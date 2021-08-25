Photronics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Revenue was a record $170.6 million, up 7% sequentially and 8% year-over-year

Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $17.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, and includes a gain on the sale of a fixed asset of $3.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share

Cash provided by operating activities was $54.9 million, capex was $18.8 million, share repurchases were $12.5 million, and ending cash balance was $283.2 million

Fourth quarter 2021 guidance: revenue between $171 and $179 million with diluted EPS between $0.21 and $0.29

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended August 1, 2021.

Third quarter revenue was $170.6 million, up 7% compared with the previous quarter and 8% compared with the same quarter last year. Integrated circuit (IC) revenue was $117.8 million, up 5% sequentially and 8% compared with the third quarter of last year. Flat panel display (FPD) revenue was $52.9 million, up 11% compared with last quarter and 7% compared with the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $17.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared with $10.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 and $10.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.

"Demand trends that we observed over the first two quarters of 2021 continued into the third quarter as we achieved record revenue on a consolidated basis as well as for both IC and FPD,” said Peter Kirlin, chief executive officer. “Design activity was strong, and we were able to expand our global manufacturing presence by adding new tools to our operations. Third quarter margin expansion was in line with our demonstrated ability to keep cost under control even as production increases. Most importantly, we maintained a strong balance sheet, enabling us to invest in organic growth and return cash to shareholders through our share repurchase activity. As the leading merchant photomask manufacturer, we expect our business to continue to grow throughout the balance of this year, and remain on track to deliver on our long-term target model objectives.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2021, Photronics expects revenue to be between $171 million and $179 million, and net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.21 and $0.29 per diluted share.

Conference Call

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks . High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2020, the company had 1,728 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the company and its subsidiaries. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Photronics to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” or similar words or expressions are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Any statements that refer to outlook, expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are also forward-looking statements. Important risks, assumptions and other important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are specified in Photronics’ Annual and Quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under headings such as “Forward-Looking Statements”, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and in other filings and furnishings made by Photronics with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the current pandemic and future recurrences and other developments with respect thereto, governmental responses to the pandemic and related matters, changes in end markets resulting therefrom, changes in investment, tax, trade, exchange and other laws and regulations, compliance with local, State and Federal laws, rules and regulations including, but not limited to, import and export controls, tariffs and penalties, fines and violations related thereto, as well as economic, competitive, legal, governmental, political, monetary and fiscal policy, and technological factors and decisions we may make in the future regarding our business, capital structure and other matters. Photronics undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements or, except as required to be disclosed in filings or furnishings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events. There is no assurance that Photronics’ expectations will be realized.











PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 1, May 2, August 2, August 1, August 2, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 170,643 $ 159,763 $ 157,895 $ 482,473 $ 460,405 Cost of goods sold 125,318 120,514 120,161 367,370 357,636 Gross Profit 45,325 39,249 37,734 115,103 102,769 Operating Expenses: Selling, general and administrative 15,083 14,067 13,306 43,203 40,792 Research and development 5,305 4,375 4,492 14,390 13,034 Total Operating Expenses 20,388 18,442 17,798 57,593 53,826 Other operating income, net 3,525 - - 3,525 - Operating Income 28,462 20,807 19,936 61,035 48,943 Other non-operating income (expense), net 3,735 (772 ) (2,135 ) 3,643 610 Income Before Income Tax Provision 32,197 20,035 17,801 64,678 49,553 Income tax provision 7,842 3,714 4,937 14,493 17,789 Net Income 24,355 16,321 12,864 50,185 31,764 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 7,279 5,795 2,088 14,547 4,404 Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders $ 17,076 $ 10,526 $ 10,776 $ 35,638 $ 27,360 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.58 $ 0.42 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.57 $ 0.42 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 60,884 62,054 64,780 61,804 65,090 Diluted 61,515 62,568 65,247 62,362 65,704











PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) August 1, October 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 283,249 $ 278,665 Accounts receivable 151,190 134,470 Inventories 53,165 57,269 Other current assets 42,860 29,735 Total current assets 530,464 500,139 Property, plant and equipment, net 699,609 631,475 Intangible assets, net 904 3,437 Other assets 50,780 53,131 Total assets $ 1,281,757 $ 1,188,182 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Debt $ 25,163 $ 13,678 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 142,454 129,261 Total current liabilities 167,617 142,939 Long-term debt 92,740 54,980 Other liabilities 26,939 27,997 Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity 817,892 804,962 Noncontrolling interests 176,569 157,304 Total equity 994,461 962,266 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,281,757 $ 1,188,182











PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended August 1, August 2, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 50,185 $ 31,764 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 69,305 71,120 Share-based compensation 4,034 3,773 Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other (10,428 ) (28,393 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 113,096 78,264 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (92,301 ) (36,693 ) Government incentives 5,775 5,263 Purchases of intangible assets (170 ) (139 ) Net cash used in investing activities (86,696 ) (31,569 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 20,858 5,699 Purchases of treasury stock (35,750 ) (16,894 ) Repayments of debt (13,311 ) (5,929 ) Contribution from noncontrolling interest - 17,596 Proceeds from share-based arrangements 2,251 3,869 Net settlements of restricted stock awards (403 ) (248 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (26,355 ) 4,093 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 4,602 3,486 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 4,647 54,274 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 281,602 209,291 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 286,249 $ 263,565





