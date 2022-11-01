Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Photon Energy N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEN   NL0010391108

PHOTON ENERGY N.V.

(PEN)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  01:05 2022-10-31 pm EDT
11.70 PLN   +3.56%
11:00aPhoton Energy N : Invitation to Webcast Presentation of Photon Energy Group's 2022 Third Quarter Results
PU
10/27Photon Energy Group Repays 7.75% Corporate Bond 2017/2022
EQ
10/14Photon Energy N : September 2022 at Photon Energy Group
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Photon Energy N : Invitation to Webcast Presentation of Photon Energy Group's 2022 Third Quarter Results

11/01/2022 | 11:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Invitation to Webcast Presentation of Photon Energy Group's 2022 Third Quarter Results

Photon Energy Group will release its 2022 third quarter results on Thursday 10 November 2022.

We will host a live webcast on Monday 14 November at 11:00 am CEST to present the results and hold a Q&A session.

You are invited to submit your questions during the session through the chat box or in advance via email to ir@photonenergy.com.

Add the event to you calendar Join the webcast

Disclaimer

Photon Energy NV published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 14:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PHOTON ENERGY N.V.
11:00aPhoton Energy N : Invitation to Webcast Presentation of Photon Energy Group's 2022 Third Q..
PU
10/27Photon Energy Group Repays 7.75% Corporate Bond 2017/2022
EQ
10/14Photon Energy N : September 2022 at Photon Energy Group
PU
10/14Photon Energy Group Taps its 6.50% Green Bond to 75 Million Euros
EQ
10/13Photon Energy N : Monthly Report for September 2022
PU
10/10Photon Energy Group Continues Strong Growth in Third Quarter 2022 on the Back of Record..
EQ
10/05Photon Energy Group Secures EUR 28.1 Million Long-term Refinancing for its Czech Portfo..
EQ
10/05Photon Energy N : Group Secures EUR 28.1 Million Long-term Refinancing for its Czech Portf..
PU
09/15Photon Energy N : August 2022 at Photon Energy Group
PU
09/14Photon Energy Breaks Ground on 7.1 MWp Power Plant in Romania, Remaining on Track to Ad..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 85,8 M 84,8 M 84,8 M
Net income 2022 6,20 M 6,13 M 6,13 M
Net Debt 2022 96,5 M 95,4 M 95,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 140 M 138 M 138 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
EV / Sales 2023 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 172
Free-Float 22,8%
Chart PHOTON ENERGY N.V.
Duration : Period :
Photon Energy N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHOTON ENERGY N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Georg Hotar Chief Financial Officer
Clemens Wohlmuth Chief Financial Officer
Marek Skreta Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Gartner Chief Technology Officer & Director
Boguslawa Cimoszko Skowroñski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHOTON ENERGY N.V.63.64%138
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.67.81%41 729
TONGWEI CO.,LTD-3.25%26 816
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-5.61%20 155
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD-15.80%19 718
TCL ZHONGHUAN RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-5.39%17 380