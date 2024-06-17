Photon Energy N.V.
Monthly Report for May 2024
For the period from 1 to 31 May 2024
Photon Energy N.V.
Monthly Report for May 2024
1. Short Summary of Business Highlights in the Reporting Period
1.1 Generation Results of Photon Energy's
Proprietary Power Plants
May was a very good month for our IPP portfolio. The monthly electricity production of our power plants amounted to 19.0 GWh, compared to 14.1 GWh a year earlier, up by 34.0% YoY. Year-to- date (YTD) generation amounted to 67.2 GWh compared to 50.3 GWh a year ago, up by 33.7% YoY. Czech, Slovak and Australian power plants generated more than expected in our energy audits thanks to favourable weather conditions. Power plants in Romania and Hungary slightly underperformed. Underperformance of the Hungarian power plants can be partially attributed to the curtailment of electricity generation and partially to failures in two power plants, where transformer stations were damaged by water and had to be repaired. We expect those lost revenues to be covered by our insurance.
The average specific yield (total generation in the period / average capacity in the period) reached a level of 142.7 kWh/kWp compared to 140.5 kWh/kWp a year earlier, +1.6% YoY.
Total electricity generation YTD represented an avoidance of 22,850 tonnes of CO2e emissions. For further details, see section 2: Generation Results.
January 2025. The Supervisory Board has nominated David Forth, the Group's CFO, to replace Michael on the Board of Directors. For more details please refer to ESPI report 13/2024.
1.4 Convocation of the Annual General Meeting
On 2 May, the Management published the convocation notice for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held at the registered address of the Company at Barbara Strozzilaan 201, 1083 HN Amsterdam, The Netherlands, on 14 June, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. CET. The full set of documents related to this meeting is available in the Corporate Governance section of our Investor Relations website, at ir.photonenergy.com/corporate-governance.
1.5 Sale of 20.4 MWp Solar PV Project to Uniper
On 8 May 2024, we concluded a preliminary agreement for the sale of a 20.4 MWp photovoltaic project in Poland to Uniper Renewables GmbH. The conclusion of the final share purchase agreement will take place after meeting certain conditions precedent, including obtaining full ready-to-build status. For more details please see our press release here.
1.2 Average Electricity Prices Realised by Proprietary Power Plants
As of 1 April 2024, our IPP portfolio was rebalanced to a 50/50 split between feed-in-tariff and merchant model. This rebalancing was a major driver behind the increase of an average realised electricity prices. In May, YTD average realised revenue increased to EUR 145/MWh compared to EUR 139/MWh in April. Average realised electricity prices in May amounted to EUR 160/MWh compared to EUR 180/MWh a year earlier, down by -11.1% YoY.
The highest average prices were realised by our Czech power plants, with an average of EUR 649/MWh. Prices realised by our Slovak power plants remained stable at EUR 263/MWh. In Hungary realised prices increased to an average of EUR 112/MWh (40.6 MWp under FiT and 11.2 MWp under the merchant model). In Australia we recorded a significant price increase to EUR 82/MWh compared to EUR 47/MWh last month. This is due to an intra-day, extraordinary price spike. The lowest prices were realised in Romania, with averages of EUR 65/MWh. For further details, see section 3: Average Revenues Realised by Our Power Plants.
1.3 Announced Changes in the Corporate Bodies
On 2 May, the Board of Directors announced that after more than 16 years of working with Photon Energy Group, Michael Gartner, one of the Group's founders, its CTO and member of the Board of Directors, has decided to retire from his day-to-day managerial duties, effective as of 31 December 2024. Mr. Gartner will not be seeking reappointment to the Board of Directors at the Group's Annual General Meeting on 14 June 2024, but has been nominated to become a member of the Supervisory Board, effective as of 1
1.6 Signing Financing Agreement for EUR 15 million with EBRD
On May 10 2024, the Company signed a senior secured loan agreement with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development ("EBRD") for the amount of up to EUR 15 million.
The loan is denominated in EUR. The financing period is 7 years. The interest rate on the loan will be calculated on the basis of a variable reference rate based on the six months Euribor, increased by the bank's margin. For more details please see ESPI report 15/2024.
1.7 Expansion to New Zealand with a 20.8 MWp EPC Project
Earlier this year, we announced that Photon Energy Australia has secured EPC contracts for a total installed capacity of nearly 21 MWp. In May, we were able to disclose the details of this contract. The project is located in Pukenui, in the Far North District of New Zealand. It will be equipped with high-efficiency solar PV modules mounted on a mix of fixed east-west- and north-facing ground mounts.
