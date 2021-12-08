Phreesia : Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K

Phreesia Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Results

Raleigh, North Carolina, December 8, 2021 - Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) ("Phreesia") announced financial results today for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2021.

"We celebrated an important milestone in September as we surpassed 100 million patient visits enabled by our platform during the previous twelve months", said CEO and Co-Founder Chaim Indig. "Every member of the Phreesia team has contributed to this achievement; I would like to congratulate them on reaching this milestone, and thank our clients for entrusting us to create a better, more engaging healthcare experience".





Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

•Revenue was $55.9 million in the quarter as compared to $38.5 million in the same period in the prior year, an increase of 45%.

•Average number of provider clients was 2,097 in the quarter as compared to 1,737 in the same period in the prior year, an increase of 21%.

•Average revenue per provider client was $19,299 in the quarter compared to $17,490 in the same period in the prior year, an increase of 10%.

•Adjusted EBITDA was negative $17.6 million in the quarter compared to positive $1.2 million in the same period in the prior year, reflecting increased growth investment.

•Cash and cash equivalents as of October 31, 2021 was $400.4 million, an increase of $181.6 million compared to January 31, 2021, driven primarily by our follow-on offering of common stock, which generated net proceeds of $245.8 million, partially offset by cash used for operating activities, capital expenditures and payments of finance leases and other debt.

Outlook for Fiscal 2022



We are increasing our revenue outlook for Fiscal Year 2022 to $211 million from our previously announced range of $195 million to $198 million. Our Adjusted EBITDA outlook for Fiscal Year 2022 is negative $64 million. We expect revenue for Fiscal Year 2023 to grow in the range of 20 to 25% above Fiscal Year 2022 revenue. We also anticipate a continued acceleration in investments in Fiscal Year 2023 from Fiscal Year 2022 levels and will provide an outlook for Adjusted EBITDA for Fiscal Year 2023 when we release our full Fiscal Year 2022 results in March 2022.



Stakeholder Letter and Conference Call Information

For additional information about our quarterly results, please refer to our Quarterly Stakeholder Letter that was furnished with our Form 8-K, which was filed with the SEC and can be found at ir.phreesia.com. The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time to review the Company's third fiscal quarter financial results. To participate in the Company's live conference call and webcast, please dial (866) 211-4557 (or (647) 689-6750 for international participants) using conference code number 7489917 or visit the "Events & Presentations" section of ir.phreesia.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

Recent Events



Addition of Insignia Health, LLC to Phreesia

On December 3, 2021, Phreesia entered into an agreement to acquire Insignia Health, LLC, a founder-led and mission-oriented company, for $35 million in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. We acquired the company from its founders, the University of Oregon and its other holders of membership interest. We have closely followed Insignia for several years, and long admired the company's background in academic research and its commitment to improving health outcomes through an extensively validated approach to helping patients become more active and successful managers of their health.





COVID-19

In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared the ongoing outbreak of a novel strain of coronavirus ("COVID-19") a pandemic. There continues to be uncertainty as to the duration and extent to which the global









COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the emergence of new variants, may adversely impact the Company's business operations, financial performance, and results of operations, as well as macroeconomic conditions, at this time.













Phreesia, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

October 31, 2021 January 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current: Cash and cash equivalents $ 400,395 $ 218,781 Settlement assets 16,323 15,488 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $705 and $699 as of October 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021, respectively 35,460 29,052 Deferred contract acquisition costs 1,705 1,693 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,450 7,254 Total current assets 464,333 272,268 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $50,838 and $40,148 as of October 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021, respectively 32,755 26,660 Capitalized internal-use software, net of accumulated amortization of $29,838 and $25,476 as of October 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021, respectively 14,079 10,476 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,005 2,654 Deferred contract acquisition costs 2,456 1,248 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $907 and $525 as of October 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021, respectively 2,343 2,725 Deferred tax asset 150 658 Goodwill 8,211 8,307 Other assets 2,795 1,670 Total assets $ 529,127 $ 326,666 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current: Settlement obligations $ 16,323 $ 15,488 Current portion of finance lease liabilities and other debt 4,597 4,864 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,116 1,087 Accounts payable 11,602 4,389 Accrued expenses 18,885 18,324 Deferred revenue 12,434 10,838 Total current liabilities 64,957 54,990 Long-term finance lease liabilities and other debt 5,134 6,471 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,117 1,899 Total liabilities 71,208 63,360 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value - 500,000,000 shares authorized as of both October 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021; 51,289,020 and 44,880,883 shares issued as of October 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021, respectively 513 449 Additional paid-in capital 849,450 579,599 Accumulated deficit (383,487) (311,777) Treasury stock, at cost, 157,612 and 99,520 shares at October 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021, respectively (8,557) (4,965) Total Stockholders' Equity 457,919 263,306 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 529,127 $ 326,666 (in thousands, except share and per share data)













Phreesia, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Subscription and related services $ 24,365 $ 17,468 $ 69,069 $ 50,196 Payment processing fees 16,111 12,917 49,061 36,452 Life sciences 15,439 8,079 37,083 20,221 Total revenues 55,915 38,464 155,213 106,869 Expenses: Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 11,644 6,472 30,210 16,477 Payment processing expense 9,449 7,530 28,822 21,125 Sales and marketing 32,036 10,481 69,215 30,013 Research and development 15,273 5,732 34,770 16,267 General and administrative 18,021 10,370 46,936 28,721 Depreciation 3,719 2,447 10,717 7,125 Amortization 1,513 1,546 4,744 4,531 Total expenses 91,655 44,578 225,414 124,259 Operating loss (35,740) (6,114) (70,201) (17,390) Other (expense) income, net (114) 62 (138) (229) Interest (expense) income, net (311) (467) (756) (1,206) Total other expense, net (425) (405) (894) (1,435) Loss before provision for income taxes (36,165) (6,519) (71,095) (18,825) Provision for income taxes (178) (194) (615) (371) Net loss $ (36,343) $ (6,713) $ (71,710) $ (19,196) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.71) $ (0.17) $ (1.44) $ (0.51) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 51,020,271 38,511,370 49,943,049 37,855,503









