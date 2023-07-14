Phreesia, a leader in patient intake, outreach and activation, is pleased to announce it has acquired Comsort, Inc. d/b/a MediFind (“MediFind”), a health technology company that uses advanced analytics to help patients—especially those with serious, chronic and rare diseases—find better care faster.

MediFind uses machine learning and proprietary algorithms to continuously review medical information across a wide range of datasets, identifying leading doctors in specific conditions and fields based on factors such as their research output, volume of patients and standing among their peers. MediFind assigns four levels of expertise to those doctors: elite, distinguished, advanced and experienced. Elite-level doctors are global leaders in their field who hold leadership positions, publish and speak regularly, and are involved in cutting-edge treatments.

MediFind CEO Patrick Howie founded the company after his brother was diagnosed with a rare cancer, and he experienced firsthand how challenging it was to find high-quality experts and treatments.

“I’m incredibly proud that our platform can help sift through the noise and identify doctors at the forefront of their fields,” said Howie, who is now a Vice President of Product Management at Phreesia. “With Phreesia’s size, scale and experience, we’re now going to be able to reach many more people, which is very exciting.”

According to Rob Weker, a three-time cancer survivor and patient advocate, navigating through confusing and conflicting information to determine a provider’s expertise is no easy task.

“It’s challenging for patients receiving a serious diagnosis,” Weker said. “Quickly finding a doctor with expertise and experience in your condition is critical. Having access to an easy-to-use, patient-oriented tool like MediFind that provides quick, highly reliable fact-based information is invaluable.”

Phreesia has important parallels with MediFind’s mission and focus, said David Linetsky, a Senior Vice President at Phreesia.

“At Phreesia, we’re always thinking about how to arm patients with the right tools and relevant information, whether that’s a message at the point of care to speed a rare-disease diagnosis, a reminder to schedule overdue preventive screening, or educational content about vaccine safety and effectiveness,” Linetsky said. “We welcome our MediFind colleagues as we think about these challenges together.”

On July 13, 2023, Phreesia’s Board of Directors approved the grant of restricted stock unit awards in an aggregate amount of 13,161 shares of its common stock on July 15, 2023, to 12 new non-executive employees to induce them to join Phreesia. The awards were granted under Phreesia’s 2023 Inducement Award Plan and vest annually in equal installments over a four-year period following their grant, subject to continued employment. Each award was granted as a material inducement to employment in accordance with the NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.

About Phreesia

Phreesia is the trusted leader in patient activation, giving providers, health plans, life sciences companies and other organizations tools to help patients take a more active role in their care. Founded in 2005, Phreesia enabled more than 120 million patient visits in 2022–more than 1 in 10 visits across the U.S.–scale that we believe allows us to make meaningful impact. Offering patient-driven digital solutions for intake, outreach, education and more, Phreesia enhances the patient experience, drives efficiency and improves healthcare outcomes. To learn more, visit phreesia.com.

About MediFind

MediFind is a data science and consumer-centric health technology company, focusing on connecting patients with leading experts, clinical trials, health systems, and healthcare technologies through advanced analytics. The company employs machine learning techniques and artificial intelligence technologies to synthesize the latest information from around the globe on a range of chronic and rare conditions with the goal of helping patients make more informed health decisions faster. Learn more about MediFind at www.medifind.com.

