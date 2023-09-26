Switch to Euronext Paris Growth segment

26 Sep 2023 11:32 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

PHOTONIKE CAPITAL

Photonike Capital informs that a file has been opened with Euronext for the upgrade from Access to Growth. The company will appoint the Listing Sponsor in the next few days and plan the technical procedure with Euronext which will have to communicate the switch timing.

Source

PHOTONIKE CAPITAL

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

PHOTONIKE CAPITAL

ISIN

BE0948608451

Symbol

MLPHO

Market

Euronext Access

Attachments

Disclaimer

Photonike Capital SA published this content on 26 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2023 10:02:11 UTC.