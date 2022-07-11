Log in
    MLPHO   BE0948608451

PHOTONIKE CAPITAL S.A.

(MLPHO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:30 2022-07-11 am EDT
0.8500 EUR   -1.16%
07:24aPHOTONIKE CAPITAL S A : Vyvey & Co Auditors releases the Audit Report on Photonike Capital FS 2021
PU
07:14aPHOTONIKE CAPITAL S A : Convocation Assemblee Generale - ERRATA CORRIGE -
PU
06/27PHOTONIKE CAPITAL S A : Sa Shareholders Meeting for FS 2021 approval
PU
Photonike Capital S A : Convocation Assemblee Generale - ERRATA CORRIGE -

07/11/2022 | 07:14am EDT
Convocation Assemblee Generale - ERRATA CORRIGE -
11 Jul 2022 12:52 CEST

Company Name

PHOTONIKE CAPITAL

ISN

BE0948608451

Market

Euronext Access

Symbol

MLPHO

Photonike Capital informs that due to an error the point 6) of the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting of 15 July refers to the renewal of the directors instead of the renewal of the appointment for the External Auditor (commissaires) Vyvey & Co.

Corrected version is attached.

the Company apologizes for the inconvenience.

convocation-assemblee-general-24-06-2022.pdf

Source

PHOTONIKE CAPITAL

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Photonike Capital SA published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 11:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