Construction works began in Q1 2024 and are now underway. The facility will be comprised of solar modules with a total capacity of 20.8 MWp, connected to the Top Energy network.
The project represents Photon Energy's first utility-scale project in New Zealand and will be one of the first utility-scale projects to be developed by Aquila Clean Energy and FSNF in the country. Photon Energy was also selected to provide ongoing O&M services for the project.
Photon Energy N.V.
Monthly Report for May 2024
2. Generation Results of the Proprietary PV Power Plants
The table below represents generation results of the power plants owned directly or indirectly by Photon Energy N.V.
Table 1. Production Results in May 2024
Project name
Unit
Komorovice
Zvíkov I
Dolní Dvořiště
Svatoslav
Slavkov
Mostkovice SPV 1
Mostkovice SPV 3
Zdice I
Zdice II
Radvanice
Břeclav rooftop
Total Czech PP
Babiná II
Babina III
Prša I.
Blatna
Mokra Luka 1
Mokra Luka 2
Jovice 1
Jovice 2
Brestovec
Polianka
Myjava
Total Slovak PP
Tiszakécske 1
Tiszakécske 2
Tiszakécske 3
Tiszakécske 4
Tiszakécske 5
Tiszakécske 6
Tiszakécske 7
Tiszakécske 8
Almásfüzitő 1
Almásfüzitő 2
Almásfüzitő 3
Almásfüzitő 4
Almásfüzitő 5
Almásfüzitő 6
Almásfüzitő 7
Almásfüzitő 8
Nagyecsed 1
Nagyecsed 2
Nagyecsed 3
Fertod I
Fertod II No 2
Fertod II No 3
Fertod II No 4
Fertod II No 5
Fertod II No 6
Kunszentmárton I/ 1
Capacity
Revenue May
kWp
per MWh
2,354
646 EUR
2,031
646 EUR
1,645
646 EUR
1,231
646 EUR
1,159
646 EUR
210
646 EUR
926
694 EUR
1,499
646 EUR
1,499
646 EUR
2,305
646 EUR
137
646 EUR
14,996
649 EUR
999
271 EUR
999
271 EUR
999
270 EUR
700
273 EUR
963
258 EUR
963
257 EUR
979
263 EUR
979
263 EUR
850
257 EUR
999
261 EUR
999
259 EUR
10,429
263 EUR
689
121 EUR
689
121 EUR
689
121 EUR
689
121 EUR
689
121 EUR
689
121 EUR
689
121 EUR
689
121 EUR
695
121 EUR
695
121 EUR
695
121 EUR
695
121 EUR
695
121 EUR
660
121 EUR
691
121 EUR
668
121 EUR
689
121 EUR
689
121 EUR
689
121 EUR
528
121 EUR
699
121 EUR
699
121 EUR
699
121 EUR
691
121 EUR
699
121 EUR
697
121 EUR
Prod. May
Proj. May
Perf.
kWh
kWh
%
292,603
300,220
-2.5%
277,746
261,310
6.3%
190,354
185,560
2.6%
141,534
140,090
1.0%
162,559
158,780
2.4%
27,152
26,490
2.5%
124,523
119,210
4.5%
200,479
207,370
-3.3%
200,876
209,650
-4.2%
348,527
301,260
15.7%
19,634
18,480
6.2%
1,985,987
1,928,420
3.0%
118,784
117,350
1.2%
117,697
117,430
0.2%
128,740
126,260
2.0%
96,754
90,400
7.0%
149,858
136,910
9.5%
151,593
136,810
10.8%
129,111
103,750
24.4%
130,791
103,890
25.9%
125,205
122,620
2.1%
128,621
122,680
4.8%
143,142
140,420
1.9%
1,420,297
1,318,520
7.7%
104,729
94,820
10.5%
105,642
94,890
11.3%
99,391
95,020
4.6%
105,823
95,160
11.2%
105,224
95,260
10.5%
104,853
94,070
11.5%
105,154
94,670
11.1%
104,498
94,000
11.2%
102,684
92,100
11.5%
99,522
89,460
11.2%
95,642
89,300
7.1%
101,998
92,210
10.6%
104,117
93,470
11.4%
103,793
92,950
11.7%
103,855
92,520
12.3%
105,088
91,020
15.5%
106,672
100,960
5.7%
105,203
103,780
1.4%
105,512
100,530
5.0%
83,857
74,050
13.2%
106,863
82,090
30.2%
106,119
82,450
28.7%
105,285
98,120
7.3%
105,428
97,830
7.8%
104,721
81,600
28.3%
107,495
104,110
3.3%
YTD Prod.
