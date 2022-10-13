Photon Energy N : Monthly Report for September 2022
10/13/2022 | 04:42pm EDT
Photon Energy N.V.
Monthly Report for September 2022
For the period from 1 to 30 September 2022
Photon Energy N.V.
Monthly Report for September 2022
1. Information on the occurrence of trends and events in the market environment of the
Issuer, which in the Issuer's opinion may have important consequences in the future for the financial condition and results of the Issuer
1.1 Photon Energy Group Continues Strong Growth in Third Quarter 2022 on the Back of Record Reve- nues from Electricity Sales
The Company's 91.9 MWp proprietary portfolio of PV power plants generated a robust production volume of 37.0 GWh of electricity in the third quarter of 2022, representing a 6.6% YOY increase. Current electricity market prices have led to electricity sales revenues of EUR 15.073 million, representing a 129.6% YOY increase from electricity revenues of EUR 6.566 million in the third quarter of 2021. The Q3 2022 revenues generated stand 37.5% above the revenues of EUR 10.963 million reported in Q2 2022, a record quarter for Photon Energy Group.
The Company reports 103.0 GWh of electricity produced YTD compared to 82.3 GWh one year ago (+25.2%) propelled by the addition of two new power plants in Tolna, Hungary (1.4 MWp added in December 2021 and 1.4 MWp added in May 2022). This represents an avoidance of 40,358 tonnes of CO2 emissions year-to-date.
With over 80% of the Company's power plant portfolio selling electricity directly to the grid at market prices, the Company achieved revenues from electricity generation of EUR 30.794 million in the first nine months of 2022, compared to EUR 19.402 million for the full year 2021 (+58.7%).
In September the electricity generated by our proprietary portfolio was short of estimates by -12.6%. Our Czech, Slovak, Hungarian and Australian portfolios underperformed energy forecasts by -13.3%,-17.5%,-9.9% and -16.7%, respectively.
For more information, please refer to chapter 2. Proprietary PV power plants.
1.2 Photon Energy Group Secures EUR 28.1 Million Long-term Refinancing for its Czech Portfolio
After the reporting period, the Company announced that it has closed a long-termnon-recourse project refinancing agreement with UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia a.s. ('UCB') for its proprietary photovoltaic (PV) power plants in the Czech Repub- lic. The portfolio to be refinanced is comprised of nine PV power plants with a combined capacity of 14.6 MWp that were connected to the grid in 2009 and 2010.
The refinancing, which totals EUR 28.1 million, is split into financing in Euros, for EUR 9.7 million, and Czech crowns, for CZK 451 million (EUR 18.4 million). The facilities are being provided for a period of 7 years and 3 months, until 31 December 2029.
Through this refinancing agreement with UniCredit Bank, we have again secured long-term project refinancing for most of our Czech portfolio, allowing us to free up significant additional liquidity after the repayment of our EUR Bond 2017/2022 to finance the expansion of our portfolio. As a reminder, the Company's proprietary portfolio of PV power plants has a total capacity of 91.9 MWp. An additional seven new PV projects are currently under construction in Romania, with a total capacity of 28.3 MWp.
1.3 Photon Energy Group Taps its 6.50% Green Bond to 75 Million Euros
After the reporting period, the Company announced that it has tapped its 6.50% Green EUR Bond 2021/2027 (ISIN: DE000A3KWKY4) in the amount of EUR 10 million to a total outstanding amount of EUR 75 million.
The bonds, which bear interest at a rate of 6.50% p.a. with quarterly interest payments, were offered to bondholders of the existing 2017/2022 corporate bonds in form of an exchange offer with a 1.5% loyalty premium plus the difference in net accrued interest on each exchanged bond. Existing investors registered around 6.0 million euros nominally for exchange, which corresponds to a ratio of 30% of the outstanding bond. Together with the initial exchange offer organized in November 2021, 60% of the outstanding volume of the Company's 2017/2022 bond got exchanged for the new Green EUR Bond.
Investors from Germany, Austria and Luxembourg were given the opportunity to subscribe for the bond until 11 October 2022 directly through the Company's website in form of a public offer. In addition, a private placement was launched towards the end of the subscription period.
The tap issuance of the 2021/2027 Green bonds will be included into trading on the Quotation Board trading segment of the Open Market (Freiverkehr) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) on 14 October 2022.
Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG, Frankfurt am Main, was appointed as Sole Global Coordinator & Bookrunner for the private placement of the tap issuance.
The Company intends to use net proceeds of the tap issuance to finance photovoltaic projects or hybrid solutions combined with energy storage, as well as financial instruments that were used to finance such projects or assets, in accordance with the Company's Green Financing Framework issued in September 2021.
1.4 1.5 Reporting on Photon Energy's project pipeline
Photon Energy is currently developing PV projects in Australia (300.0 MWp), Hungary (90.5 MWp), Romania (227.7 MWp) and Poland (280.8 MWp) and is evaluating further markets for opportu- nities.
For detailed information, please refer to chapter 3 "Reporting on Photon Energy's project pipeline".
Based on the abovementioned performance, Photon Energy's management board confirms its full-year 2022 guidance with revenue expectations of EUR 85 million (up 133.8% YoY) leading to an EBITDA of EUR 24 million (up 150.4% YoY).
Table 2. Estimated Revenues from Electricity Generation in September 2022*
Portfolio
Capacity
Prod. September
Avg. Revenue
Total Revenue
YTD Avg. Reve-
YTD Revenue
September
September
nue
Unit
MWp
MWh
EUR/MWh
In Euro thousand
EUR/MWh, in 2022
In Euro thousand
Czech Republic
15.0
1,351
939
1,269
825
12,167
Slovakia
10.4
893
263
168
240
1,930
Hungary
51.8
5,323
367
1,956
239
14,558
Australia
14.7
1,952
86
168
124
2,141
Total Portfolio
91.9
9,519
634
3,560
271
30,794
Estimates for revenues are based on management reporting and may deviate from published financial statements due to exchange rates.
Slovak joint-ventures SK SPV 1 s.r.o., Solarpark Polianka s.r.o., and Solarpark Myjava s.r.o. are consolidated at equity only and therefore not presented in the above table.
Photon Energy NV published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 20:41:05 UTC.