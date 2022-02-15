Photon Energy N : Monthly Report for January 2022

The Company reports 6.3 GWh of electricity produced in January 2022 compared to 2.4 GWh one year ago (+166.1%), propelled by the addition of a new power plant in Tolna, Hungary (1.4 MWp added in December 2021) and of our two utility-scale PV power plants in Leeton, Australia (14.6 MWp connected to the grid in August 2021). This represents an avoidance of 2,956 tonnes of CO2 emissions in January 2022.

In January the proprietary portfolio outperformed the audits by 10.7%.

For more information, please refer to chapter 2. Proprietary PV power plants.

1.2 Photon Energy announces record 2021 revenue and EBITDA

In 2021 the Company increased its unaudited consolidated revenues to EUR 36.359 million, up by 28.7% YoY, with a Q4 revenue record of EUR 11.734 million (+130.3% YoY). This was thanks to a remarkable 77.5% increase in revenues from the sale of electricity generated by the Company's growing proprietary portfolio, while other revenue streams increased by 156.6% YoY.

This strong performance led to an EBITDA of EUR 9.584 million in 2021, as compared to EUR 8.440 million in 2020, up by 13.6% YoY. Q4 EBITDA increased to EUR 1.030 million from a negative Q4 EBITDA of EUR -1.026 million a year ago. In Q4 2021 the company posted an EBIT of EUR -0.771 million compared to EUR - 2.877 million one year ago, representing a significant improvement for a traditionally weak Q4. For the full year EBIT contracted to EUR -0.862 million compared to EUR -0.142 million in 2020 due to the increased depreciation of the Company's growing proprietary portfolio of power plants.

The Company recorded a net loss of EUR -6.313 million compared to EUR -8.693 million in 2020, while the Total Comprehensive