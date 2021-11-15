Log in
Photon Energy N : Monthly Report for October 2021

11/15/2021 | 11:55am EST
Photon Energy N.V.

Monthly Report for October 2021

For the period from 1 to 31 October 2021

Photon Energy N.V.

Monthly Report for October 2021

1. Information on the occurrence of trends and events in the market environment of the

Issuer, which in the Issuer's opinion may have important consequences in the future for the financial condition and results of the Issuer

1.1 Production results of Photon Energy's power plants in the reporting period

The Company reports 92.4 GWh of electricity produced YTD compared to 66.2 GWh one year ago (+39.6%), propelled by the addition of new Hungarian power plants over the past year (14.1 MWp added late October and in November 2020) and of our two utility-scale PV power plants in Leeton, Australia (14.6 MWp connected to the grid in August 2021). This represents an avoidance of 38,262 tonnes of CO2 emissions year-to-date.

In October the proprietary portfolio outperformed the audits by 18.2%. Year-to-date the overall performance of the power plants in Photon Energy's portfolio is exceeding the forecasts (+1.6%).

For more information, please refer to chapter 2. Proprietary PV power plants.

1.2 Photon Energy to Develop 300 MW / 3.6 GWh RayGen Solar Storage Project in Australia

After the reporting period, the Group announced that it had secured 1,200 hectares of land in South Australia to develop the world's largest solar energy storage project to date. The Company is currently developing multiple sites in Australia suitable for RayGen's solar technology in combination with its energy storage solution.

Based on preliminary designs, Photon Energy will develop a solar generation capacity of 300 MW with a grid connection capacity of 150 MW. The target energy storage capacity is 3.6 GWh, equivalent to 24 hours of full load to the grid from storage. This will exceed the 3 GWh capacity of the Ouarzazate Solar Power Station in Morocco, which currently has the world's largest energy storage capacity of any type, excluding pumped hydro.

Photon Energy has commenced the permitting and grid- connection processes and expects to reach the ready-to-build stage by the end of 2023.

RayGen recently closed its Series C capital raise for AUD 55 million where Photon Energy participated alongside AGL Energy, Schlumberger New Energy, Chevron Technology Ventures, Equi- nor Ventures and other investors. RayGen is currently building a

4 MW / 50 MWh solar energy-plus-storage plant in Carwarp, Victoria, Australia due for completion in mid-2022.

1.3 Public Offer of the Company's First Green Bond

On 12 October, the Company received approval from the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) of a prospectus prepared in connection with the public offer of its first Green Bond 2021/2027 (ISIN: DE000A3KWKY4) with a volume of up to EUR 50,000,000 due in November 2027. The 6-year Bond has a denomination of EUR 1,000 and offers an attractive 6.50% annual coupon with quarterly payments.

An exchange offer for the holders of the current outstanding EUR Bond 2017/2022 began on 18 Oct 2021ober and ended on 12 November 2021. The exchange offer was well received by existing bond holders exchanging EUR 21.2 million, which corresponds to a ratio of 47% of the outstanding bond and around 42% of the newly offered 6.5% Green EUR Bond 2021/27.

Shortly after on 2 November a public offer of the Bond began in Germany, Austria and Luxemburg. The subscription period for the new 6.50% Green Bond runs until 12:00 CET on Wednesday, 17 November 2021, via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's 'DirectPlace' subscription facility, or directly via the subscription form available on the Company's website. Institutional investors can place their orders until 17 November with Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspe- zialist AG within the private placement.

The commencement of trading is scheduled for 23 November 2021 on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Learn more about Photon Energy Group's Green EUR Bond 2021/2027 here.

1.4 Reporting on Photon Energy's project pipeline

Photon Energy is currently developing PV projects in Australia (460.0 MWp), Hungary (96.5 MWp), Romania (217.6 MWp) and Poland (125.1 MWp), and is evaluating further markets for oppor- tunities.

For detailed information, please refer to chapter 3 "Reporting on Photon Energy's project pipeline".

Photon Energy N.V. | Barbara Strozzilaan 201, Amsterdam 1083 HN, The Netherlands

Corporate number: 51447126 | VAT number: NL850020827B01 | +31 202 402 570 |

photonenergy.com

2/12

Photon Energy N.V.

Monthly Report for October 2021

2. Proprietary PV power plants

The table below represents power plants owned directly or indirectly by Photon Energy N.V. as of the date of the report.

Table 1. Production results in October 2021

Project name

Capacity

Feed-in-

Prod. 2021

Proj. 2021

Perf.

YTD Prod.

YTD Proj.

Perf.

