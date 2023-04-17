Photonike Capital S A : Capital Increase through Incorporation of Reserves and issue of free shares

Capital Increase through Incorporation of Reserves and issue of free shares

Photonike Capital informs that the BoD has approved the Capital Increase Project through the Incorporation of Reserves with the issue of new free shares to shareholders, pursuant to articles 1:179 #1 and 1:197 #1 of the CSA. The Project has been sent to Auditor Vyvey & Co for approval.

The project will become executive by convening the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting.

According to the plan, € 61.275.046,82 of Reserves will be converted into Capital and 88.165.535 new shares will be issued to shareholders in the number of 5 new shares for each share held at the date of the Shareholders' Meeting.