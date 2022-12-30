Photon Energy N : Photon Energy N.V. - Amsterdam

Photon Energy N.V. - Photon Energy N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction29 dec 2022
Person obliged to notifyPhoton Energy N.V.
Issuing institutionPhoton Energy N.V.
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares1.321.203,00
|
Number of voting rights0,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|
SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeKapitaalbelang
|
Total holding2,20 %
|
Directly real2,20 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real0,00 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
|
TypeStemrecht
|
Total holding0,00 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real0,00 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 30 December 2022
Disclaimer
