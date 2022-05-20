Log in
Photronics : “I am excited to join a company that values technology-enabling innovation,” stated Mr. Lewis. “I look forward to working with the Board and bringing my broad experience, including governance advisory, to help the company.” - Form 8-K

05/20/2022 | 05:17pm EDT
"I am excited to join a company that values technology-enabling innovation," stated Mr. Lewis. "I look forward to working with the Board and bringing my broad experience, including governance advisory, to help the company."

About Frank Lee

Dr. Lee's career includes roles at Fairchild Semiconductor, Intel and Soliconix. He was Vice President of Operations of Texas Instruments-Acer (a TI/Acer joint venture) in Taiwan and held leadership positions with TSMC-Acer in Taiwan, and UMC in Taiwan. Prior to joining Photronics in 2006, he was CEO of NSMC. Dr. Lee holds a BS in Nuclear Engineering from Tsinghua University and a M.S. and Ph.D. in Materials Science from the University of Cincinnati.

About Adam Lewis

Mr. Lewis has over 20 years of experience in investment banking, executive financial management and private equity. Mr. Lewis joined DH Capital in 2007 and has advised digital infrastructure companies and investors on over 100 transactions, representing over $30 billion in aggregate transaction value. Prior to joining DH Capital, Mr. Lewis was Vice President of Finance at InfoHighway Communications where he was involved in the structuring and execution of highly strategic transactions that culminated in the successful exit to Broadview Networks in 2007. Mr. Lewis is a graduate of the University of Vermont and currently serves on the boards of SilverSky, Verge, Stackpath, Drive Sally, Kasi Cloud and Lokker.

About Photronics

Photronicsis a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2021, the company had 1,728 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilitiesin Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at www.photronics.com/riskfactors. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.

Disclaimer

Photronics Inc. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 21:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
