Photonike Capital S A : submitts the Binding Offer to acquire a Italian Non Life Insurance company

Photonike Capital submitts the Binding Offer to acquire a Italian Non Life Insurance company

Photonike Capital Sa yesterday submitted the Binding Offer for the purchase of 100% of Non-Life Insurance in Italy, according to the agreements established with the Seller.

According to the commitments taken with the Seller, the Target will be revealed upon acceptance of the proposal.

The Transaction is in any case subject to the approval of the Italian supervisory body IVASS.