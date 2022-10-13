Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Photon Energy N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEN   NL0010391108

PHOTON ENERGY N.V.

(PEN)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  12:05 2022-10-13 pm EDT
11.58 PLN   -1.35%
04:42pPhoton Energy N : Monthly Report for September 2022
PU
10/10Photon Energy Group Continues Strong Growth in Third Quarter 2022 on the Back of Record Revenues from Electricity Sales
EQ
10/05Photon Energy Group Secures EUR 28.1 Million Long-term Refinancing for its Czech Portfolio
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Photon Energy N : Monthly Report for September 2022

10/13/2022 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Photon Energy N.V.

Monthly Report for September 2022

For the period from 1 to 30 September 2022

Photon Energy N.V.

Monthly Report for September 2022

1. Information on the occurrence of trends and events in the market environment of the

Issuer, which in the Issuer's opinion may have important consequences in the future for the financial condition and results of the Issuer

1.1 Photon Energy Group Continues Strong Growth in Third Quarter 2022 on the Back of Record Reve- nues from Electricity Sales

The Company's 91.9 MWp proprietary portfolio of PV power plants generated a robust production volume of 37.0 GWh of electricity in the third quarter of 2022, representing a 6.6% YOY increase. Current electricity market prices have led to electricity sales revenues of EUR 15.073 million, representing a 129.6% YOY increase from electricity revenues of EUR 6.566 million in the third quarter of 2021. The Q3 2022 revenues generated stand 37.5% above the revenues of EUR 10.963 million reported in Q2 2022, a record quarter for Photon Energy Group.

The Company reports 103.0 GWh of electricity produced YTD compared to 82.3 GWh one year ago (+25.2%) propelled by the addition of two new power plants in Tolna, Hungary (1.4 MWp added in December 2021 and 1.4 MWp added in May 2022). This represents an avoidance of 40,358 tonnes of CO2 emissions year-to-date.

With over 80% of the Company's power plant portfolio selling electricity directly to the grid at market prices, the Company achieved revenues from electricity generation of EUR 30.794 million in the first nine months of 2022, compared to EUR 19.402 million for the full year 2021 (+58.7%).

In September the electricity generated by our proprietary portfolio was short of estimates by -12.6%. Our Czech, Slovak, Hungarian and Australian portfolios underperformed energy forecasts by -13.3%,-17.5%,-9.9% and -16.7%, respectively.

For more information, please refer to chapter 2. Proprietary PV power plants.

1.2 Photon Energy Group Secures EUR 28.1 Million Long-term Refinancing for its Czech Portfolio

After the reporting period, the Company announced that it has closed a long-termnon-recourse project refinancing agreement with UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia a.s. ('UCB') for its proprietary photovoltaic (PV) power plants in the Czech Repub- lic. The portfolio to be refinanced is comprised of nine PV power plants with a combined capacity of 14.6 MWp that were connected to the grid in 2009 and 2010.

The refinancing, which totals EUR 28.1 million, is split into financing in Euros, for EUR 9.7 million, and Czech crowns, for CZK 451 million (EUR 18.4 million). The facilities are being provided for a period of 7 years and 3 months, until 31 December 2029.

Through this refinancing agreement with UniCredit Bank, we have again secured long-term project refinancing for most of our Czech portfolio, allowing us to free up significant additional liquidity after the repayment of our EUR Bond 2017/2022 to finance the expansion of our portfolio. As a reminder, the Company's proprietary portfolio of PV power plants has a total capacity of 91.9 MWp. An additional seven new PV projects are currently under construction in Romania, with a total capacity of 28.3 MWp.

1.3 Photon Energy Group Taps its 6.50% Green Bond to 75 Million Euros

After the reporting period, the Company announced that it has tapped its 6.50% Green EUR Bond 2021/2027 (ISIN: DE000A3KWKY4) in the amount of EUR 10 million to a total outstanding amount of EUR 75 million.