YTD Proj.
Perf.
YTD YoY
kWh
kWh
%
%
972,402
991,170
-1.9%
4.7%
856,239
921,740
-7.1%
2.5%
613,250
640,380
-4.2%
3.5%
436,502
456,690
-4.4%
3.2%
532,979
545,750
-2.3%
5.6%
85,334
89,340
-4.5%
1.6%
388,135
400,210
-3.0%
2.3%
679,252
686,570
-1.1%
4.7%
679,996
697,610
-2.5%
4.6%
1,021,248
1,008,170
1.3%
6.9%
64,207
63,880
0.5%
11.2%
6,329,544
6,501,509
-2.6%
4.5%
349,885
354,360
-1.3%
2.7%
348,408
360,720
-3.4%
2.1%
385,488
395,100
-2.4%
5.1%
293,632
267,200
9.9%
13.3%
472,628
469,590
0.6%
3.8%
483,327
479,790
0.7%
4.1%
365,788
329,030
11.2%
8.1%
368,885
322,800
14.3%
13.9%
404,374
398,170
1.6%
7.6%
379,231
362,900
4.5%
9.5%
447,424
427,330
4.7%
7.9%
4,299,069
4,166,989
3.2%
6.8%
311,441
344,710
-9.7%
-6.3%
315,335
346,000
-8.9%
-5.9%
312,366
346,360
-9.8%
-2.6%
316,721
347,230
-8.8%
-5.8%
313,558
347,550
-9.8%
-5.9%
312,568
343,180
-8.9%
-6.3%
313,912
342,550
-8.4%
-6.1%
310,469
332,710
-6.7%
-6.1%
302,522
337,330
-10.3%
-4.6%
291,182
327,660
-11.1%
-5.6%
289,763
327,060
-11.4%
-5.8%
302,488
337,730
-10.4%
-4.7%
312,720
342,360
-8.7%
-3.6%
308,523
340,440
-9.4%
-4.3%
308,277
338,860
-9.0%
-4.2%
308,925
333,370
-7.3%
-4.1%
340,975
341,010
0.0%
2.5%
334,792
333,290
0.5%
1.3%
337,194
342,080
-1.4%
2.8%
268,548
268,730
-0.1%
7.1%
356,170
298,000
19.5%
9.5%
355,878
299,290
18.9%
9.5%
353,552
349,910
1.0%
9.1%
352,135
349,980
0.6%
9.2%
351,638
296,210
18.7%
8.9%
371,191
371,550
-0.1%
6.6%
Photon Energy N.V.
Monthly Report for May 2024
Project name
Unit
Kunszentmárton I No 2
Kunszentmárton II No 1
Kunszentmárton II No 2
Taszár 1
Taszár 2
Taszár 3
Monor 1
Monor 2
Monor 3
Monor 4
Monor 5
Monor 6
Monor 7
Monor 8
Tata 1
Tata 2
Tata 3
Tata 4
Tata 5
Tata 6
Tata 7
Tata 8
Malyi 1
Malyi 2
Malyi 3
Puspokladány 1
Puspokladány 2
Puspokladány 3
Puspokladány 4
Puspokladány 5
Puspokladány 6
Puspokladány 7
Puspokladány 8
Puspokladány 9
Puspokladány 10
Tolna
Facankert (Tolna 2)
Total Hungarian PP
Siria
Calafat 1
Calafat 2
Calafat 3
Aiud
Teius
Făget 1
Făget 2
Săhăteni
Magureni
Bocsa
Total Romanian PP
Symonston
Leeton
Fivebough
Total Australian PP
Total
Capacity
Revenue May
kWp
per MWh,
697
121 EUR
693
121 EUR
693
121 EUR
701
121 EUR
701
121 EUR
701
121 EUR
688
121 EUR
696
121 EUR
696
121 EUR
696
121 EUR
688
121 EUR
696
121 EUR
696
121 EUR
696
121 EUR
672
121 EUR
676
121 EUR
667
121 EUR
672
121 EUR
672
121 EUR
672
121 EUR
672
121 EUR
672
121 EUR
695
121 EUR
695
121 EUR
695
121 EUR
1,406
121 EUR
1,420
56 EUR
1,420
50 EUR
1,406
0 EUR
1,420
55 EUR
1,394
121 EUR
1,406
121 EUR
1,420
0 EUR
1,406
121 EUR
1,420
55 EUR
1,358
56 EUR
1,358
57 EUR
51,814
112 EUR
5,691
65 EUR
2,890
65 EUR
1,935
65 EUR
1,203
65 EUR
4,730
65 EUR
4,730
65 EUR
3,178
65 EUR
3,931
65 EUR
7,112
65 EUR
1,698
65 EUR
3,788
65 EUR
40,886
65 EUR
144
213 EUR
7,261
81 EUR
7,261
83 EUR
14,666
82 EUR
132,791
160 EUR
Prod. May
Proj. May
Perf.