YTD YoY

Tariff/LGC

October

October

Unit

kWp

per MWh,

kWh

kWh

%

kWh

kWh

%

%

in 2021

Komorovice

2,354

CZK 15,117

222,872

153,829

44.9%

2,274,653

2,371,229

-4.1%

-6.0%

Zvíkov I

2,031

CZK 15,117

202,429

141,996

42.6%

2,107,009

2,172,281

-3.0%

-6.2%

Dolní Dvořiště

1,645

CZK 15,117

144,513

108,400

33.3%

1,564,877

1,582,411

-1.1%

-2.6%

Svatoslav

1,231

CZK 15,117

95,230

69,499

37.0%

1,100,136

1,147,997

-4.2%

-4.8%

Slavkov

1,159

CZK 15,117

121,272

81,196

49.4%

1,268,159

1,261,155

0.6%

-1.2%

Mostkovice SPV 1

210

CZK 15,117

18,444

12,639

45.9%

204,630

208,100

-1.7%

-1.8%

Mostkovice SPV 3

926

CZK 16,240

88,818

57,723

53.9%

938,524

929,454

1.0%

0.3%

Zdice I

1,499

CZK 15,117

141,544

102,020

38.7%

1,549,078

1,590,385

-2.6%

-5.3%

Zdice II

1,499

CZK 15,117

143,229

102,867

39.2%

1,583,704

1,602,553

-1.2%

-4.8%

Radvanice

2,305

CZK 15,117

224,325

151,350

48.2%

2,351,133

2,375,840

-1.0%

-1.4%

Břeclav rooftop

137

CZK 15,117

13,521

9,731

38.9%

148,668

144,574

2.8%

-3.3%

Total Czech PP

14,996

1,416,196

991,251

42.9%

15,090,571

15,385,978

-1.9%

-3.8%

Babiná II

999

EUR 425.12

77,313

55,787

38.6%

936,806

922,087

1.6%

1.6%

Babina III

999

EUR 425.12

77,391

57,111

35.5%

950,739

934,388

1.7%

1.7%

Prša I.