The bonds, which bear interest at a rate of 6.50% p.a. with quarterly interest payments, were offered to bondholders of the existing 2017/2022 corporate bonds in form of an exchange offer with a 1.5% loyalty premium plus the difference in net accrued interest on each exchanged bond. Existing investors registered around 6.0 million euros nominally for exchange, which corresponds to a ratio of 30% of the outstanding bond. Together with the initial exchange offer organized in November 2021, 60% of the outstanding volume of the Company's 2017/2022 bond got exchanged for the new Green EUR Bond.

Investors from Germany, Austria and Luxembourg were given the opportunity to subscribe for the bond until 11 October 2022 directly through the Company's website in form of a public offer. In addition, a private placement was launched towards the end of the subscription period.

The tap issuance of the 2021/2027 Green bonds will be included into trading on the Quotation Board trading segment of the Open Market (Freiverkehr) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) on 14 October 2022.

Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG, Frankfurt am Main, was appointed as Sole Global Coordinator & Bookrunner for the private placement of the tap issuance.

The Company intends to use net proceeds of the tap issuance to finance photovoltaic projects or hybrid solutions combined with energy storage, as well as financial instruments that were used to finance such projects or assets, in accordance with the Company's Green Financing Framework issued in September 2021.

1.4 1.5 Reporting on Photon Energy's project pipeline

Photon Energy is currently developing PV projects in Australia (300.0 MWp), Hungary (90.5 MWp), Romania (227.7 MWp) and Poland (280.8 MWp) and is evaluating further markets for opportu- nities.

For detailed information, please refer to chapter 3 "Reporting on Photon Energy's project pipeline".

Photon Energy N.V. | Barbara Strozzilaan 201, Amsterdam 1083 HN, The Netherlands

Corporate number: 51447126 | VAT number: NL850020827B01 | +31 202 402 570 |

photonenergy.com

2/13

Photon Energy N.V.

Monthly Report for September 2022

2. Proprietary PV power plants

The table below represents power plants owned directly or indirectly by Photon Energy N.V. as of the date of the report.

Table 1. Production results in September 2022

Project name

Capacity

Revenue1

Prod. 2022 Sep-

Proj. 2022

Perf.

YTD Prod.

YTD Proj.

Perf.

YTD YoY

tember

September

Unit

kWp

per MWh,

kWh

kWh

%

kWh

kWh

%

%

in September

Komorovice

2,354

935 EUR

205,833

246,626

-16.5%

2,271,680

2,199,660

3.3%

10.7%

Zvíkov I

2,031

931 EUR

181,853

224,702

-19.1%

1,975,807

2,014,042

-1.9%

3.7%

Dolní Dvořiště

1,645

937 EUR

128,458

162,713

-21.1%

1,446,593

1,462,219

-1.1%

1.8%

Svatoslav

1,231

935 EUR

100,355

119,328

-15.9%

1,095,993

1,069,870

2.4%

9.1%

Slavkov

1,159

943 EUR

113,739

127,385

-10.7%

1,242,213

1,170,519

6.1%

8.3%

Mostkovice SPV 1

210

940 EUR

18,210

20,561

-11.4%

204,267

193,897

5.3%

9.7%

Mostkovice SPV 3

926

990 EUR

86,479

94,435

-8.4%

929,461

951,236

-2.3%

9.4%

Zdice I

1,499

924 EUR

146,037

159,344

-8.4%

1,550,029

1,476,458

5.0%

10.1%

Zdice II

1,499

924 EUR

147,883

152,243

-2.9%

1,571,856

1,487,688

5.7%

9.1%

Radvanice

2,305

948 EUR

209,116

236,627

-11.6%

2,316,856

2,206,695

5.0%

8.9%

Břeclav rooftop

137

945 EUR

13,514

15,037

-10.1%

146,566

133,764

9.6%

8.4%

Total Czech PP

14,996

1,351,477

1,559,000

-13.3%

14,751,320

14,366,049

2.7%

7.9%

Babiná II

999

271 EUR

81,867

94,068

-13.0%

909,882

859,370

5.9%

5.9%

Babina III

999

271 EUR

81,437

95,534

-14.8%

903,150

870,259

3.8%

3.4%

Prša I.

