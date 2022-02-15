Log in
    PEN   NL0010391108

PHOTON ENERGY N.V.

(PEN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange - 02/15 11:55:47 am
7.45 PLN   +3.47%
Photon Energy N : Monthly Report for January 2022

02/15/2022 | 02:07pm EST
Photon Energy N.V.

Monthly Report for January 2022

For the period from 1 to 31 January 2022

Photon Energy N.V.

Monthly Report for January 2022

1. Information on the occurrence of trends and events in the market environment of the

Issuer, which in the Issuer's opinion may have important consequences in the future for the financial condition and results of the Issuer

1.1 Production results of Photon Energy's power plants in the reporting period

The Company reports 6.3 GWh of electricity produced in January 2022 compared to 2.4 GWh one year ago (+166.1%), propelled by the addition of a new power plant in Tolna, Hungary (1.4 MWp added in December 2021) and of our two utility-scale PV power plants in Leeton, Australia (14.6 MWp connected to the grid in August 2021). This represents an avoidance of 2,956 tonnes of CO2 emissions in January 2022.

In January the proprietary portfolio outperformed the audits by 10.7%.

For more information, please refer to chapter 2. Proprietary PV power plants.

1.2 Photon Energy announces record 2021 revenue and EBITDA

In 2021 the Company increased its unaudited consolidated revenues to EUR 36.359 million, up by 28.7% YoY, with a Q4 revenue record of EUR 11.734 million (+130.3% YoY). This was thanks to a remarkable 77.5% increase in revenues from the sale of electricity generated by the Company's growing proprietary portfolio, while other revenue streams increased by 156.6% YoY.

This strong performance led to an EBITDA of EUR 9.584 million in 2021, as compared to EUR 8.440 million in 2020, up by 13.6% YoY. Q4 EBITDA increased to EUR 1.030 million from a negative Q4 EBITDA of EUR -1.026 million a year ago. In Q4 2021 the company posted an EBIT of EUR -0.771 million compared to EUR - 2.877 million one year ago, representing a significant improvement for a traditionally weak Q4. For the full year EBIT contracted to EUR -0.862 million compared to EUR -0.142 million in 2020 due to the increased depreciation of the Company's growing proprietary portfolio of power plants.

The Company recorded a net loss of EUR -6.313 million compared to EUR -8.693 million in 2020, while the Total Comprehensive

Income amounted to a solid EUR 2.427 million compared to EUR 2.084 million a year ago.

Equity increased by 29.3% compared to the end of 2020 and amounted to EUR 51.830 million at the end of 2021. The adjusted equity ratio remained stable at 28.8% (versus 28.9% at the end of 2020).

1.3 Award "Best Issuer Green SME Bonds 2021" by

Bond Magazine

We are extremely honoured to be among the winners of the Bond Magazine Awards 2021, having been awarded the Best Issuer of Green SME Bonds. It is a recognition of our dedicated and transparent business practices and our commitment to Sustainability.

1.4 Photon Energy considers switching Hungarian PV portfolio to merchant electricity sales

The Company is considering temporarily switching all Hungarian PV power plants in its proprietary portfolio receiving support on the basis of KÁT-licenses and METÁR-KÁT-licenses to selling the produced electricity on the Hungarian day-ahead-market to benefit from the currently much higher electricity prices. Government Decree No 787/2021 (XII.27.), published in the Hungarian Official Gazette on 27 December 2021, which came into effect on 1 January 2022, allows PV power plants to temporarily exit the support schemes and to return to the respective support scheme at any time after a 12-month-period.

1.5 Reporting on Photon Energy's project pipeline

Photon Energy is currently developing PV projects in Australia (300.0 MWp), Hungary (95.2 MWp), Romania (225.5 MWp) and Poland (169.3 MWp) and is evaluating further markets for opportu- nities. For detailed information, please refer to chapter 3 "Reporting on Photon Energy's project pipeline".

