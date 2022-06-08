Photronics : Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference Presentation 2 MB

Certain statements in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at www.photronics.com/riskfactors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.
A Compelling Investment Thesis
A GLOBAL LEADER
TECHNOLOGY ALIGNED
INVESTMENT GROWTH
in the merchant
with secular
strategy targeting
photomask industry
growth trends
EPS growth >50%*
Delivering growth
China industry expansion
Operating margins
by leveraging core
(IC & FPD) - Made in
in the twenties
competencies
China 2025
Free cash flow
Display technology
above $100M
inflections
Resurgence of legacy
foundry sector
*Upper range of fiscal year 2023 target model compared with fiscal year 2021