999

EUR 425.12

81,093

64,209

26.3%

967,055

1,003,120

-3.6%

-0.5%

Blatna

700

EUR 425.12

52,592

40,038

31.4%

688,756

683,118

0.8%

0.8%

Mokra Luka 1

963

EUR 382.61

102,622

81,951

25.2%

1,110,112

1,066,079

4.1%

0.9%

Mokra Luka 2

963

EUR 382.61

106,761

84,100

26.9%

1,129,499

1,104,861

2.2%

2.0%

Jovice 1

979

EUR 382.61

67,524

55,993

20.6%

816,807

848,995

-3.8%

-2.3%

Jovice 2

979

EUR 382.61

66,418

55,616

19.4%

810,574

839,973

-3.5%

-2.4%

Brestovec

850

EUR 382.61

97,447

66,286

47.0%

936,153

965,764

-3.1%

-5.0%

Polianka

999

EUR 382.61

79,956

58,495

36.7%

936,044

932,074

0.4%

0.0%

Myjava

999

EUR 382.61

98,450

68,646

43.4%

1,074,260

1,058,106

1.5%

-1.7%

Total Slovak PP

10,429

907,567

688,231

31.9%

10,356,807

10,358,566

0.0%

-0.4%

Tiszakécske 1

689

HUF 34,140

69,320

60,342

14.9%

813,469

789,380

3.1%

-0.7%

Tiszakécske 2

689

HUF 34,140

69,770

60,920

14.5%

816,003

792,991

2.9%

-0.9%

Tiszakécske 3

689

HUF 34,140

65,125

58,031

12.2%

792,363

776,027

2.1%

-1.2%

Tiszakécske 4

689

HUF 34,140

69,985

60,920

14.9%

818,901

792,991

3.3%

-0.7%

Tiszakécske 5

689

HUF 34,140

69,064

60,342

14.5%

771,292

789,380

-2.3%

-4.8%

Tiszakécske 6

689

HUF 34,140

69,565

60,920

14.2%

815,092

792,991

2.8%

-0.7%

Tiszakécske 7

689

HUF 34,140

66,563

60,128

10.7%

812,798

788,818

3.0%

-0.9%

Tiszakécske 8

689

HUF 34,140

67,889

59,965

13.2%

808,662

786,992

2.8%

-0.7%

Almásfüzitő 1

695

HUF 34,140

787,823

785,258

0.3%

-1.4%

61,190

59,466

2.9%

Almásfüzitő 2

695

HUF 34,140

71,568

59,415

20.5%

789,027

784,799

0.5%

1.1%

Almásfüzitő 3

695

HUF 34,140

72,136

58,801

22.7%

786,398

781,761

0.6%

2.4%

Almásfüzitő 4

695

HUF 34,140

74,943

59,729

25.5%

813,590

786,790

3.4%

1.1%

Almásfüzitő 5

695

HUF 34,140

55,643

58,932

-5.6%

801,852

782,677

2.5%

-1.4%

Almásfüzitő 6

660

HUF 34,140

75,747

56,574

33.9%

818,319

752,706

8.7%

1.4%

Almásfüzitő 7

691

HUF 34,140

75,438

58,532

28.9%

816,699

778,154

5.0%

1.3%

Almásfüzitő 8

668

HUF 34,140

62,136

57,403

8.2%

807,063

761,352

6.0%

-0.4%

Nagyecsed 1

689

HUF 34,140

76,709

57,244

34.0%

805,843

771,330

4.5%

0.7%

Nagyecsed 2

689

HUF 34,140

76,153

57,244

33.0%

806,757

771,330

4.6%

0.8%

Nagyecsed 3

689

HUF 34,140

76,695

57,338

33.8%

808,883

772,251

4.7%

0.3%

Fertod I

528

HUF 34,140

58,273

40,475

44.0%

638,558

573,848

11.3%

-1.4%

Fertod II No 2

699

HUF 34,140

80,393

55,992

43.6%

826,621

781,694

5.7%

-0.8%

Fertod II No 3

699

HUF 34,140

81,046

55,992

44.7%

840,474

781,694

7.5%

0.8%

Fertod II No 4

699

HUF 34,140

80,763

55,992

44.2%

833,504

781,694

6.6%

0.3%

Photon Energy N.V.

Monthly Report for October 2021

Project name

Capacity

Feed-in-Tariff/LGC

Prod. 2021

Proj. 2021

Perf.

YTD Prod.

YTD Proj.

Perf.