999

270 EUR

83,874

104,533

-19.8%

962,362

931,400

3.3%

8.6%

Blatna

700

273 EUR

60,095

69,424

-13.4%

668,590

637,936

4.8%

5.1%

Mokra Luka 1

963

258 EUR

89,312

113,714

-21.5%

1,082,384

976,256

10.9%

7.4%

Mokra Luka 2

963

257 EUR

90,787

116,456

-22.0%

1,097,506

1,012,595

8.4%

7.3%

Jovice 1

979

263 EUR

72,391

92,172

-21.5%

831,859

786,658

5.7%

11.0%

Jovice 2

979

263 EUR

71,936

91,345

-21.2%

825,403

778,083

6.1%

10.9%

Brestovec

850

257 EUR

85,881

101,058

-15.0%

934,294

892,282

4.7%

11.4%

Polianka

999

261 EUR

82,702

96,007

-13.9%

906,571

866,590

4.6%

5.9%

Myjava

999

259 EUR

92,240

107,732

-14.4%

1,019,585

981,544

3.9%

4.5%

Total Slovak PP

10,429

892,522

1,082,045

-17.5%

10,141,586

9,592,973

5.7%

7.3%

Tiszakécske 1

689

393 EUR

67,875

74,803

-9.3%

775,692

723,206

7.3%

4.2%

Tiszakécske 2

689

393 EUR

68,305

74,922

-8.8%

779,290

726,214

7.3%

4.4%

Tiszakécske 3

689

392 EUR

66,563

73,639

-9.6%

757,235

712,252

6.3%

4.1%

Tiszakécske 4

689

393 EUR

68,540

74,922

-8.5%

777,071

726,214

7.0%

3.8%

Tiszakécske 5

689

393 EUR

68,189

74,803

-8.8%

776,428

723,206

7.4%

10.6%

Tiszakécske 6

689

393 EUR

67,457

74,922

-10.0%

776,695

726,214

7.0%

4.2%

Tiszakécske 7

689

393 EUR

68,047

74,775

-9.0%

778,469

722,860

7.7%

4.3%

Tiszakécske 8

689

392 EUR

67,644

74,683

-9.4%

767,491

721,211

6.4%

3.6%

Almásfüzitő 1

695

405 EUR

71,839

76,862

-6.5%

768,717

719,985

6.8%

5.8%

Almásfüzitő 2

695

405 EUR

69,992

76,826

-8.9%

747,168

719,580

3.8%

4.1%

Almásfüzitő 3

695

405 EUR

68,571

76,687

-10.6%

745,729

717,176

4.0%

4.4%

Almásfüzitő 4

695

405 EUR

71,691

76,972

-6.9%

769,653

721,245

6.7%

4.2%

Almásfüzitő 5

695

405 EUR

71,818

76,734

-6.4%

779,398

717,955

8.6%

4.4%

Almásfüzitő 6

660

405 EUR

71,899

73,424

-2.1%

774,896

690,563

12.2%

4.4%

Almásfüzitő 7

691

405 EUR

71,657

76,251

-6.0%

771,645

713,864

8.1%

4.1%

Almásfüzitő 8

668

405 EUR

72,170

74,295

-2.9%

757,822

698,318

8.5%

1.7%

Nagyecsed 1

689

403 EUR

59,004

75,700

-22.1%

764,792

708,373

8.0%

4.9%

Nagyecsed 2

689

403 EUR

58,129

75,700

-23.2%

757,606

708,373

7.0%

3.7%

Nagyecsed 3

689

402 EUR

58,656

75,848

-22.7%

764,565

709,194

7.8%

4.4%

Fertod I

528

401 EUR

56,907

55,359

2.8%

600,189

529,106

13.4%

3.4%

Fertod II No 2

699

404 EUR

74,357

76,104

-2.3%

782,017

719,897

8.6%

4.8%

Fertod II No 3

699

404 EUR

74,442

76,104

-2.2%

777,469

719,897

8.0%

2.4%

Fertod II No 4

699

404 EUR

74,115

76,104

-2.6%

772,915

719,897

7.4%

2.7%

Photon Energy N.V. | Barbara Strozzilaan 201, Amsterdam 1083 HN, The Netherlands

Corporate number: 51447126 | VAT number: NL850020827B01 | +31 202 402 570 |

photonenergy.com

3/13

Photon Energy N.V.

