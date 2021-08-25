Photronics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
08/25/2021 | 06:01am EDT
Revenue was a record $170.6 million, up 7% sequentially and 8% year-over-year
Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $17.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, and includes a gain on the sale of a fixed asset of $3.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share
Cash provided by operating activities was $54.9 million, capex was $18.8 million, share repurchases were $12.5 million, and ending cash balance was $283.2 million
Fourth quarter 2021 guidance: revenue between $171 and $179 million with diluted EPS between $0.21 and $0.29
BROOKFIELD, Conn., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended August 1, 2021.
Third quarter revenue was $170.6 million, up 7% compared with the previous quarter and 8% compared with the same quarter last year. Integrated circuit (IC) revenue was $117.8 million, up 5% sequentially and 8% compared with the third quarter of last year. Flat panel display (FPD) revenue was $52.9 million, up 11% compared with last quarter and 7% compared with the same period last year.
Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $17.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared with $10.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 and $10.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.
"Demand trends that we observed over the first two quarters of 2021 continued into the third quarter as we achieved record revenue on a consolidated basis as well as for both IC and FPD,” said Peter Kirlin, chief executive officer. “Design activity was strong, and we were able to expand our global manufacturing presence by adding new tools to our operations. Third quarter margin expansion was in line with our demonstrated ability to keep cost under control even as production increases. Most importantly, we maintained a strong balance sheet, enabling us to invest in organic growth and return cash to shareholders through our share repurchase activity. As the leading merchant photomask manufacturer, we expect our business to continue to grow throughout the balance of this year, and remain on track to deliver on our long-term target model objectives.”
Fourth Quarter 2021 Guidance
For the fourth quarter of 2021, Photronics expects revenue to be between $171 million and $179 million, and net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.21 and $0.29 per diluted share.
Conference Call
A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. The call can be accessed by logging onto Photronics' website at www.photronics.com. The live dial-in number is (877) 377-7095 or (408) 774-4601 outside of the United States and Canada. The call will be archived on Photronics’ website.
About Photronics
Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2020, the company had 1,728 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the company and its subsidiaries. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Photronics to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” or similar words or expressions are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Any statements that refer to outlook, expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are also forward-looking statements. Important risks, assumptions and other important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are specified in Photronics’ Annual and Quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under headings such as “Forward-Looking Statements”, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and in other filings and furnishings made by Photronics with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the current pandemic and future recurrences and other developments with respect thereto, governmental responses to the pandemic and related matters, changes in end markets resulting therefrom, changes in investment, tax, trade, exchange and other laws and regulations, compliance with local, State and Federal laws, rules and regulations including, but not limited to, import and export controls, tariffs and penalties, fines and violations related thereto, as well as economic, competitive, legal, governmental, political, monetary and fiscal policy, and technological factors and decisions we may make in the future regarding our business, capital structure and other matters. Photronics undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements or, except as required to be disclosed in filings or furnishings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events. There is no assurance that Photronics’ expectations will be realized.
PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
August 1,
May 2,
August 2,
August 1,
August 2,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
$
170,643
$
159,763
$
157,895
$
482,473
$
460,405
Cost of goods sold
125,318
120,514
120,161
367,370
357,636
Gross Profit
45,325
39,249
37,734
115,103
102,769
Operating Expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
15,083
14,067
13,306
43,203
40,792
Research and development
5,305
4,375
4,492
14,390
13,034
Total Operating Expenses
20,388
18,442
17,798
57,593
53,826
Other operating income, net
3,525
-
-
3,525
-
Operating Income
28,462
20,807
19,936
61,035
48,943
Other non-operating income (expense), net
3,735
(772
)
(2,135
)
3,643
610
Income Before Income Tax Provision
32,197
20,035
17,801
64,678
49,553
Income tax provision
7,842
3,714
4,937
14,493
17,789
Net Income
24,355
16,321
12,864
50,185
31,764
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
7,279
5,795
2,088
14,547
4,404
Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders
$
17,076
$
10,526
$
10,776
$
35,638
$
27,360
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.28
$
0.17
$
0.17
$
0.58
$
0.42
Diluted
$
0.28
$
0.17
$
0.17
$
0.57
$
0.42
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
60,884
62,054
64,780
61,804
65,090
Diluted
61,515
62,568
65,247
62,362
65,704
PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
August 1,
October 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
283,249
$
278,665
Accounts receivable
151,190
134,470
Inventories
53,165
57,269
Other current assets
42,860
29,735
Total current assets
530,464
500,139
Property, plant and equipment, net
699,609
631,475
Intangible assets, net
904
3,437
Other assets
50,780
53,131
Total assets
$
1,281,757
$
1,188,182
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Debt
$
25,163
$
13,678
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
142,454
129,261
Total current liabilities
167,617
142,939
Long-term debt
92,740
54,980
Other liabilities
26,939
27,997
Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity
817,892
804,962
Noncontrolling interests
176,569
157,304
Total equity
994,461
962,266
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,281,757
$
1,188,182
PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
August 1,
August 2,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
50,185
$
31,764
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
69,305
71,120
Share-based compensation
4,034
3,773
Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other
(10,428
)
(28,393
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
113,096
78,264
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(92,301
)
(36,693
)
Government incentives
5,775
5,263
Purchases of intangible assets
(170
)
(139
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(86,696
)
(31,569
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from long-term debt
20,858
5,699
Purchases of treasury stock
(35,750
)
(16,894
)
Repayments of debt
(13,311
)
(5,929
)
Contribution from noncontrolling interest
-
17,596
Proceeds from share-based arrangements
2,251
3,869
Net settlements of restricted stock awards
(403
)
(248
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(26,355
)
4,093
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
4,602
3,486
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
4,647
54,274
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
281,602
209,291
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
286,249
$
263,565
For Further Information: R. Troy Dewar, CFA Vice President, Investor Relations (203) 740-5610 tdewar@photronics.com