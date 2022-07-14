Photon Energy N : June 2022 at Photon Energy Group

Our independent power producer (IPP) portfolio of PV power plants produced 14.7 GWh of electricity.

On a year-to-date basis, 66 GWh of electricity has been produced, compared to 47.6 GWh during the same reporting period last year, an increase of 38.7%.

The clean electricity generated by our plants in the first three months of 2022 represents an avoidance of 26,266 t of CO 2 emissions.

Our portfolio of PV power plants continues to achieve record production volumes. With most of our plants selling electricity at market prices, we managed to increase revenues for H1 2022 by 60.1% YoY.

We broke ground on the construction of our first two Romanian PV power plants with a generation capacity of 5.7 MWp and 4.7 MWp. By the end of 2022 we plan to commission approximately 32 MWp in Romania.

We have signed a full-service agreement with a new key customer in Poland for the operation and maintenance of two PV power plants with a combined capacity of 48 MWp. In addition to this major deal, our O&M team completed the ISO 9001 certification process for the Polish market.