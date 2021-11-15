Photon Energy N : Monthly Report for October 2021

1.1 Production results of Photon Energy's power plants in the reporting period

The Company reports 92.4 GWh of electricity produced YTD compared to 66.2 GWh one year ago (+39.6%), propelled by the addition of new Hungarian power plants over the past year (14.1 MWp added late October and in November 2020) and of our two utility-scale PV power plants in Leeton, Australia (14.6 MWp connected to the grid in August 2021). This represents an avoidance of 38,262 tonnes of CO2 emissions year-to-date.

In October the proprietary portfolio outperformed the audits by 18.2%. Year-to-date the overall performance of the power plants in Photon Energy's portfolio is exceeding the forecasts (+1.6%).

For more information, please refer to chapter 2. Proprietary PV power plants.

1.2 Photon Energy to Develop 300 MW / 3.6 GWh RayGen Solar Storage Project in Australia

After the reporting period, the Group announced that it had secured 1,200 hectares of land in South Australia to develop the world's largest solar energy storage project to date. The Company is currently developing multiple sites in Australia suitable for RayGen's solar technology in combination with its energy storage solution.

Based on preliminary designs, Photon Energy will develop a solar generation capacity of 300 MW with a grid connection capacity of 150 MW. The target energy storage capacity is 3.6 GWh, equivalent to 24 hours of full load to the grid from storage. This will exceed the 3 GWh capacity of the Ouarzazate Solar Power Station in Morocco, which currently has the world's largest energy storage capacity of any type, excluding pumped hydro.

Photon Energy has commenced the permitting and grid- connection processes and expects to reach the ready-to-build stage by the end of 2023.

RayGen recently closed its Series C capital raise for AUD 55 million where Photon Energy participated alongside AGL Energy, Schlumberger New Energy, Chevron Technology Ventures, Equi- nor Ventures and other investors. RayGen is currently building a