Monthly Report for September 2022

Capacity

Revenue

Prod. 2022

Proj. 2022

Perf.

YTD Prod.

YTD Proj.

Perf.

YTD YoY

Project name

September

September

Unit

kWp

per MWh,

kWh

kWh

%

kWh

kWh

%

%

in September

Fertod II No 5

691

403

EUR

73,855

76,288

-3.2%

773,868

722,357

7.1%

2.4%

Fertod II No 6

699

403

EUR

73,981

76,104

-2.8%

768,713

719,897

6.8%

1.9%

Kunszentmárton I No 1

697

391

EUR

67,541

79,826

-15.4%

795,884

757,202

5.1%

3.1%

Kunszentmárton I No 2

697

390

EUR

70,506

79,815

-11.7%

794,709

757,261

4.9%

3.4%

Kunszentmárton II No 1

693

391

EUR

72,170

80,094

-9.9%

805,060

734,753

9.6%

2.4%

Kunszentmárton II No 2

693

389

EUR

72,162

79,996

-9.8%

808,021

734,854

10.0%

2.4%

Taszár 1

701

394

EUR

70,646

78,928

-10.5%

768,692

749,740

2.5%

2.4%

Taszár 2

701

394

EUR

71,163

78,928

-9.8%

780,014

749,740

4.0%

3.3%

Taszár 3

701

394

EUR

71,289

78,928

-9.7%

782,092

749,740

4.3%

2.8%

Monor 1

688

403

EUR

69,843

77,462

-9.8%

789,740

734,411

7.5%

3.9%

Monor 2

696

403

EUR

69,528

76,369

-9.0%

780,888

741,807

5.3%

3.9%

Monor 3

696

404

EUR

70,079

76,369

-8.2%

790,274

741,807

6.5%

4.9%

Monor 4

696

403

EUR

69,866

76,369

-8.5%

789,655

741,807

6.5%

4.2%

Monor 5

688

403

EUR

70,059

76,921

-8.9%

790,175

731,597

8.0%

4.3%

Monor 6

696

403

EUR

69,626

76,369

-8.8%

788,756

741,807

6.3%

4.2%

Monor 7

696

402

EUR

69,787

76,369

-8.6%

787,722

741,807

6.2%

3.9%

Monor 8

696

403

EUR

70,269

76,369

-8.0%

793,595

741,807

7.0%

4.9%

Tata 1

672

413

EUR

73,771

79,354

-7.0%

844,555

814,861

3.6%

5.0%

Tata 2

676

409

EUR

68,242

73,204

-6.8%

735,882

715,802

2.8%

5.0%

Tata 3

667

409

EUR

68,697

71,789

-4.3%

738,186

701,321

5.3%

5.3%

Tata 4

672

414

EUR

74,560

81,499

-8.5%

859,429

833,712

3.1%

5.4%

Tata 5

672

414

EUR

73,094

81,802

-10.6%

852,752

836,408

2.0%

10.8%

Tata 6

672

414

EUR

71,793

80,337

-10.6%

829,833

823,649

0.8%

2.5%

Tata 7

672

413

EUR

73,956

79,410

-6.9%

851,151

815,375

4.4%

5.8%

Tata 8

672

414

EUR

75,425

80,750

-6.6%

861,104

827,246

4.1%

4.9%

Malyi 1

695

396

EUR

62,855

73,464

-14.4%

762,365

715,222

6.6%

5.1%

Malyi 2

695

396

EUR

62,984

73,540

-14.4%

780,725

716,032

9.0%

7.2%

Malyi 3

695

396

EUR

63,229

73,540

-14.0%

780,705

716,032

9.0%

7.2%

Puspokladány 1

1,406

89

EUR

127,339

170,467

-25.3%

1,763,934

1,684,340

4.7%

1.5%

Puspokladány 2

1,420

400

EUR

147,305

165,187

-10.8%

1,829,492

1,644,672

11.2%

3.5%

Puspokladány 3

1,420

398

EUR

149,460

160,995

-7.2%

1,804,700

1,609,345

12.1%

3.1%

Puspokladány 4

1,406

399

EUR

145,110

169,296

-14.3%

1,779,304

1,673,385

6.3%

2.1%

Puspokladány 5

1,420

398

EUR

151,802

164,730

-7.8%

1,833,070

1,641,423

11.7%

2.8%

Puspokladány 6

1,394

88

EUR

147,430

167,018

-11.7%

1,779,778

1,660,078

7.2%

3.0%

Puspokladány 7

1,406

88