YTD YoY

October

October

Unit

kWp

per MWh,

kWh

kWh

%

kWh

kWh

%

%

in 2021

Fertod II No 5

691

HUF 34,140

79,887

54,765

45.9%

835,302

782,948

6.7%

0.8%

Fertod II No 6

699

HUF 34,140

80,287

55,992

43.4%

834,568

781,694

6.8%

1.0%

Kunszentmárton I No 1

697

HUF 34,140

73,774

63,239

16.7%

845,379

826,547

2.3%

-0.1%

Kunszentmárton I No 2

697

HUF 34,140

72,705

63,257

14.9%

841,613

826,625

1.8%

0.0%

Kunszentmárton II No 1

693

HUF 34,140

75,565

60,012

25.9%

861,397

800,691

7.6%

78.8%

Kunszentmárton II No 2

693

HUF 34,140

75,412

60,012

25.7%

864,734

800,792

8.0%

57.9%

Taszár 1

701

HUF 34,140

71,231

66,389

7.3%

822,168

822,176

0.0%

-2.9%

Taszár 2

701

HUF 34,140

71,469

66,389

7.7%

826,383

822,176

0.5%

-3.2%

Taszár 3

701

HUF 34,140

71,613

66,389

7.9%

832,673

822,176

1.3%

-2.1%

Monor 1

688

HUF 34,140

73,624

60,849

21.0%

834,078

801,182

4.1%

2.8%

Monor 2

696

HUF 34,140

73,436

62,654

17.2%

824,794

810,444

1.8%

1.2%

Monor 3

696

HUF 34,140

73,437

62,654

17.2%

826,863

810,444

2.0%

1.5%

Monor 4

696

HUF 34,140

74,083

62,654

18.2%

831,919

810,444

2.6%

1.4%

Monor 5

688

HUF 34,140

74,221

57,900

28.2%

831,925

795,396

4.6%

1.3%

Monor 6

696

HUF 34,140

73,623

62,654

17.5%

830,250

810,444

2.4%

0.7%

Monor 7

696

HUF 34,140

73,979

62,654

18.1%

832,050

810,444

2.7%

-0.2%

Monor 8

696

HUF 34,140

74,442

62,654

18.8%

831,070

810,444

2.5%

1.4%

Tata 1

672

HUF 34,140

64,321

55,302

16.3%

868,444

876,734

-0.9%

8.1%

Tata 2

676

HUF 34,140

73,673

59,375

24.1%

774,509

780,950

-0.8%

11.0%

Tata 3

667

HUF 34,140

74,325

58,193

27.7%

775,660

765,170

1.4%

8.0%

Tata 4

672

HUF 34,140

68,000

56,861

19.6%

883,682

897,297

-1.5%

9.1%

Tata 5

672

HUF 34,140

67,400

57,084

18.1%

837,136

900,238

-7.0%

2.9%

Tata 6

672

HUF 34,140

68,008

56,016

21.4%

877,502

886,307

-1.0%

6.8%

Tata 7

672

HUF 34,140

67,273

55,344

21.6%

871,981

877,295

-0.6%

7.1%

Tata 8

672

HUF 34,140

68,450

56,317

21.5%

889,474

890,234

-0.1%

10.2%

Malyi 1

695

HUF 34,140

73,645

57,145

28.9%

798,745

778,135

2.6%

52.2%

Malyi 2

695

HUF 34,140

74,263

57,238

29.7%

802,233

779,045

3.0%

54.2%

Malyi 3

695

HUF 34,140

74,963

57,238

31.0%

803,112

779,045

3.1%

52.1%

Puspokladány 1

1,406

HUF 34,140

119,502

122,875

-2.7%

1,856,839

1,850,027

0.4%

na

Puspokladány 2

1,420

HUF 34,140

152,956

117,397

30.3%

1,921,051

1,805,836

6.4%

na

Puspokladány 3

1,420

HUF 34,140

143,812

113,712

26.5%

1,893,486

1,765,519

7.2%

na

Puspokladány 4

1,406

HUF 34,140

149,840

120,976

23.9%

1,892,288

1,836,727

3.0%

na

Puspokladány 5

1,420

HUF 34,140

154,005

116,090

32.7%

1,937,453

1,801,623

7.5%

na

Puspokladány 6

1,394

HUF 34,140

143,125

117,926

21.4%

1,871,401

1,822,581

2.7%

na

Puspokladány 7

1,406

HUF 34,140

149,420

121,854

22.6%

1,891,149

1,836,804

3.0%

na

Puspokladány 8

1,420

HUF 34,140

147,648

114,182

29.3%

1,900,719

1,770,745

7.3%

na

Puspokladány 9

1,406

HUF 34,140

149,841

121,758

23.1%

1,829,996

1,835,916

-0.3%

na

Puspokladány 10

1,420

HUF 34,140

143,144

113,566

26.0%

1,894,701

1,764,160

7.4%

na

Total Hungarian PP

49,098

5,116,518

4,188,266

22.2%

60,708,718

58,802,358

3.2%

52.0%

Symonston

144

AUD 301.60

18,250

18,238

0.1%

134,183

134,944

-0.6%

6.5%

Leeton

7,300

AUD 36 + 42*

1,318,000

1,252,705

5.2%

3,033,720

2,967,507

2.2%

na

Fivebough

7,300

AUD 36 + 42*

1,309,000

1,395,985

-6.2%

3,063,570

3,279,680

-6.6%

na

Total Australian PP

14,744

2,645,250

2,666,928

-0.8%

6,231,473

6,382,131

-2.4%

na

Total

89,267

10,085,531

8,534,675

18.2%

92,387,569

90,929,034

1.6%

39.6%

Notes:

Capacity: installed capacity of the power plant

Prod.: production in the reporting month - Proj.: projection in the reporting month

Perf.: performance of the power plant in reporting month i.e. (production in Month / projection for Month) - 1.

YTD Prod.: accumulated production year-to-date i.e. from January until the end of the reporting month.

YTD Proj.: accumulated projection year-to-date i.e. from January until the end of the reporting month

Perf. YTD: performance of the power plant year-to-date i.e. (YTD prod. in 2021 / YTD proj. in 2021) - 1

YTD YOY: (YTD Prod. in 2021 / YTD Prod. in 2020) - 1.

  • Average electricity price during the reporting period + Large-scale Gener- ation Certificate spot closing price at the end of the reporting period.
    .

Photon Energy N.V.

Chart 1.a Total production of the Czech portfolio

MWhin

16,000

12,000

production

14,000

10,000

8,000

Cumulative

6,000

2,000

4,000

0

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Q1 Q2 Q3 October

Monthly Report for October 2021

Chart 1.b Total production of the Slovak portfolio

MWh

12,000

10,000

in

production

8,000

Cumulative

6,000

2,000

4,000

0

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

Q1 Q2 Q3 October

Chart 1.c Total production of Hungarian portfolio

Cumulative production in MWh

70,000

60,000

50,000

40,000

30,000

20,000

10,000

0 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

Q1 Q2 Q3 October

Chart 2. Generation results versus forecast between 1 January 2017 and 31 October 2021

14.0

12.0

10.0

MWh

8.0

6.0

4.0

2.0

0.0

Actual generation

Generation forecast

Chart 3. Specific Performance Ratio between 1 January 2017 and 31 October 2021

120%

200

90%

150

60%

100

30%

50

0%

0

-30%

-50

-60%

-100

-90%

-150

-120%

-200

SPR = Generation (kWh) / Installed capacity (kWp)

Change y-o-y (%)

Specific Performance Ratio is a measure of efficiency which shows the amount of kWh generated per 1 kWp of installed capacity and enables the simple comparison of year-on-year results and seasonal fluctuations during the year.

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.57%19 034