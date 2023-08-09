Assignment new shares: Clarifications

Photonike Capital Sa informs that the technical operations relating to the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of 27 July 2023, concerning the assignment of 88.165.535 new shares to shareholders, have been completed.

Following some incorrect messages received from shareholders, the following is specified:

- the assignment of 5 shares for each share held was not a share splitting with a consequent cut in value, but an assignment of shares representing a capital increase which was increased from 11,285,823 euros to 73,523,618 euros, which reflects the value of the assets in the portfolio, with a nominal book value of €0.695 per share.

The share price of Photonike Capital Sa in recent months, prior to the operation, has rewarded the title approximately 1.45 times compared to the previous nominal book value.

The company now intends to continue with the project of bringing the stock to the Growth segment of continuous trading, and will open the appropriate authorization requests with Euronext.