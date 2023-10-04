Switch to Euronext Paris Growth segment: details of operation

Photonike Capital SA has today defined the details of the move operation from the Access Segment to the Growth segment of Euronext Paris.

The admission to the Growth segment of Euronext Paris will take place with direct listing and will be supported by Financière d'Uzes as Listing Sponsor for the drafting of the Information Memorandum.

The admission threshold to the Growth segment required by Euronext is equal to a minimum value of floating shareholding of 2.5 million euros; Considering the current equity floating equal to 17.64% of the existing shares, this implies a price safety threshold exchanged in the stock exchange of 0.19 euros.

The company plans to deposit the application within the next 2 weeks.