Photon Energy N : Invitation to Webcast Presentation of Photon Energy Group's 2022 Third Quarter Results

Invitation to Webcast Presentation of Photon Energy Group's 2022 Third Quarter Results
Photon Energy Group will release its 2022 third quarter results on Thursday 10 November 2022.
We will host a live webcast on
Monday 14 November at 11:00 am CEST to present the results and hold a Q&A session.
You are invited to submit your questions during the session through the chat box or in advance via email to ir@photonenergy.com.
Photon Energy NV published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 14:59:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about PHOTON ENERGY N.V.
Sales 2022
85,8 M
84,8 M
84,8 M
Net income 2022
6,20 M
6,13 M
6,13 M
Net Debt 2022
96,5 M
95,4 M
95,4 M
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
140 M
138 M
138 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,75x
EV / Sales 2023
3,68x
Nbr of Employees
172
Free-Float
22,8%
