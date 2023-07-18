Photon Energy NV: Notification on Transaction of Shares

More about the company
Photon Energy N.V. is specialized in the development, construction and operation of photovoltaic power plants. In addition, the group offers water-related services. The turnover (before elimination of intragroup revenue) is divided across the following activities:
- ownership and management of photovoltaic power plants (53.4%): at the end of 2021, 87 photovoltaic power plants owned with an installed capacity of 90.5 MWp;
- trading in photovoltaic system components (22.9%);
- engineering, development and construction of turnkey photovoltaic systems (15.3%);
- technical management, maintenance and control of facilities (7.1%): management of photovoltaic power plants with an installed capacity of 309 MWp;
- other (1.3%): development of solar projects and water treatment services, remediation of contaminated land, management of wells and other water resources, etc.
The geographical breakdown of the turnover is as follows: Czech Republic (60.4%), Hungary (19.7%), Australia (16.4%), Slovakia (2.5%) and other (1%).
