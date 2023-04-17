Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Photonike Capital S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLPHO   BE0948608451

PHOTONIKE CAPITAL S.A.

(MLPHO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:30:14 2023-04-17 am EDT
1.050 EUR    0.00%
03:08pPhotonike Capital S A : Capital Increase through Incorporation of Reserves and issue of free shares
PU
03/24Photonike Capital S A : Release of AESG-AI algorithms and update on conversion of reserves
PU
2022Photonike Capital S A : AGA Italy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Photonike Capital S A : Capital Increase through Incorporation of Reserves and issue of free shares

04/17/2023 | 03:08pm EDT
Capital Increase through Incorporation of Reserves and issue of free shares

17 Apr 2023 21:04 CEST

Issuer

PHOTONIKE CAPITAL

Photonike Capital informs that the BoD has approved the Capital Increase Project through the Incorporation of Reserves with the issue of new free shares to shareholders, pursuant to articles 1:179 #1 and 1:197 #1 of the CSA. The Project has been sent to Auditor Vyvey & Co for approval.

The project will become executive by convening the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting.

According to the plan, € 61.275.046,82 of Reserves will be converted into Capital and 88.165.535 new shares will be issued to shareholders in the number of 5 new shares for each share held at the date of the Shareholders' Meeting.

Source

PHOTONIKE CAPITAL

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

PHOTONIKE CAPITAL

ISIN

BE0948608451

Symbol

MLPHO

Market

Euronext Access

Attachments

Disclaimer

Photonike Capital SA published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 19:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Chart PHOTONIKE CAPITAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Photonike Capital S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHOTONIKE CAPITAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHOTONIKE CAPITAL S.A.-8.70%19
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-21.16%28 611
TONGWEI CO.,LTD5.13%26 269
FIRST SOLAR, INC.39.13%22 217
TCL ZHONGHUAN RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.21.38%21 475
JINKO SOLAR CO., LTD.-8.12%19 086
