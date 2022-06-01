Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Photonike Capital S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLPHO   BE0948608451

PHOTONIKE CAPITAL S.A.

(MLPHO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06/01 06:23:16 am EDT
1.100 EUR    0.00%
07:02aPHOTONIKE CAPITAL S A : submitts the Binding Offer to acquire a Italian Non Life Insurance company
PU
03/14Photonike Capital Says No Business Relations To Russia
MT
03/14PHOTONIKE CAPITAL S A : No effects coming from Ukraine invasion
PU
Photonike Capital S A : submitts the Binding Offer to acquire a Italian Non Life Insurance company

06/01/2022 | 07:02am EDT
Photonike Capital submitts the Binding Offer to acquire a Italian Non Life Insurance company
01 Jun 2022 12:48 CEST

Company Name

PHOTONIKE CAPITAL

ISN

BE0948608451

Market

Euronext Access

Symbol

MLPHO

Photonike Capital Sa yesterday submitted the Binding Offer for the purchase of 100% of Non-Life Insurance in Italy, according to the agreements established with the Seller.

According to the commitments taken with the Seller, the Target will be revealed upon acceptance of the proposal.

The Transaction is in any case subject to the approval of the Italian supervisory body IVASS.

Source

PHOTONIKE CAPITAL

Provider

Euronext

