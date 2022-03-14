Photonike Capital S A : No effects coming from Ukraine invasion

No effects coming from Ukraine invasion
Company Name
PHOTONIKE CAPITAL
ISN
BE0948608451
Market
Euronext Access
Symbol
MLPHO
Photonike Capital announces that the company does not entertain business relations with Russian companies or with entities subject to sanctions for the illegal invasion of Ukraine and therefore has not undergone any value changes in its assets or economic activities. The company continues to manage its projects regarding the investment in Nucleus Holding, the acquisition of an insurance company in Italy and the reinsurance license in Belgium.
Source
PHOTONIKE CAPITAL
Provider
Euronext
Disclaimer
Photonike Capital SA published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 12:03:00 UTC.