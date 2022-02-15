Photon Energy N : Monthly Report for January 2022

1. Information on the occurrence of trends and events in the market environment of the
Issuer, which in the Issuer's opinion may have important consequences in the future for the financial condition and results of the Issuer
1.1 Production results of Photon Energy's power plants in the reporting period
The Company reports 6.3 GWh of electricity produced in January 2022 compared to 2.4 GWh one year ago (+166.1%), propelled by the addition of a new power plant in Tolna, Hungary (1.4 MWp added in December 2021) and of our two utility-scale PV power plants in Leeton, Australia (14.6 MWp connected to the grid in August 2021). This represents an avoidance of 2,956 tonnes of CO2 emissions in January 2022.
In January the proprietary portfolio outperformed the audits by 10.7%.
For more information, please refer to chapter 2. Proprietary PV power plants.
1.2 Photon Energy announces record 2021 revenue and EBITDA
In 2021 the Company increased its unaudited consolidated revenues to EUR 36.359 million, up by 28.7% YoY, with a Q4 revenue record of EUR 11.734 million (+130.3% YoY). This was thanks to a remarkable 77.5% increase in revenues from the sale of electricity generated by the Company's growing proprietary portfolio, while other revenue streams increased by 156.6% YoY.
This strong performance led to an EBITDA of EUR 9.584 million in 2021, as compared to EUR 8.440 million in 2020, up by 13.6% YoY. Q4 EBITDA increased to EUR 1.030 million from a negative Q4 EBITDA of EUR -1.026 million a year ago. In Q4 2021 the company posted an EBIT of EUR -0.771 million compared to EUR - 2.877 million one year ago, representing a significant improvement for a traditionally weak Q4. For the full year EBIT contracted to EUR -0.862 million compared to EUR -0.142 million in 2020 due to the increased depreciation of the Company's growing proprietary portfolio of power plants.
The Company recorded a net loss of EUR -6.313 million compared to EUR -8.693 million in 2020, while the Total Comprehensive
Income amounted to a solid EUR 2.427 million compared to EUR 2.084 million a year ago.
Equity increased by 29.3% compared to the end of 2020 and amounted to EUR 51.830 million at the end of 2021. The adjusted equity ratio remained stable at 28.8% (versus 28.9% at the end of 2020).
1.3 Award "Best Issuer Green SME Bonds 2021" by
Bond Magazine
We are extremely honoured to be among the winners of the Bond Magazine Awards 2021, having been awarded the Best Issuer of Green SME Bonds. It is a recognition of our dedicated and transparent business practices and our commitment to Sustainability.
1.4 Photon Energy considers switching Hungarian PV portfolio to merchant electricity sales
The Company is considering temporarily switching all Hungarian PV power plants in its proprietary portfolio receiving support on the basis of KÁT-licenses and METÁR-KÁT-licenses to selling the produced electricity on the Hungarian day-ahead-market to benefit from the currently much higher electricity prices. Government Decree No 787/2021 (XII.27.), published in the Hungarian Official Gazette on 27 December 2021, which came into effect on 1 January 2022, allows PV power plants to temporarily exit the support schemes and to return to the respective support scheme at any time after a 12-month-period.
1.5 Reporting on Photon Energy's project pipeline
Photon Energy is currently developing PV projects in Australia (300.0 MWp), Hungary (95.2 MWp), Romania (225.5 MWp) and Poland (169.3 MWp) and is evaluating further markets for opportu- nities. For detailed information, please refer to chapter 3 "Reporting on Photon Energy's project pipeline".
Chart 3. Specific Performance Ratio between 1 January 2019 and 31 January 2022
250%
200
200%
160
150%
120
100%
80
50%
40
0%
0
-50%
-40
-100%
-80
-150%
-120
-200%
-160
-250%
-200
Jan-19
Mar-19May-19
Jul-19
Sep-19Nov-19Jan-20Mar-20May-20Jul-20
Sep-20Nov-20Jan-21Mar-21May-21Jul-21
Sep-21
Nov-21
Jan-22
SPR = Generation (kWh) / Installed capacity (kWp)
Change y-o-y (%)
Specific Performance Ratio is a measure of efficiency which shows the amount of kWh generated per 1 kWp of installed capacity and enables the simple comparison of year-on-year results and seasonal fluctuations during the year.
