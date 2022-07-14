Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  Photon Energy N.V.
  News
  Summary
    PEN   NL0010391108

PHOTON ENERGY N.V.

(PEN)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  12:05 2022-07-14 pm EDT
11.01 PLN   +1.36%
Summary 
Summary

Photon Energy N : June 2022 at Photon Energy Group

07/14/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
June 2022 at Photon Energy Group

Our independent power producer (IPP) portfolio of PV power plants produced 14.7 GWh of electricity.

On a year-to-date basis, 66 GWh of electricity has been produced, compared to 47.6 GWh during the same reporting period last year, an increase of 38.7%.

The clean electricity generated by our plants in the first three months of 2022 represents an avoidance of 26,266 t of CO2 emissions.

Our portfolio of PV power plants continues to achieve record production volumes. With most of our plants selling electricity at market prices, we managed to increase revenues for H1 2022 by 60.1% YoY.

We broke ground on the construction of our first two Romanian PV power plants with a generation capacity of 5.7 MWp and 4.7 MWp. By the end of 2022 we plan to commission approximately 32 MWp in Romania.

We have signed a full-service agreement with a new key customer in Poland for the operation and maintenance of two PV power plants with a combined capacity of 48 MWp. In addition to this major deal, our O&M team completed the ISO 9001 certification process for the Polish market.

Disclaimer

Photon Energy NV published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 16:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 64,1 M 64,7 M 64,7 M
Net income 2022 2,70 M 2,72 M 2,72 M
Net Debt 2022 114 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 127 M 128 M 128 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,76x
EV / Sales 2023 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 155
Free-Float 22,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Georg Hotar Chief Financial Officer
Clemens Wohlmuth Chief Financial Officer
Marek Skreta Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Gartner Chief Technology Officer & Director
Boguslawa Cimoszko Skowroñski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHOTON ENERGY N.V.51.89%128
TONGWEI CO.,LTD33.16%40 116
TCL ZHONGHUAN RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.37.70%27 577
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.15.65%26 764
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.5.30%26 010
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD-11.66%22 488