Vyvey & Co Bedrijfsrevisoren released the Audit Report on the 2020 Financial Statements

Vyvey & Co Bedrijfsrevisoren, member of AGN International (www.vyvey-co.be), has released the Audit Report on the 2020 Financial Statements of Photonike Capital Sa for approval by the Shareholders' Meeting on next 22nd July. With the approval of the Financial Statements, the Company will immediately file the application as Reinsurer with the Belgian authorities, according to the published 2021-2025 Business Plan.

2020-photonike-capital-sa-audit-report-signed.pdf

2020-photonike-capital-sa-rapport-commissaire-signe.pdf