kWh
kWh
%
107,680
99,760
7.9%
108,755
102,400
6.2%
108,654
103,730
4.7%
105,115
100,180
4.9%
106,128
100,180
5.9%
106,484
100,180
6.3%
102,602
75,850
35.3%
103,059
102,110
0.9%
103,864
104,510
-0.6%
102,515
105,710
-3.0%
103,596
107,630
-3.7%
102,593
106,950
-4.1%
104,271
106,980
-2.5%
103,516
106,290
-2.6%
120,487
106,070
13.6%
97,395
88,540
10.0%
97,919
88,400
10.8%
121,401
107,930
12.5%
119,051
108,140
10.1%
111,803
103,780
7.7%
121,587
107,080
13.5%
122,782
108,070
13.6%
112,661
105,060
7.2%
112,988
101,000
11.9%
113,199
105,810
7.0%
171,397
250,930
-31.7%
172,046
252,250
-31.8%
121,403
247,680
-51.0%
0
250,780
-100.0%
169,594
253,030
-33.0%
182,343
249,010
-26.8%
179,030
248,690
-28.0%
0
251,230
-100.0%
162,186
250,700
-35.3%
167,936
251,690
-33.3%
166,854
246,120
-32.2%
176,479
229,950
-23.3%
7,078,542
7,950,840
-11.0%
1,049,072
1,070,180
-2.0%
487,627
586,040
-16.8%
337,703
382,160
-11.6%
209,491
240,280
-12.8%
728,280
844,440
-13.8%
796,860
861,490
-7.5%
551,712
607,440
-9.2%
707,984
694,210
2.0%
1,210,112
1,372,420
-11.8%
181,280
242,710
-25.3%
548,000
716,410
-23.5%
6,808,121
7,617,780
-10.6%
5,600
8,640
-35.2%
833,345
814,770
2.3%
822,435
815,760
0.8%
1,661,380
1,639,170
1.4%
18,954,327
20,454,730
-7.3%
YTD Prod.
YTD Proj.
Perf.
YTD YoY
kWh
kWh
%
%
368,456
356,000
3.5%
6.8%
376,297
355,810
5.8%
7.1%
375,494
364,680
3.0%
6.4%
369,998
379,840
-2.6%
16.3%
368,112
379,840
-3.1%
14.6%
368,451
379,840
-3.0%
14.9%
312,875
269,330
16.2%
-7.0%
311,752
362,550
-14.0%
-6.4%
316,206
371,090
-14.8%
-5.9%
312,016
375,350
-16.9%
-6.9%
315,430
382,150
-17.5%
-6.3%
313,814
379,740
-17.4%
-6.1%
316,203
379,850
-16.8%
-5.5%
314,787
377,400
-16.6%
-6.6%
320,024
354,770
-9.8%
-2.1%
300,219
326,110
-7.9%
0.8%
302,797
326,240
-7.2%
1.6%
339,106
360,980
-6.1%
2.5%
333,497
347,930
-4.1%
0.9%
319,831
347,100
-7.9%
-0.6%
337,244
354,140
-4.8%
5.3%
340,635
361,440
-5.8%
4.8%
342,677
336,580
1.8%
3.9%
344,712
333,440
3.4%
4.3%
345,603
338,720
2.0%
4.3%
532,918
743,000
-28.3%
-23.6%
546,374
770,380
-29.1%
-24.7%
484,616
759,400
-36.2%
-32.8%
321,425
751,220
-57.2%
-54.6%
485,699
777,480
-37.5%
-34.5%
537,610
751,730
-28.5%
-24.7%
434,396
756,700
-42.6%
-39.8%
325,038
762,660
-57.4%
-55.4%
441,836
759,300
-41.8%
-39.0%
526,445
763,540
-31.1%
-27.9%
625,632
786,710
-20.5%
-14.6%
650,105
740,690
-12.2%
-13.3%
22,631,174
26,708,880
-15.3%
-10.7%
3,324,368
3,299,720
0.7%
65.4%
1,739,014
1,819,030
-4.4%
1202.4%
1,176,721
1,203,730
-2.2%
1200.8%
719,216
736,510
-2.3%
1159.8%
2,466,420
2,633,390
-6.3%
N/A
2,584,800
2,720,710
-5.0%
N/A
1,770,720
1,857,910
-4.7%
N/A
2,125,712
2,223,710
-4.4%
N/A
4,071,744
4,330,220
-6.0%
N/A
419,280
463,850
-9.6%
N/A
1,758,512
1,969,170
-10.7%
N/A
22,156,507
23,257,949
-4.7%
65.4%
65,100
71,910
-9.5%
3.5%
6,092,409
5,822,058
4.6%
-6.3%
5,646,702
5,671,776
-0.4%
