Photonike Capital S A : Application for Reinsurance license authorisation to NBB

Application for Reinsurance license authorisation to NBB

Photonike Capital has opened the preliminary filing procedure with NBB in order to finalize Phase 1 required to obtain the authorization as a Reinsurance Company under Belgian law. A specific team, led by Mr. Angelo Colangelo with experience of over 6 insurance companies created, focused on the documents required by the 69 assessment items ready to be filed.

To date, there are no aspects not compliant with the requirements of Belgian law and NBB requirements, and the procedure should be filed in the ordinary time (about 60 days).

Photonike Capital Sa will inform the market of any further news regarding the proceedings.