EUR

144,497

169,193

-14.6%

1,782,694

1,672,492

6.6%

2.4%

Puspokladány 8

1,420

398

EUR

149,089

161,498

-7.7%

1,800,082

1,613,700

11.6%

2.7%

Puspokladány 9

1,406

88

EUR

145,736

169,093

-13.8%

1,786,687

1,671,609

6.9%

6.3%

Puspokladány 10

1,420

397

EUR

146,795

160,839

-8.7%

1,798,841

1,608,009

11.9%

2.7%

Tolna 1

1,358

399

EUR

163,360

181,687

-10.1%

1,869,224

1,838,064

1.7%

na

Tolna 2

1,358

398

EUR

166,173

181,687

-8.5%

1,269,735

1,249,900

1.6%

na

Total Hungarian PP

51,814

5,322,938

5,908,317

-9.9%

60,905,035

56,969,870

6.9%

9.6%

Symonston

144

243

EUR

12,808

14,047

-8.8%

101,850

105,024

-3.0%

-12.1%

Leeton

7,261

86

EUR

969,076

1,172,604

-17.4%

8,627,122

8,857,984

-2.6%

402.8%

Fivebough

7,261

84

EUR

970,332

1,156,811

-16.1%

8,493,709

8,735,726

-2.8%

384.1%

Total Australian PP

14,744

1,952,216

2,343,462

-16.7%

17,222,681

17,698,733

-2.7%

380.2%

Total

91,905

9,519,154

10,892,824

-12.6%

103,020,621

98,627,624

4.5%

25.2%

Notes:

Capacity: installed capacity of the power plant

Prod.: production in the reporting month - Proj.: projection in the reporting month

Perf.: performance of the power plant in reporting month i.e. (production in Month / projection for Month) - 1.

YTD Prod.: accumulated production year-to-date i.e. from January until the end of the reporting month.

YTD Proj.: accumulated projection year-to-date i.e. from January until the end of the reporting month.

Perf. YTD: performance of the power plant year-to-date i.e. (YTD prod. in 2022 / YTD proj. in 2022) - 1.

YTD YOY: (YTD Prod. in 2022 / YTD Prod. in 2021) - 1.

  • 1 - Green Bonus + realized electricity price during the reporting period in the Czech Republic.

  • Realized electricity price in Hungary.
  • Realized electricity price + Australian Large-scale Generation Certificate spot closing price in Australia.

Photon Energy N.V. | Barbara Strozzilaan 201, Amsterdam 1083 HN, The Netherlands

Corporate number: 51447126 | VAT number: NL850020827B01 | +31 202 402 570 |

photonenergy.com

4/13

Photon Energy N.V.

Chart 1.a Total production of the Czech portfolio

20,000

MWh

15,000

in

production

10,000

Cumulative

5,000

0

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Q1 Q2 Q3

Monthly Report for September 2022

Chart 1.b Total production of the Slovak portfolio

20,000

MWh

15,000

in

production

10,000

Cumulative

0

5,000

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Q1 Q2 Q3

Chart 1.c Total production of Hungarian portfolio

MWhin

60,000

50,000

production

40,000

30,000

Cumulative

20,000

10,000

0

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Q1 Q2 Q3

The Company reports 103.0 GWh of electricity produced YTD compared to 82.3 GWh one year ago (+25.2%) propelled by the addition of two new power plants in Tolna, Hungary (1.4 MWp added in December 2021 and 1.4 MWp added in May 2022). This represents an avoidance of 40,358 tonnes of CO2 emissions year- to-date.