-5.7%
11,804,211
11,565,744
2.1%
-6.0%
67,220,506
72,201,071
-6.9%
33.7%
Photon Energy N.V.
Notes:
Capacity: installed capacity of the power plant
Prod.: production in the reporting month - Proj.: projection in the reporting month
Perf.: performance of the power plant in reporting month i.e. (production in Month / projection for Month) - 1.
Monthly Report for May 2024
YTD Prod.: accumulated production year-to-date i.e. Jan- the end of the report. month.
YTD Proj.: accumulated projection year-to-date i.e. Jan - the end of the reporting month.
Perf. YTD: performance of the pp YTD i.e. (YTD prod. in 2024 / YTD proj. in 2024) - 1.
YTD YOY: (YTD Prod. in 2024 / YTD Prod. in 2023) - 1.
Chart 1.a Czech Portfolio Generation YTD 2024
MWh
8,000
7,000
in
6,000
production
4,000
Cumulative
5,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024
Q1
April
May
Chart 1.c Hungarian Portfolio Generation YTD 2024
MWh
30,000
25,000
in
production
15,000
20,000
Cumulative
10,000
5,000
0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024
Q1 April May
Chart 1.b Slovak Portfolio Generation YTD 2024
MWhin
6,000
production
5,000
4,000
Cumulative
3,000
1,000
2,000
0
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024
Q1
April
May
Chart 1.d Australian Portfolio Generation YTD 2024
MWhin
10,000
12,000
production
8,000
Cumulative
6,000
2,000
4,000
0
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024
Q1
April
May
3. Average Revenues Realised by Our Power Plants
The table below represents an estimation of average prices realised on sales of electricity from our generation assets. Estimates of revenues are based on the management reports and may deviate from final financial statements due to exchange rates.
Table 2. Estimated Revenues from Electricity Generation in May 2024
Portfolio
Capacity
Prod.
Avg. Revenue
Total Revenue
Avg. Revenue
Revenue
May
May
May
YTD
YTD
Unit
MWp
MWh
EUR/MWh
In Euro thousand
EUR/MWh, in
In Euro thousand
2024
Czech Republic1
15.0
1,986
649
1,289
642
4,065
Slovakia1
10.4
1,420
263
374
263
812
Hungary2
51.8
7,079
112
795
94
2,122
Romania3
40.9
6,808
65
442
72
1,605
Australia4
14.7
1,661
82
137
70
823
Total Portfolio
132.8
18,954
160
3,036
145
9,427
- Slovakian and Czech power plants benefit from a fixed feed-in-tariff support. Revenues from Slovak joint-ventures SK SPV 1 s.r.o., Solarpark Polianka s.r.o., and Solarpark Myjava s.r.o. are not presented in the above table.
- As of 1 April 2024, power plants with capacity of 40.6 MWp in Hungary were receiving electricity from feed-in-tariff while 11.2 MWp were selling electricity under merchant model.
- All power plants in Romania sell electricity on merchant basis.
- In Australia realised revenue consists of market electricity price in NSW + Australian Large-scale Generation Certificate.
Photon Energy N.V.
