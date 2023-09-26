Switch to Euronext Paris Growth segment
26 Sep 2023 11:32 CEST
Issuer
PHOTONIKE CAPITAL
Photonike Capital informs that a file has been opened with Euronext for the upgrade from Access to Growth. The company will appoint the Listing Sponsor in the next few days and plan the technical procedure with Euronext which will have to communicate the switch timing.
Source
PHOTONIKE CAPITAL
Provider
Euronext
Company Name
PHOTONIKE CAPITAL
ISIN
BE0948608451
Symbol
MLPHO
Market
Euronext Access
