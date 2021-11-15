Photon Energy N : Monthly Report for October 2021

1. Information on the occurrence of trends and events in the market environment of the
Issuer, which in the Issuer's opinion may have important consequences in the future for the financial condition and results of the Issuer
1.1 Production results of Photon Energy's power plants in the reporting period
The Company reports 92.4 GWh of electricity produced YTD compared to 66.2 GWh one year ago (+39.6%), propelled by the addition of new Hungarian power plants over the past year (14.1 MWp added late October and in November 2020) and of our two utility-scale PV power plants in Leeton, Australia (14.6 MWp connected to the grid in August 2021). This represents an avoidance of 38,262 tonnes of CO2 emissions year-to-date.
In October the proprietary portfolio outperformed the audits by 18.2%. Year-to-date the overall performance of the power plants in Photon Energy's portfolio is exceeding the forecasts (+1.6%).
For more information, please refer to chapter 2. Proprietary PV power plants.
1.2 Photon Energy to Develop 300 MW / 3.6 GWh RayGen Solar Storage Project in Australia
After the reporting period, the Group announced that it had secured 1,200 hectares of land in South Australia to develop the world's largest solar energy storage project to date. The Company is currently developing multiple sites in Australia suitable for RayGen's solar technology in combination with its energy storage solution.
Based on preliminary designs, Photon Energy will develop a solar generation capacity of 300 MW with a grid connection capacity of 150 MW. The target energy storage capacity is 3.6 GWh, equivalent to 24 hours of full load to the grid from storage. This will exceed the 3 GWh capacity of the Ouarzazate Solar Power Station in Morocco, which currently has the world's largest energy storage capacity of any type, excluding pumped hydro.
Photon Energy has commenced the permitting and grid- connection processes and expects to reach the ready-to-build stage by the end of 2023.
RayGen recently closed its Series C capital raise for AUD 55 million where Photon Energy participated alongside AGL Energy, Schlumberger New Energy, Chevron Technology Ventures, Equi- nor Ventures and other investors. RayGen is currently building a
4 MW / 50 MWh solar energy-plus-storage plant in Carwarp, Victoria, Australia due for completion in mid-2022.
1.3 Public Offer of the Company's First Green Bond
On 12 October, the Company received approval from the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) of a prospectus prepared in connection with the public offer of its first Green Bond 2021/2027 (ISIN: DE000A3KWKY4) with a volume of up to EUR 50,000,000 due in November 2027. The 6-year Bond has a denomination of EUR 1,000 and offers an attractive 6.50% annual coupon with quarterly payments.
An exchange offer for the holders of the current outstanding EUR Bond 2017/2022 began on 18 Oct 2021ober and ended on 12 November 2021. The exchange offer was well received by existing bond holders exchanging EUR 21.2 million, which corresponds to a ratio of 47% of the outstanding bond and around 42% of the newly offered 6.5% Green EUR Bond 2021/27.
Shortly after on 2 November a public offer of the Bond began in Germany, Austria and Luxemburg. The subscription period for the new 6.50% Green Bond runs until 12:00 CET on Wednesday, 17 November 2021, via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's 'DirectPlace' subscription facility, or directly via the subscription form available on the Company's website. Institutional investors can place their orders until 17 November with Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspe- zialist AG within the private placement.
The commencement of trading is scheduled for 23 November 2021 on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Learn more about Photon Energy Group's Green EUR Bond 2021/2027 here.
1.4 Reporting on Photon Energy's project pipeline
Photon Energy is currently developing PV projects in Australia (460.0 MWp), Hungary (96.5 MWp), Romania (217.6 MWp) and Poland (125.1 MWp), and is evaluating further markets for oppor- tunities.
For detailed information, please refer to chapter 3 "Reporting on Photon Energy's project pipeline".
Photon Energy N.V. | Barbara Strozzilaan 201, Amsterdam 1083 HN, The Netherlands
Chart 2. Generation results versus forecast between 1 January 2017 and 31 October 2021
14.0
12.0
10.0
MWh
8.0
6.0
4.0
2.0
0.0
Actual generation
Generation forecast
Chart 3. Specific Performance Ratio between 1 January 2017 and 31 October 2021
120%
200
90%
150
60%
100
30%
50
0%
0
-30%
-50
-60%
-100
-90%
-150
-120%
-200
SPR = Generation (kWh) / Installed capacity (kWp)
Change y-o-y (%)
Specific Performance Ratio is a measure of efficiency which shows the amount of kWh generated per 1 kWp of installed capacity and enables the simple comparison of year-on-year results and seasonal fluctuations during the year.
Photon Energy N.V. | Barbara Strozzilaan 201, Amsterdam 1083 HN, The Netherlands
Photon Energy NV published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 16:54:10 UTC.