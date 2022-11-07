Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPHP   US69291C1062

PHP VENTURES ACQUISITION CORP.

(PPHP)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:28 2022-11-04 pm EDT
10.14 USD   +0.05%
05:46pPHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. Confirms Funding to Extend Period to Consummate Initial Business Combination
GL
05:45pPHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. Confirms Funding to Extend Period to Consummate Initial Business Combination
AQ
11/03PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. Confirms Funding to Extend Period to Consummate Initial Business Combination

11/07/2022 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Miami Beach, FL, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (“PHP Ventures” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PPHPU), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that it has caused to be deposited $575,000 into the Company’s Trust account for its public stockholders, representing $0.10 per public share, allowing the Company to extend the period of time it has to consummate its initial business combination by three months from November 16, 2022 to February 16, 2023 (the “Extension”). The Extension is the second of two three-month extensions permitted under the Company’s governing documents.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Marcus Choo Yeow Ngoh
PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp.
Phone: 1-916-378-4488


All news about PHP VENTURES ACQUISITION CORP.
05:46pPHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. Confirms Funding to Extend Period to Consummate Initial ..
GL
05:45pPHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. Confirms Funding to Extend Period to Consummate Initial ..
AQ
11/03PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
11/03PHP VENTURES ACQUISITION CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
08/16Php Ventures Acquisition : Confirms Funding to Extend Period to Consummate Initial Busines..
PU
08/16Php Ventures Acquisition Corp. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
08/05PHP VENTURES ACQUISITION CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
08/05PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six ..
CI
05/04PHP VENTURES ACQUISITION CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
05/04PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,42 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,49 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 75,8 M 75,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart PHP VENTURES ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Choo Yeow Ngoh Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Garry Richard Stein Chief Financial Officer
Khye Wang Phoon Independent Director
Donald Nnamdi Anih Independent Director
Antony Gordon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHP VENTURES ACQUISITION CORP.2.06%76
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-21.42%51 346
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.49%20 027
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-24.08%10 530
HAL TRUST-17.74%10 310
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-12.93%9 859