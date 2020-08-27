Photronics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
0
08/27/2020 | 06:01am EDT
Third quarter 2020 revenue was $157.9 million, up 11% sequentially and 14% year-over-year
Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $10.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share
Cash provided by operating activities was $16.9 million, resulting in a cash balance of $260.6 million
Fourth quarter 2020 guidance: revenue between $148 and $158 million with diluted EPS between $0.12 and $0.19
BROOKFIELD, Conn., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2020 third quarter ended August 2, 2020.
Third quarter revenue was $157.9 million, 11% better than the previous quarter and 14% better than the same quarter last year. Integrated circuit (IC) revenue was $108.7 million, up 12% sequentially and 8% compared with the third quarter of last year. Flat panel display (FPD) revenue was $49.2 million, up 7% compared with last quarter and 30% compared with the same period last year.
Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $10.8 million ($0.17 per diluted share), compared with $6.3 million ($0.10 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2020 and $6.3 million ($0.10 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2019.
"Customer demand improved this quarter, and we achieved double-digit revenue growth rates compared with last quarter and last year due to our diverse market position and technology leadership,” said Peter Kirlin, chief executive officer. “China demand recovered for both IC and FPD, with total revenue of product shipped to China increasing 10% compared with the previous quarter. From a market perspective, mainstream IC and high-end FPD were notable areas of strength. We were able to leverage the growth in revenues to expand profit margins, while also managing expenses, resulting in 12.6% operating margin and $0.17 earnings per diluted share. Our cash balance grew to $260.6 million, providing us with financial strength and flexibility as we look to continue our strategic growth investments. We are well placed to pursue attractive organic growth opportunities and expand our leadership position.”
Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance
For the fourth quarter of 2020, Photronics expects revenue to be between $148 million and $158 million, and net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.12 and $0.19 per diluted share.
Conference Call
A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The call can be accessed by logging onto Photronics' website at www.photronics.com. The live dial-in number is (877) 377-7095 or (408) 774-4601 outside of the United States and Canada. The call will be archived on Photronics’ website.
About Photronics
Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for 50 years. As of October 31, 2019, the company had 1,775 employees. The company has 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the company and its subsidiaries. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Photronics to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” or similar words or expressions are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Any statements that refer to outlook, expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are also forward-looking statements. Important risks, assumptions and other important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are specified in Photronics’ Annual and Quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under headings such as “Forward-Looking Statements”, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and in other filings and furnishings made by Photronics with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the current pandemic and future recurrences and other developments with respect thereto, governmental responses to the pandemic and related matters, changes in end markets resulting therefrom, changes in investment, tax, trade, exchange and other laws and regulations, as well as economic, competitive, legal, governmental, political, monetary and fiscal policy, and technological factors and decisions we may make in the future regarding our business, capital structure and other matters. Photronics undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements or, except as required to be disclosed in filings or furnishings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events. There is no assurance that Photronics’ expectations will be realized.
PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
August 2,
May 3,
July 28,
August 2,
July 28,
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
$
157,895
$
142,774
$
138,112
$
460,405
$
394,404
Cost of goods sold
120,161
112,341
107,542
357,636
311,721
Gross profit
37,734
30,433
30,570
102,769
82,683
Operating Expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
13,306
13,267
13,124
40,792
40,186
Research and development
4,492
4,462
4,046
13,034
11,852
Total Operating Expenses
17,798
17,729
17,170
53,826
52,038
Operating income
19,936
12,704
13,400
48,943
30,645
Other (expense) income, net
(2,135
)
(951
)
(348
)
610
4,692
Income before income taxes
17,801
11,753
13,052
49,553
35,337
Income tax provision
4,937
3,781
3,218
17,789
7,883
Net income
12,864
7,972
9,834
31,764
27,454
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
2,088
1,688
3,487
4,404
7,361
Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders
$
10,776
$
6,284
$
6,347
$
27,360
$
20,093
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.17
$
0.10
$
0.10
$
0.42
$
0.30
Diluted
$
0.17
$
0.10
$
0.10
$
0.42
$
0.30
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
64,780
64,937
66,313
65,090
66,386
Diluted
65,247
65,417
66,570
65,704
69,919
PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
August 2,
October 31,
2020
2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
260,597
$
206,530
Accounts receivable
146,843
134,454
Inventories
54,733
48,155
Other current assets
48,468
38,388
Total current assets
510,641
427,527
Property, plant and equipment, net
623,247
632,441
Intangible assets, net
4,535
7,870
Other assets
57,419
50,827
Total assets
$
1,195,842
$
1,118,665
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Debt
$
14,683
$
10,873
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
160,626
141,081
Total current liabilities
175,309
151,954
Long-term debt
38,183
41,887
Other liabilities
25,665
13,732
Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity
790,242
769,892
Noncontrolling interests
166,443
141,200
Total equity
956,685
911,092
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,195,842
$
1,118,665
PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
August 2,
July 28,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
31,764
$
27,454
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
71,120
60,387
Share-based compensation
3,773
2,871
Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other
(28,393
)
(67,208
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
78,264
23,504
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(36,693
)
(160,149
)
Government incentive
5,263
17,694
Other
(139
)
(24
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(31,569
)
(142,479
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from long-term debt
5,699
53,227
Contribution from noncontrolling interest
17,596
29,394
Purchase of treasury stock
(16,894
)
(10,696
)
Repayments of debt
(5,929
)
(61,319
)
Proceeds from share-based arrangements
3,869
1,314
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests
-
(26,102
)
Other
(248
)
(92
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
4,093
(14,274
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
3,486
1,206
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
54,274
(132,043
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
209,291
331,989
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
263,565
$
199,946
For Further Information: R. Troy Dewar, CFA Vice President, Investor Relations (203) 740-5610 tdewar@photronics.com