Monthly Report for May 2024
4. Reporting on the Project Pipeline
Project development is a crucial activity in Photon Energy's business model of covering the entire value chain of PV power plants. The main objective of project development activities is to expand our PV proprietary portfolio, which provides recurring revenues and free cash flows to the Group. For financial or strategic reasons, we may decide to cooperate with third-party investors either on a joint-venture basis or with the goal of exiting
the projects to such investors entirely. Ownership of project rights provides us with a high level of control and allows locking in EPC (one-off) and O&M (long-term) services. As a result, project development is a key driver for our future growth. Our experience in project development and financing in various markets and jurisdictions is an important competitive advantage and mitigates the inherent risks related to project development.
Table 3. Projects under development as of the reporting date (DC capacity)*
Country
1. Feasibility*
2. Early
3. Advanced
4. Ready-to-build
5. Under
Total in MWp
development
development
technical
construction
Romania
8.4
85.1
61.7
36.4
10.7
202.4
Poland
252.5
16.8
20.41
-
-
289.6
Hungary
25.0
2.7
5.1
-
32.7
Australia
455.0
200.0
9.8
-
-
664.8
Total in MWp
740.9
301.9
94.6
41.5
10.71
1,189.5
*Development phases are described in the glossary available at the end of this chapter. Photon Energy refers to the installed DC capacity of projects expressed in Megawatt peak (MWp) in its reporting, which might fluctuate over the project development process.
**Projects in feasibility stage 1. are presented at AC capacity as DC is difficult to estimate at the early-stage of utility scale projects.
Chart 2. Project pipeline as of the reporting date, in MWp DC
1400
1,190 MWp
1200
1000 911 MWp
800
600
400
200
0
May-23
Jun-23
Jul-23
Aug-23
Sep-23
Oct-23
Nov-23
Dec-23
Jan-24
Feb-24
Mar-24
Apr-24
May-24
Australia
Hungary
Romania
Poland
Summary of the changes in the projects under development during the reporting period:
-
In Romania, the project pipeline in the early development phase was reduced by over 5.0 MWp. This decision was made due to uneconomical grid connection conditions, which made the connection of those projects financially unviable. The projects Sarulesti (3.2 MWp) and Faget 3 (7.5 MWp) remain in the commissioning process, which has been prolonged due to DSO requirements for the reinforcement works related to the strengthening of the power line (Sarulesti) and grid connection works in the substation (Faget 3). The final connection works and energising of both power plants is expected to take place on the cusp of Q2 and Q3 2024. Engineers are currently finalising the DSO processes. Once these are completed, the grid works can be executed.
In the case of ready-to-build projects, in May we secured EBRD financing for projects Tamadu Mare 1 and 2, as well as Sannicolau 1 and 2. Construction will begin in Q3 2024.
We continue the sale process for our largest utility-scale PV project in Romania, located in Gorj county, with a total capacity
of 54 MWp. The duration of sales negotiations has extended due to changing market conditions.
- In Hungary, we have finalised the designs for the construction of three ready-to-build projects: Tolna 2, 3 and 5. The new designs increase the overbuild ratio and substitute the planned south-facing structure with an east-west orientation. The total changes increase the portfolio's DC capacity by about 1.0 MWp. These design changes aim to shift the timing of generation to peak hours. This strategic adjustment is aimed at capturing higher electricity prices during periods of peak demand. The construction of these power plants is planned to start in Q3 2024, aligning with MAVIR regulatory commissioning requirements, assuming current economic assumptions remain viable.
- In Poland, we concluded a preliminary agreement for the sale of a photovoltaic project in Poland with a total capacity of 20.4 MW. This project will remain visible in stage 3, Advanced Development, until the final agreement is executed.
- The pipeline in Australia is currently under revision.
Photon Energy N.V.
Monthly Report for May 2024
Table 4. Progress on Projects Ready-to-Build stage 4, as of the reporting date.
Country
Location
Dev.
Equity
MWp
Commercial
Land
Grid
Construction
Expected
Update on the project
phase
share
DC
Model
connection
permit
SoC1
Romania
Tamadu Mare-1
4
100%
4.5
Merchant/PPA
Secured
Secured
Secured
Q3 2024
Projects adheres to DSO schedule for grid reinforcement works
Romania
Tamadu Mare-2
4
100%
6.1
Merchant/PPA
Secured
Secured
Secured
Q3 2024
Projects adheres to DSO schedule for grid reinforcement works
Romania
Sannicolau Mare
4
100%
7.4
Merchant/PPA
Secured
Secured
Secured
Q3 2024
Project awaits DSO relocation of overhead cable prior to start of construction.
