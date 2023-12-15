Convocation Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting: approval 2022 Financial Statements

The Board of Directors of Photonike Capital SA convenes the ordinary shareholders' meeting for the approval of the 2022 Financial Statements on 30-12-2023. The delay in approval was due to the reconciliation and adaptation of data according to the standards for the issue of the insurance license.

The economic result at 31-12-2022 presents a loss of € 387,069.45 and a significant reduction in the market value of the company financial assets due to the well-known world events that influenced the markets, however widely recovered during 2023.

At 31-12-2022 the certified Carrying Book Value of the Company is equal to 4.92 euros per share, corresponding to 0.82 euros per share at the current date after the extraordinary operation of issuing shares for incorporation of reserves and debts made in July 2023.

This value is largely higher than the current exchange price on the market.