With over 80% of the Company's power plant portfolio selling elec- tricity directly to the grid at market prices, the Company achieved revenues from electricity generation of EUR 30.794 million in the first nine months of 2022, compared to EUR 19.402 million for the full year 2021 (+58.7%).

Chart 1.d Total production of Australian portfolio

in MWh

20,000

15,000

production

10,000

Cumulative

5,000

0

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Q1 Q2 Q3

In September the electricity generated by our proprietary portfolio was short of estimates by -12.6%. Our Czech, Slovak, Hungarian and Australian portfolios underperformed energy forecasts by - 13.3%, -17.5%,-9.9% and -16.7%, respectively. The specific performance ratio of the proprietary portfolio (SPR) reached 103.6 kWh/kWp compared to 124.1 kWh/kWp one year ago (-16.5%year-on year).

Based on the abovementioned performance, Photon Energy's management board confirms its full-year 2022 guidance with revenue expectations of EUR 85 million (up 133.8% YoY) leading to an EBITDA of EUR 24 million (up 150.4% YoY).

Table 2. Estimated Revenues from Electricity Generation in September 2022*

Portfolio

Capacity

Prod. September

Avg. Revenue

Total Revenue

YTD Avg. Reve-

YTD Revenue

September

September

nue

Unit

MWp

MWh

EUR/MWh

In Euro thousand

EUR/MWh, in 2022

In Euro thousand

Czech Republic

15.0

1,351

939

1,269

825

12,167

Slovakia

10.4

893

263

168

240

1,930

Hungary

51.8

5,323

367

1,956

239

14,558

Australia

14.7

1,952

86

168

124

2,141

Total Portfolio

91.9

9,519

634

3,560

271

30,794

  • Estimates for revenues are based on management reporting and may deviate from published financial statements due to exchange rates.
  • Slovak joint-ventures SK SPV 1 s.r.o., Solarpark Polianka s.r.o., and Solarpark Myjava s.r.o. are consolidated at equity only and therefore not presented in the above table.

Photon Energy N.V. | Barbara Strozzilaan 201, Amsterdam 1083 HN, The Netherlands

Corporate number: 51447126 | VAT number: NL850020827B01 | +31 202 402 570 |

photonenergy.com

5/13

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Photon Energy NV published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 20:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PHOTON ENERGY N.V.
04:42pPhoton Energy N : Monthly Report for September 2022
PU
10/10Photon Energy Group Continues Strong Growth in Third Quarter 2022 on the Back of Record..
EQ
10/05Photon Energy Group Secures EUR 28.1 Million Long-term Refinancing for its Czech Portfo..
EQ
10/05Photon Energy N : Group Secures EUR 28.1 Million Long-term Refinancing for its Czech Portf..
PU
09/15Photon Energy N : August 2022 at Photon Energy Group
PU
09/14Photon Energy Breaks Ground on 7.1 MWp Power Plant in Romania, Remaining on Track to Ad..
EQ
09/14Photon Energy N.V Breaks Ground on 7.1 MWp Power Plant in Romania, Remaining on Track t..
CI
09/14Photon Energy N : Monthly Report for August 2022
PU
09/13Photon Energy Group Exceeds in First 8 Months of 2022 Full-year 2021 Revenues from Elec..
EQ
09/13Photon Energy N.V. Reports Production Results for the Month and Year-To-Date Ended Augu..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 85,8 M 83,2 M 83,2 M
Net income 2022 6,20 M 6,01 M 6,01 M
Net Debt 2022 96,5 M 93,6 M 93,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 135 M 132 M 131 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 172
Free-Float 22,8%
Chart PHOTON ENERGY N.V.
Duration : Period :
Photon Energy N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHOTON ENERGY N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Georg Hotar Chief Financial Officer
Clemens Wohlmuth Chief Financial Officer
Marek Skreta Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Gartner Chief Technology Officer & Director
Boguslawa Cimoszko Skowroñski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHOTON ENERGY N.V.64.17%132
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.35.63%33 611
TONGWEI CO.,LTD5.65%30 345
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-5.01%21 044
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD-20.13%20 182
TCL ZHONGHUAN RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.4.19%19 706