Photon Energy N.V. | Barbara Strozzilaan 201, Amsterdam 1083 HN, The Netherlands

Corporate number: 51447126 | VAT number: NL850020827B01 | +31 202 402 570 |

photonenergy.com

2/12

Photon Energy N.V.

Monthly Report for January 2022

2. Proprietary PV power plants

The table below represents power plants owned directly or indirectly by Photon Energy N.V. as of the date of the report.

Table 1. Production results in January 2022

Project name

Capacity

Revenue

Prod. 2022

Proj. 2021

Perf.

YTD

YTD Proj.

Perf.

YTD YoY

January

January

Prod.

Unit

kWp

per MWh,

kWh

kWh

%

kWh

kWh

%

%

in 2022

Komorovice

2,354

CZK 14,149+4,1671

50,378

59,040

-14.7%

87.4%

50,378

59,040

-14.7%

Zvíkov I

2,031

CZK 14,149+4,3781

69,458

70,255

-1.1%

43.1%

69,458

70,255

-1.1%

Dolní Dvořiště

1,645

CZK 14,149+4,4861

45,003

44,920

0.2%

70.4%

45,003

44,920

0.2%

Svatoslav

1,231

CZK 14,149+4,4651

30,886

27,852

10.9%

27.5%

30,886

27,852

10.9%

Slavkov

1,159

CZK 14,149+4,6581

45,099

34,409

31.1%

35.0%

45,099

34,409

31.1%

Mostkovice SPV 1

210

CZK 14,149+4,6861

7,866

5,875

33.9%

7,866

5,875

33.9%

66.4%

Mostkovice SPV 3

926

CZK 15,295+4,7001

28,881

21,912

31.8%

53.3%

28,881

21,912

31.8%

Zdice I

1,499

CZK 14,149+4,3471

43,224

47,279

-8.6%

-1.5%

43,224

47,279

-8.6%

Zdice II

1,499

CZK 14,149+4,3471

44,814

48,473

-7.5%

-1.6%

44,814

48,473

-7.5%

Radvanice

2,305

CZK 14,149+4,7611

78,355

58,736

33.4%

76.8%

78,355

58,736

33.4%

Břeclav rooftop

137

CZK 14,149+4,6071

6,304

4,473

40.9%

6,304

4,473

40.9%

31.3%

Total Czech PP

14,996

450,268

423,225

6.4%

40.0%

450,268

423,225

6.4%

Babiná II

999

EUR 270.98

36,553

24,352

50.1%

62.9%

36,553

24,352

50.1%

Babina III

999

EUR 270.79

36,351

25,458

42.8%

54.2%

36,351

25,458

42.8%

Prša I.

