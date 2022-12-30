Advanced search
Photon Energy N : Photon Energy N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
12/22Photon Energy Group Completes Full Takeover of Lerta by Acquiring the Founders' Equity Stake
EQ
12/22Photon Energy N.V. acquired 43.25% stake in Lerta Sp. z oo for approximately PLN80 million.
CI
Photon Energy N : Photon Energy N.V. - Amsterdam

12/30/2022 | 04:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Photon Energy N.V. - Photon Energy N.V. - Amsterdam
Photon Energy N.V. - Photon Energy N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction29 dec 2022
Person obliged to notifyPhoton Energy N.V.
Issuing institutionPhoton Energy N.V.
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Previous result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares1.321.203,00 Number of voting rights0,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding2,20 % Directly real2,20 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding0,00 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 30 December 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

Photon Energy NV published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 21:47:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
