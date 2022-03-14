Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Photonike Capital S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLPHO   BE0948608451

PHOTONIKE CAPITAL S.A.

(MLPHO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
Summary

Photonike Capital S A : No effects coming from Ukraine invasion

03/14/2022 | 08:04am EDT
No effects coming from Ukraine invasion
Subscribe

14 Mar 2022 12:53 CET

Company Name

PHOTONIKE CAPITAL

ISN

BE0948608451

Market

Euronext Access

Symbol

MLPHO

Photonike Capital announces that the company does not entertain business relations with Russian companies or with entities subject to sanctions for the illegal invasion of Ukraine and therefore has not undergone any value changes in its assets or economic activities. The company continues to manage its projects regarding the investment in Nucleus Holding, the acquisition of an insurance company in Italy and the reinsurance license in Belgium.

Source

PHOTONIKE CAPITAL

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Photonike Capital SA published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 12:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Chart PHOTONIKE CAPITAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Photonike Capital S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHOTONIKE CAPITAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHOTONIKE CAPITAL S.A.10.00%20
TONGWEI CO., LTD.1.31%32 345
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD-10.01%23 226
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-6.49%22 912
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-4.61%22 307
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.32%16 793