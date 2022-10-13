Photon Energy N : Monthly Report for September 2022

1.1 Photon Energy Group Continues Strong Growth in Third Quarter 2022 on the Back of Record Reve- nues from Electricity Sales

The Company's 91.9 MWp proprietary portfolio of PV power plants generated a robust production volume of 37.0 GWh of electricity in the third quarter of 2022, representing a 6.6% YOY increase. Current electricity market prices have led to electricity sales revenues of EUR 15.073 million, representing a 129.6% YOY increase from electricity revenues of EUR 6.566 million in the third quarter of 2021. The Q3 2022 revenues generated stand 37.5% above the revenues of EUR 10.963 million reported in Q2 2022, a record quarter for Photon Energy Group.

The Company reports 103.0 GWh of electricity produced YTD compared to 82.3 GWh one year ago (+25.2%) propelled by the addition of two new power plants in Tolna, Hungary (1.4 MWp added in December 2021 and 1.4 MWp added in May 2022). This represents an avoidance of 40,358 tonnes of CO2 emissions year-to-date.

With over 80% of the Company's power plant portfolio selling electricity directly to the grid at market prices, the Company achieved revenues from electricity generation of EUR 30.794 million in the first nine months of 2022, compared to EUR 19.402 million for the full year 2021 (+58.7%).

In September the electricity generated by our proprietary portfolio was short of estimates by -12.6%. Our Czech, Slovak, Hungarian and Australian portfolios underperformed energy forecasts by -13.3%,-17.5%,-9.9% and -16.7%, respectively.

For more information, please refer to chapter 2. Proprietary PV power plants.

1.2 Photon Energy Group Secures EUR 28.1 Million Long-term Refinancing for its Czech Portfolio

After the reporting period, the Company announced that it has closed a long-termnon-recourse project refinancing agreement with UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia a.s. ('UCB') for its proprietary photovoltaic (PV) power plants in the Czech Repub- lic. The portfolio to be refinanced is comprised of nine PV power plants with a combined capacity of 14.6 MWp that were connected to the grid in 2009 and 2010.

The refinancing, which totals EUR 28.1 million, is split into financing in Euros, for EUR 9.7 million, and Czech crowns, for CZK 451 million (EUR 18.4 million). The facilities are being provided for a period of 7 years and 3 months, until 31 December 2029.

Through this refinancing agreement with UniCredit Bank, we have again secured long-term project refinancing for most of our Czech portfolio, allowing us to free up significant additional liquidity after the repayment of our EUR Bond 2017/2022 to finance the expansion of our portfolio. As a reminder, the Company's proprietary portfolio of PV power plants has a total capacity of 91.9 MWp. An additional seven new PV projects are currently under construction in Romania, with a total capacity of 28.3 MWp.