999

EUR 270.32

40,979

30,340

35.1%

63.2%

40,979

30,340

35.1%

Blatna

700

EUR 272.50

22,416

16,966

32.1%

29.3%

22,416

16,966

32.1%

Mokra Luka 1

963

EUR 257.73

64,280

42,446

51.4%

87.5%

64,280

42,446

51.4%

Mokra Luka 2

963

EUR 257.05

68,760

46,405

48.2%

88.5%

68,760

46,405

48.2%

Jovice 1

979

EUR 262.57

33,449

18,182

84.0%

103.2%

33,449

18,182

84.0%

Jovice 2

979

EUR 262.80

32,620

18,040

80.8%

102.8%

32,620

18,040

80.8%

Brestovec

850

EUR 256.92

37,105

28,148

31.8%

121.9%

37,105

28,148

31.8%

Polianka

999

EUR 261.31

30,351

22,480

35.0%

129.7%

30,351

22,480

35.0%

Myjava

999

EUR 258.92

42,906

26,161

64.0%

157.2%

42,906

26,161

64.0%

Total Slovak PP

10,429

445,770

298,977

49.1%

87.0%

445,770

298,977

49.1%

Tiszakécske 1

689

HUF 35,540

38,986

29,618

31.6%

42.0%

38,986

29,618

31.6%

Tiszakécske 2

689

HUF 35,540

40,131

30,569

31.3%

43.1%

40,131

30,569

31.3%

Tiszakécske 3

689

HUF 35,540

33,586

27,073

24.1%

39.2%

33,586

27,073

24.1%

Tiszakécske 4

689

HUF 35,540

40,831

30,569

33.6%

43.7%

40,831

30,569

33.6%

Tiszakécske 5

689

HUF 35,540

39,329

29,618

32.8%

45.0%

39,329

29,618

32.8%

Tiszakécske 6

689

HUF 35,540

39,709

30,569

29.9%

42.5%

39,709

30,569

29.9%

Tiszakécske 7

689

HUF 35,540

40,109

29,550

35.7%

43.2%

40,109

29,550

35.7%

Tiszakécske 8

689

HUF 35,540

38,365

28,875

32.9%

41.9%

38,365

28,875

32.9%

Almásfüzitő 1

695

HUF 35,540

30,274

29,298

3.3%

30,274

29,298

3.3%

32.6%

Almásfüzitő 2

695

HUF 35,540

28,865

29,222

-1.2%

31.1%

28,865

29,222

-1.2%

Almásfüzitő 3

695

HUF 35,540

32,643

28,683

13.8%

36.4%

32,643

28,683

13.8%

Almásfüzitő 4

695

HUF 35,540

30,116

29,520

2.0%

33.2%

30,116

29,520

2.0%

Almásfüzitő 5

695

HUF 35,540

34,915

28,777

21.3%

37.1%

34,915

28,777

21.3%

Almásfüzitő 6

660

HUF 35,540

33,060

27,719

19.3%

36.1%

33,060

27,719

19.3%

Almásfüzitő 7

691

HUF 35,540

31,845

28,567

11.5%

34.8%

31,845

28,567

11.5%

Almásfüzitő 8

668

HUF 35,540

30,032

28,262

6.3%

32.8%

30,032

28,262

6.3%

Nagyecsed 1

689

HUF 35,540

29,498

27,820

6.0%

42.5%

29,498

27,820

6.0%

Nagyecsed 2

689

HUF 35,540

27,151

27,820

-2.4%

32.6%

27,151

27,820

-2.4%

Nagyecsed 3

689

HUF 35,540

28,788

27,494

4.7%

39.2%

28,788

27,494

4.7%

Fertod I

528

HUF 35,540

26,885

20,999

28.0%

47.7%

26,885

20,999

28.0%

Fertod II No 2

699

HUF 35,540

41,102

28,607

43.7%

55.7%

41,102

28,607

43.7%

Fertod II No 3

699

HUF 35,540

41,198

28,607

44.0%

56.3%

41,198

28,607

44.0%

Fertod II No 4

699

HUF 35,540

41,044

28,607

43.5%

41,044

28,607

43.5%

49.8%

Photon Energy N.V.

Monthly Report for January 2022

Project name

Capacity

Revenue

Prod. 2022

Proj. 2022

Perf.

YTD Prod.

YTD Proj.

Perf.

