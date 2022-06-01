Photonike Capital S A : submitts the Binding Offer to acquire a Italian Non Life Insurance company

Photonike Capital submitts the Binding Offer to acquire a Italian Non Life Insurance company
Subscribe
Company Name
PHOTONIKE CAPITAL
ISN
BE0948608451
Market
Euronext Access
Symbol
MLPHO
Photonike Capital Sa yesterday submitted the Binding Offer for the purchase of 100% of Non-Life Insurance in Italy, according to the agreements established with the Seller.
According to the commitments taken with the Seller, the Target will be revealed upon acceptance of the proposal.
The Transaction is in any case subject to the approval of the Italian supervisory body IVASS.
Source
PHOTONIKE CAPITAL
Provider
Euronext
Disclaimer
Photonike Capital SA published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 11:01:04 UTC.