Romania
Guilvaz
4
100%
6.1
Merchant/PPA
Secured
Secured
Secured
Q2 2025
Project procurement in planning
Romania
Faget 4
4
100%
6.1
Merchant/PPA
Secured
Secured
Secured
Q2 2025
Project procurement in planning
Romania
Faget 5
4
100%
6.2
Merchant/PPA
Secured
Secured
Secured
Q2 2025
Project procurement in planning
Hungary
Tolna 2
4
100%
1.6
Merchant/PPA
Secured
Secured
Secured
Q3 2024
Construction date delayed due to DSO commissioning timeline.
Hungary
Tolna 3
4
100%
2.0
Merchant/PPA
Secured
Secured
Secured
Q3 2024
Construction date delayed due to DSO commissioning timeline.
Hungary
Tolna 5
4
100%
2.0
Merchant/PPA
Secured
Secured
Secured
Q3 2024
Construction date delayed due to DSO commissioning timeline.
TOTAL
42.0
1 SoC stands for expected start of construction date.
Table 5. Progress on projects under construction, as of the reporting date.
Country
Romania
Romania
TOTAL
Location
Sarulesti
Faget 3
Dev. phase
5
5
Equity share
100%
100%
MWp DC
3.2
7.5
10.7
Commercial Model
Merchant/PPA
Merchant/PPA
Construction progress
98%
98%
Procurement
Site preparations
Substructures
Technology installed
Connection works
Comissioning
Photon Energy N.V.
Monthly Report for May 2024
Glossary of terms
Development phase 1: "Feasibility"
Development phase 2: "Early development"
Development phase 3: "Advanced development"
Development phase 4: "Ready-to-build technical"
Development phase 5: "Under construction"
DC and AC capacity
Definitions
LOI or MOU signed, location scouted and analyzed, working on land lease/purchase, environmental assessment and application for grid connection.
Signing of land option, lease or purchase agreement, Environmental assessment (environmental impact studies "EIS" for Australia), preliminary design.
Specific to Europe: Application for Grid capacity, start work on permitting aspects (construction, connection line, etc.).
Specific to Australia: community consultation, technical studies.
In Europe: Finishing work on construction permitting, Receiving of MGT (HU)/ATR (ROM) Letter, Finishing work on permitting for connection line, etc.
In Australia: Site footprint and layout finalised, Environmental Impact Statement and development application lodged. Grid connection studies and design submitted.
In Europe: Project is technical ready to build, we work on offtake model (if not FIT or auction), securing financing
(internal/external). In Australia: Development application approved, offer to connect to grid received and detailed design commenced. Financing and off-take models/arrangements (internal/external) under negotiation.
Procurement of components, site construction until the connection to the grid.
On top for Australian projects, signature of Financing and off-take agreements, reception of Construction certificate, conclusion of connection agreement, EPC agreement, Grid connection works agreements.
Electricity grids run on alternating current (AC). Solar modules produce direct current (DC), which is transformed into AC by inverters. Heat, cable lines, inverters and transformers lead to energy losses in the system between the solar modules and the grid connection point. Cumulatively system losses typically add up to 15-20%. Therefore, for a given grid connection capacity a larger module capacity (expressed in Watt peak - Wp) can be installed without exceeding the grid connection limit. At times of extremely high production, inverters can reduce the volume of electricity so that the plant stays within the grid connection limits.
5. Investor Calendar
The following investor reports will be published in 2024:
- 16 July 2024: Monthly report for June 2024
- 14 August 2024: Monthly report for July 2024
- 19 August 2024: Quarterly report for Q2 2024 / H1 2024
- 13 September 2024: Monthly report for August 2024
- 15 October 2024: Monthly report for September 2024
- 15 November 2024: Monthly report for October 2024
- 18 November 2024: Quarterly report for Q3 2024
- 13 December 2024: Monthly report for November 2024
Photon Energy N.V.
Monthly Report for May 2024
6. Investor Relations Contact
Email: ir@photonenergy.com
Photon Energy N.V. Barbara Strozzilaan 201 1083 HN Amsterdam The Netherlands photonenergy.com
Amsterdam, 14 June 2024
Georg Hotar, Member of the Board of Directors
Michael Gartner, Member of the Board of Directors