YTD YoY

January

January

Unit

kWp

per MWh,

kWh

kWh

%

kWh

kWh

%

%

in 2022

Fertod II No 5

691

HUF 35,540

40,466

30,366

33.3%

40,466

30,366

33.3%

55.7%

Fertod II No 6

699

HUF 35,540

40,718

28,607

42.3%

40,718

28,607

42.3%

55.6%

Kunszentmárton I No 1

697

HUF 35,540

42,073

30,642

37.3%

42,073

30,642

37.3%

35.4%

Kunszentmárton I No 2

697

HUF 35,540

38,926

30,676

26.9%

38,926

30,676

26.9%

33.5%

Kunszentmárton II No 1

693

HUF 35,540

40,686

24,775

64.2%

40,686

24,775

64.2%

25.4%

Kunszentmárton II No 2

693

HUF 35,540

39,934

24,972

59.9%

39,934

24,972

59.9%

24.9%

Taszár 1

701

HUF 35,540

49,300

34,702

42.1%

49,300

34,702

42.1%

42.3%

Taszár 2

701

HUF 35,540

49,663

34,702

43.1%

49,663

34,702

43.1%

42.2%

Taszár 3

701

HUF 35,540

49,359

34,702

42.2%

49,359

34,702

42.2%

41.8%

Monor 1

688

HUF 35,540

41,824

27,690

51.0%

41,824

27,690

51.0%

44.5%

Monor 2

696

HUF 35,540

38,388

27,968

37.3%

38,388

27,968

37.3%

32.2%

Monor 3

696

HUF 35,540

41,117

27,968

47.0%

41,117

27,968

47.0%

51.1%

Monor 4

696

HUF 35,540

40,769

27,968

45.8%

40,769

27,968

45.8%

43.9%

Monor 5

688

HUF 35,540

41,843

27,266

53.5%

41,843

27,266

53.5%

43.5%

Monor 6

696

HUF 35,540

41,724

27,968

49.2%

41,724

27,968

49.2%

43.4%

Monor 7

696

HUF 35,540

40,672

27,968

45.4%

40,672

27,968

45.4%

42.2%

Monor 8

696

HUF 35,540

42,038

27,968

50.3%

42,038

27,968

50.3%

49.4%

Tata 1

672

HUF 35,540

30,036

24,650

21.8%

30,036

24,650

21.8%

37.8%

Tata 2

676

HUF 35,540

32,427

29,057

11.6%

32,427

29,057

11.6%

37.3%

Tata 3

667

HUF 35,540

32,519

26,788

21.4%

32,519

26,788

21.4%

40.0%

Tata 4

672

HUF 35,540

30,449

25,676

18.6%

30,449

25,676

18.6%

35.6%

Tata 5

672

HUF 35,540

30,801

25,820

19.3%

30,801

25,820

19.3%

39.8%

Tata 6

672

HUF 35,540

30,127

25,165

19.7%

30,127

25,165

19.7%

39.7%

Tata 7

672

HUF 35,540

30,054

24,680

21.8%

30,054

24,680

21.8%

40.1%

Tata 8

672

HUF 35,540

31,192

25,345

23.1%

31,192

25,345

23.1%

39.9%

Malyi 1

695

HUF 35,540

37,056

25,641

44.5%

37,056

25,641

44.5%

43.0%

Malyi 2

695

HUF 35,540

38,133

25,744

48.1%

38,133

25,744

48.1%

43.3%

Malyi 3

695

HUF 35,540

38,339

25,744

48.9%

38,339

25,744

48.9%

44.2%

Puspokladány 1

1,406

HUF 35,540

66,395

44,381

49.6%

66,395

44,381

49.6%

38.8%

Puspokladány 2

1,420

HUF 35,540

68,477

40,167

70.5%

68,477

40,167

70.5%

40.5%

Puspokladány 3

1,420

HUF 35,540

65,114

38,777

67.9%

65,114

38,777

67.9%

38.7%

Puspokladány 4

1,406

HUF 35,540

67,253

44,111

52.5%

67,253

44,111

52.5%

41.9%

Puspokladány 5

1,420

HUF 35,540

68,006

40,028

69.9%

68,006

40,028

69.9%

39.2%

Puspokladány 6

1,394

HUF 35,540

64,673

42,156

53.4%

64,673

42,156

53.4%

38.7%

Puspokladány 7

1,406

HUF 35,540

67,171

44,078

52.4%

67,171

44,078

52.4%

51.9%

Puspokladány 8

1,420

HUF 35,540

64,544

38,952

65.7%

64,544

38,952

65.7%

37.6%

Puspokladány 9

1,406

HUF 35,540

67,272

44,045

52.7%

67,272

44,045

52.7%

42.3%

Puspokladány 10

1,420

HUF 35,540

64,606

38,725

66.8%

64,606

38,725

66.8%

38.8%

Tolna

1,358

HUF 75,8802

66,151

63,481

4.2%

66,151

63,481

4.2%

na

Total Hungarian PP

50,456

