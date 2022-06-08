Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Photronics, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PLAB   US7194051022

PHOTRONICS, INC.

(PLAB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-08 pm EDT
21.95 USD   -4.06%
PHOTRONICS : Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference Presentation
PU
Northland Securities Adjusts Price Target for Photronics to $26 From $25, Reiterates Outperform Rating
MT
DA Davidson Adjusts Price Target for Photronics to $30 From $26, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Photronics : Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference Presentation 2 MB

06/08/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
Global Merchant Photomask Leader

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

June 7-9, 2022

INC.

PHOTRONICS,INC.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at www.photronics.com/riskfactors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.

INC.

PHOTRONICS,INC.

2

A Compelling Investment Thesis

PHOTRONICS,INC. INC.

A GLOBAL LEADER

TECHNOLOGY ALIGNED

INVESTMENT GROWTH

in the merchant

with secular

strategy targeting

photomask industry

growth trends

EPS growth >50%*

Delivering growth

China industry expansion

Operating margins

by leveraging core

(IC & FPD) - Made in

in the twenties

competencies

China 2025

Free cash flow

Display technology

above $100M

inflections

Resurgence of legacy

foundry sector

*Upper range of fiscal year 2023 target model compared with fiscal year 2021

3

Leading merchant with unmatched global presence

Largest Merchant Photomask Manufacturer ($M)

Unmatched Global Footprint

11 Strategically Located Manufacturing Facilities

PHOTRONICS,INC. INC.

PLAB

A

B

C

D

E

IC

FPD

Sources: SEMI 2020 Photomask Characterization Study; internal estimates

IC

FPD

IC & FPD

4

Investment Strategy

Revenue Growth

  • Win lion's share of "Made in China 2025" TAM growth
  • Supplement new factories with point tool investments
  • Capitalize on technology leadership in AMOLED to continue improving mix
  • Leverage global footprint to exploit growth in "legacy foundry" business

Margin Expansion

  • Sustained pricing strength in mainstream IC through 2022
  • Optimize asset tool set to match end-market demand
  • Increasing benefit from operating leverage

INC.

PHOTRONICS,INC.

Explore Strategic Partnerships

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Photronics Inc. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 21:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 819 M - -
Net income 2022 116 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 412 M 1 412 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 728
Free-Float 97,1%
Technical analysis trends PHOTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 22,88 $
Average target price 26,33 $
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John P. Jordan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Constantine S. Macricostas Chairman
Christopher J. Progler Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Strategic Planning
Richelle Emily Burr Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHOTRONICS, INC.21.38%1 412
ASML HOLDING N.V.-24.71%227 068
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-27.21%72 609
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-10.40%69 806
ENTEGRIS, INC.-18.69%15 311
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-3.76%14 882