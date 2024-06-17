1.1 Generation Results of Photon Energy's

Proprietary Power Plants

May was a very good month for our IPP portfolio. The monthly electricity production of our power plants amounted to 19.0 GWh, compared to 14.1 GWh a year earlier, up by 34.0% YoY. Year-to- date (YTD) generation amounted to 67.2 GWh compared to 50.3 GWh a year ago, up by 33.7% YoY. Czech, Slovak and Australian power plants generated more than expected in our energy audits thanks to favourable weather conditions. Power plants in Romania and Hungary slightly underperformed. Underperformance of the Hungarian power plants can be partially attributed to the curtailment of electricity generation and partially to failures in two power plants, where transformer stations were damaged by water and had to be repaired. We expect those lost revenues to be covered by our insurance.

The average specific yield (total generation in the period / average capacity in the period) reached a level of 142.7 kWh/kWp compared to 140.5 kWh/kWp a year earlier, +1.6% YoY.

Total electricity generation YTD represented an avoidance of 22,850 tonnes of CO2e emissions. For further details, see section 2: Generation Results.