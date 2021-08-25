Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Photronics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLAB   US7194051022

PHOTRONICS, INC.

(PLAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Photronics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

08/25/2021 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Revenue was a record $170.6 million, up 7% sequentially and 8% year-over-year
  • Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $17.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, and includes a gain on the sale of a fixed asset of $3.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share
  • Cash provided by operating activities was $54.9 million, capex was $18.8 million, share repurchases were $12.5 million, and ending cash balance was $283.2 million
  • Fourth quarter 2021 guidance: revenue between $171 and $179 million with diluted EPS between $0.21 and $0.29

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended August 1, 2021.

Third quarter revenue was $170.6 million, up 7% compared with the previous quarter and 8% compared with the same quarter last year. Integrated circuit (IC) revenue was $117.8 million, up 5% sequentially and 8% compared with the third quarter of last year. Flat panel display (FPD) revenue was $52.9 million, up 11% compared with last quarter and 7% compared with the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $17.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared with $10.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 and $10.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.

"Demand trends that we observed over the first two quarters of 2021 continued into the third quarter as we achieved record revenue on a consolidated basis as well as for both IC and FPD,” said Peter Kirlin, chief executive officer. “Design activity was strong, and we were able to expand our global manufacturing presence by adding new tools to our operations. Third quarter margin expansion was in line with our demonstrated ability to keep cost under control even as production increases. Most importantly, we maintained a strong balance sheet, enabling us to invest in organic growth and return cash to shareholders through our share repurchase activity. As the leading merchant photomask manufacturer, we expect our business to continue to grow throughout the balance of this year, and remain on track to deliver on our long-term target model objectives.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2021, Photronics expects revenue to be between $171 million and $179 million, and net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.21 and $0.29 per diluted share.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. The call can be accessed by logging onto Photronics' website at www.photronics.com. The live dial-in number is (877) 377-7095 or (408) 774-4601 outside of the United States and Canada. The call will be archived on Photronics’ website.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2020, the company had 1,728 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the company and its subsidiaries. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Photronics to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” or similar words or expressions are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Any statements that refer to outlook, expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are also forward-looking statements. Important risks, assumptions and other important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are specified in Photronics’ Annual and Quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under headings such as “Forward-Looking Statements”, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and in other filings and furnishings made by Photronics with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the current pandemic and future recurrences and other developments with respect thereto, governmental responses to the pandemic and related matters, changes in end markets resulting therefrom, changes in investment, tax, trade, exchange and other laws and regulations, compliance with local, State and Federal laws, rules and regulations including, but not limited to, import and export controls, tariffs and penalties, fines and violations related thereto, as well as economic, competitive, legal, governmental, political, monetary and fiscal policy, and technological factors and decisions we may make in the future regarding our business, capital structure and other matters. Photronics undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements or, except as required to be disclosed in filings or furnishings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events. There is no assurance that Photronics’ expectations will be realized.

 



PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
     
     
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 August 1, May 2, August 2, August 1, August 2,
  2021   2021   2020   2021   2020 
          
Revenue$170,643  $159,763  $157,895  $482,473  $460,405 
          
Cost of goods sold 125,318   120,514   120,161   367,370   357,636 
          
Gross Profit 45,325   39,249   37,734   115,103   102,769 
          
Operating Expenses:         
          
Selling, general and administrative 15,083   14,067   13,306   43,203   40,792 
          
Research and development 5,305   4,375   4,492   14,390   13,034 
          
Total Operating Expenses 20,388   18,442   17,798   57,593   53,826 
          
Other operating income, net 3,525   -   -   3,525   - 
          
Operating Income 28,462   20,807   19,936   61,035   48,943 
          
Other non-operating income (expense), net 3,735   (772)  (2,135)  3,643   610 
          
Income Before Income Tax Provision 32,197   20,035   17,801   64,678   49,553 
          
Income tax provision 7,842   3,714   4,937   14,493   17,789 
          
Net Income 24,355   16,321   12,864   50,185   31,764 
          
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 7,279   5,795   2,088   14,547   4,404 
          
Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders$17,076  $10,526  $10,776  $35,638  $27,360 
          
Earnings per share:         
          
Basic$0.28  $0.17  $0.17  $0.58  $0.42 
          
Diluted$0.28  $0.17  $0.17  $0.57  $0.42 
          
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:         
          
Basic 60,884   62,054   64,780   61,804   65,090 
          
Diluted 61,515   62,568   65,247   62,362   65,704 
          




PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
    
 August 1, October 31,
  2021   2020 
    
Assets   
    
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$283,249  $278,665 
Accounts receivable 151,190   134,470 
Inventories 53,165   57,269 
Other current assets 42,860   29,735 
    
Total current assets 530,464   500,139 
    
Property, plant and equipment, net 699,609   631,475 
Intangible assets, net 904   3,437 
Other assets 50,780   53,131 
    
Total assets$1,281,757  $1,188,182 
    
    
    
Liabilities and Equity   
    
Current liabilities:   
Debt$25,163  $13,678 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 142,454   129,261 
    
Total current liabilities 167,617   142,939 
    
Long-term debt 92,740   54,980 
Other liabilities 26,939   27,997 
    
Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity 817,892   804,962 
Noncontrolling interests 176,569   157,304 
Total equity 994,461   962,266 
    
Total liabilities and equity$1,281,757  $1,188,182 
    




PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    
    
 Nine Months Ended
 August 1, August 2,
  2021   2020 
    
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net income$50,185  $31,764 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash   
provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 69,305   71,120 
Share-based compensation 4,034   3,773 
Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other (10,428)  (28,393)
    
Net cash provided by operating activities 113,096   78,264 
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (92,301)  (36,693)
Government incentives 5,775   5,263 
Purchases of intangible assets (170)  (139)
    
Net cash used in investing activities (86,696)  (31,569)
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Proceeds from long-term debt 20,858   5,699 
Purchases of treasury stock (35,750)  (16,894)
Repayments of debt (13,311)  (5,929)
Contribution from noncontrolling interest -   17,596 
Proceeds from share-based arrangements 2,251   3,869 
Net settlements of restricted stock awards (403)  (248)
    
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (26,355)  4,093 
    
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 4,602   3,486 
    
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 4,647   54,274 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 281,602   209,291 
    
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period$286,249  $263,565 


For Further Information:
R. Troy Dewar, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
(203) 740-5610
tdewar@photronics.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about PHOTRONICS, INC.
06:33aPHOTRONICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
06:25aPHOTRONICS : Fiscal Q3 2021 Net Earnings, Revenue Rise; Issues Q4 Outlook
MT
06:12aPHOTRONICS : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:06aPHOTRONICS : Earnings Flash (PLAB) PHOTRONICS Reports Q3 EPS $0.28, vs. Street E..
MT
06:05aPHOTRONICS : Earnings Flash (PLAB) PHOTRONICS Reports Q3 Revenue $170.6M, vs. St..
MT
06:01aPhotronics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
GL
08/11Photronics to Report Third Quarter Earnings
GL
07/01SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Near Break Even Late Afternoon But Chipmakers Fallin..
MT
07/01SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Dragged Under by Chipmakers, Weighing on Nasdaq Comp..
MT
06/09PHOTRONICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PHOTRONICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 654 M - -
Net income 2021 47,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 844 M 844 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,29x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 728
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart PHOTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Photronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHOTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 13,61 $
Average target price 17,00 $
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Scott Kirlin Chief Executive Officer & Director
John P. Jordan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Constantine S. Macricostas Chairman
Christopher J. Progler Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Strategic Planning
Richelle Emily Burr Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHOTRONICS, INC.19.53%844
ASML HOLDING N.V.71.90%329 073
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION23.99%83 125
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED17.11%63 787
QORVO, INC.10.80%20 539
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.47.60%18 510