia (580 MWp in partnership with Canadian Solar), 41.8 MWp in Hungary, 2.5 MWp in Poland and 91.0 MWp in Romania, and provides operations and maintenance services for over 300 MWp worldwide. Photon Water focuses on developing and providing clean water and remediation solutions and services around the world. Photon Energy is headquartered in Amsterdam and listed at the Warsaw, Prague and Munich Stock Exchanges. The company has offices in Europe, Australia, and South America. For more information visit our website www.photonenergy.com.


MEDIA CONTACT

Martin Kysly
Photon Energy
T +420 774 810 670
E martin.kysly@photonenergy.com



End of Media Release

Issuer: Photon Energy NV
Key word(s): Energy

02.11.2020 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1144513  02.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1144513&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PHOTON ENERGY N.V.
02:45aPHOTON ENERGY N : Commissions Additional Six PV Power Plants in Püspökladány, Hu..
EQ
02:20aPHOTON ENERGY N : Commissions Additional Six PV Power Plants in Püspökladány, Hu..
PU
10/12PHOTON ENERGY N : Connects First Two of Ten PV Power Plants in Püspökladány, Hun..
PU
10/12PHOTON ENERGY NV : Photon Energy Connects First Two of Ten PV Power Plants in Pü..
EQ
09/29PHOTON ENERGY N : Water announces a trial with the Australian Government, Depart..
EQ
09/29PHOTON ENERGY N : Water announces a trial with the Australian Government, Depart..
PU
09/16PHOTON ENERGY N : August 2020 at Photon Energy
PU
09/07PHOTON ENERGY NV : Photon Water launches in-situ remediation technology to clean..
EQ
09/07PHOTON ENERGY N : Water launches in-situ remediation technology to clean PFAS co..
PU
08/17PHOTON ENERGY N : Announces Market Entry in Poland and Appointment of Maciej Gór..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 30,2 M 35,1 M 35,1 M
Net income 2019 -0,68 M -0,80 M -0,80 M
Net Debt 2019 70,1 M 81,5 M 81,5 M
P/E ratio 2019 -358x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 102 M 119 M 119 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,72x
EV / Sales 2019 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 111
Free-Float 13,5%
Chart PHOTON ENERGY N.V.
Duration : Period :
Photon Energy N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHOTON ENERGY N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Georg Hotar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clemens Wohlmuth Chief Financial Officer
Michael Gartner Director & MD-Photon Energy Australia
Maciej Gorski Head-Poland Market
Emeline Parry Investor Relations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHOTON ENERGY N.V.92.47%119
TONGWEI CO.,LTD133.82%19 677
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.171.00%12 915
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.275.39%12 392
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD.347.57%10 514
SUNRUN INC.276.68%10 202
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group