2,608,752

1,916,564

36.1%

2,608,752

1,916,564

36.1%

44.6%

Symonston

144

AUD 301.60

17,600

22,235

-20.8%

17,600

22,235

-20.8%

-13.9%

Leeton

7,261

AUD 69+463

1,414,170

1,541,255

-8.2%

1,414,170

1,541,255

-8.2%

na

Fivebough

7,261

AUD 68+463

1,408,360

1,531,305

-8.0%

1,408,360

1,531,305

-8.0%

na

Total Australian PP

14,744

2,840,130

3,094,795

-8.2%

2,840,130

3,094,795

-8.2%

nm

Total

90,547

6,344,920

5,733,561

10.7%

6,344,920

5,733,561

10.7%

166.1%

Notes:

Capacity: installed capacity of the power plant

Prod.: production in the reporting month - Proj.: projection in the reporting month

Perf.: performance of the power plant in reporting month i.e. (production in Month / projection for Month) - 1.

YTD Prod.: accumulated production year-to-date i.e. from January until the end of the reporting month.

YTD Proj.: accumulated projection year-to-date i.e. from January until the end of the reporting month

Perf. YTD: performance of the power plant year-to-date i.e. (YTD prod. in 2022 / YTD proj. in 2022) - 1

YTD YOY: (YTD Prod. in 2022 / YTD Prod. in 2021) - 1.

  1. Green Bonus + Average realized electricity price during the reporting pe- riod in the Czech Republic.
  2. Average realized electricity price during the reporting period in Hungary.
  3. Average realized electricity price during the reporting period + Australian Large-scale Generation Certificate spot closing price at the end of the re- porting period.

Photon Energy N.V.

.

Chart 1.a Total production of the Czech portfolio

1,000

MWh

800

in

production

600

Cumulative

400

200

0

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 January

Monthly Report for January 2022

Chart 1.b Total production of the Slovak portfolio

1,000

MWh

800

in

production

600

Cumulative

400

200

0

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 January

Chart 1.c Total production of Hungarian portfolio

MWhin

3,000

2,500

production

2,000

1,500

Cumulative

1,000

500

0

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

January

Chart 1.d Total production of Australian portfolio

MWhin

3,000

2,500

production

2,000

1,500

Cumulative

1,000

500

0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

January

Chart 2. Generation results versus forecast between 1 January 2019 and 31 December 2022

14.0

12.0

10.0

8.0

MWh

6.0

4.0

2.0

0.0

Jan-19Mar-19May-19Jul-19Sep-19Nov-19Jan-20Mar-20May-20Jul-20Sep-20Nov-20Jan-21Mar-21May-21Jul-21Sep-21Nov-21Jan-22

Actual generation

Generation forecast

Chart 3. Specific Performance Ratio between 1 January 2019 and 31 January 2022

250%

200

200%

160

150%

120

100%

80

50%

40

0%

0

-50%

-40

-100%

-80

-150%

-120

-200%

-160

-250%

-200

Jan-19

Mar-19May-19

Jul-19

Sep-19Nov-19Jan-20Mar-20May-20Jul-20

Sep-20Nov-20Jan-21Mar-21May-21Jul-21

Sep-21

Nov-21

Jan-22

SPR = Generation (kWh) / Installed capacity (kWp)

Change y-o-y (%)

Specific Performance Ratio is a measure of efficiency which shows the amount of kWh generated per 1 kWp of installed capacity and enables the simple comparison of year-on-year results and seasonal fluctuations during the year.

Disclaimer

Photon Energy NV published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 19:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
