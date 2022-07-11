Photonike Capital S A : Convocation Assemblee Generale - ERRATA CORRIGE

Convocation Assemblee Generale - ERRATA CORRIGE -

Photonike Capital informs that due to an error the point 6) of the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting of 15 July refers to the renewal of the directors instead of the renewal of the appointment for the External Auditor (commissaires) Vyvey & Co .

Corrected version is attached.

the Company apologizes for the inconvenience.

convocation-assemblee-general-24-06-2022.pdf

