  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Photonike Capital S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLPHO   BE0948608451

PHOTONIKE CAPITAL S.A.

(MLPHO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
Summary

Photonike Capital S A : Application for Reinsurance license authorisation to NBB

09/22/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
Application for Reinsurance license authorisation to NBB
Subscribe

22 Sep 2021 20:38 CEST

Company Name

PHOTONIKE CAPITAL

ISN

BE0948608451

Market

Euronext Access

Symbol

MLPHO

Photonike Capital has opened the preliminary filing procedure with NBB in order to finalize Phase 1 required to obtain the authorization as a Reinsurance Company under Belgian law. A specific team, led by Mr. Angelo Colangelo with experience of over 6 insurance companies created, focused on the documents required by the 69 assessment items ready to be filed.

To date, there are no aspects not compliant with the requirements of Belgian law and NBB requirements, and the procedure should be filed in the ordinary time (about 60 days).

Photonike Capital Sa will inform the market of any further news regarding the proceedings.

Source

PHOTONIKE CAPITAL

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Photonike Capital SA published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 18:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