Phreesia, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Nine months Ended October 31, 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net loss $ (71,710) $ (19,196) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,461 11,656 Stock-based compensation expense 25,976 9,616 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 216 318 Cost of Phreesia hardware purchased by customers 449 604 Deferred contract acquisition costs amortization 1,709 2,280 Non-cash operating lease expense 730 1,228 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities 209 - Deferred tax asset 508 279 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,408) (5,616) Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,686) (1,940) Deferred contract acquisition costs (2,929) (1,901) Accounts payable 9,490 (2,300) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (5,563) 3,982 Lease liability (779) (1,419) Deferred revenue 1,596 1,222 Net cash used in operating activities (36,731) (1,187) Investing activities: Capitalized internal-use software (7,962) (4,663) Purchase of property and equipment (16,596) (6,440) Net cash used in investing activities (24,558) (11,103) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock in equity offerings, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions 245,813 174,800 Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 4,062 3,351 Treasury stock to satisfy tax withholdings on stock compensation awards (3,546) (869) Payment of offering costs - (226) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,147 - Insurance financing agreement - 2,009 Finance lease payments (3,175) (1,797) Principal payments on financing agreements (873) (881) Debt issuance costs - (69) Loan facility fee payment (125) (225) Payment of contingent consideration for acquisitions (400) - Net cash provided by financing activities 242,903 176,093 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 181,614 163,803 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 218,781 90,315 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 400,395 $ 254,118 (in thousands)









Supplemental information of non-cash investing and financing information: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 81 $ 4,420 Property and equipment acquisitions through finance leases $ 2,645 $ 6,050 Capitalized software acquired through vendor financing $ - $ 174 Cashless transfer of term loan and related accrued fees into increase in debt balance $ - $ 20,257 Cashless transfer of lender fees through increase in debt balance $ - $ 406 Deferred offering costs included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ - $ 64 Purchase of property and equipment and capitalized software included in accounts payable $ 1,082 $ 1,681 Capitalized stock-based compensation $ 279 $ - Cash payments for: Interest $ 578 $ 1,047





Non-GAAP financial measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss before interest expense (income), net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and before stock-based compensation expense, change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities and other expense (income), net.

We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA in this press release and our Annual Report on Form 10-K because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of the amounts eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Phreesia has not reconciled its Adjusted EBITDA outlook to GAAP Net income (loss) because it does not provide an outlook for GAAP Net income (loss) due to the uncertainty and potential variability of Other income, net and Provision for (benefit from) income taxes, which are reconciling items between Adjusted EBITDA and GAAP Net income (loss). Because Phreesia cannot reasonably predict such items, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure outlook to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort. We caution, however, that such items could have a significant impact on the calculation of GAAP Net income (loss).

Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows:

•Although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

•Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (1) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (2) the potentially dilutive impact of non-cash stock-based compensation; (3) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; or (4) Interest expense (income), net; and

•Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA along with other GAAP-based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net loss, and our GAAP financial results. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss for each of the periods indicated:













Phreesia, Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (36,343) $ (6,713) $ (71,710) $ (19,196) Interest expense (income), net 311 467 756 1,206 Provision for income taxes 178 194 615 371 Depreciation and amortization 5,232 3,993 15,461 11,656 Stock-based compensation expense 12,929 3,316 25,976 9,616 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities - - 209 - Other expense (income), net 114 (62) 138 229 Adjusted EBITDA $ (17,579) $ 1,195 $ (28,555) $ 3,882





Phreesia, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Adjusted Operating Expenses

(Unaudited)

Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP operating expenses General and administrative $ 18,021 $ 10,370 $ 46,936 $ 28,721 Sales and marketing 32,036 10,481 69,215 30,013 Research and development 15,273 5,732 34,770 16,267 Cost of revenue 11,644 6,472 30,210 16,477 $ 76,974 $ 33,055 $ 181,131 $ 91,478 Stock compensation included in GAAP operating expenses General and administrative $ 4,943 1,635 $ 11,237 $ 5,169 Sales and marketing 5,169 1,008 9,046 2,530 Research and development 2,224 470 4,212 1,494 Cost of revenue 593 203 $ 1,481 $ 423 $ 12,929 $ 3,316 $ 25,976 $ 9,616 Adjusted operating expenses General and administrative $ 13,078 $ 8,735 $ 35,699 $ 23,552 Sales and marketing 26,867 9,473 60,169 27,483 Research and development 13,049 5,262 30,558 14,773 Cost of revenue 11,051 6,269 28,729 16,054 $ 64,045 $ 29,739 $ 155,155 $ 81,862













Phreesia, Inc.

Key Metrics

(Unaudited)

Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Key Metrics: Provider clients (average over period) 2,097 1,737 1,996 1,679 Average revenue per provider client $ 19,299 $ 17,490 $ 59,196 $ 51,604





•Provider clients. We define provider clients as the average number of healthcare provider organizations that generate revenue each month during the applicable period. In cases where we act as a subcontractor providing white-label services to our partner's clients, we treat the contractual relationship as a single provider client. We believe growth in the number of provider clients is a key indicator of the performance of our business and depends, in part, on our ability to successfully develop and market our Platform to healthcare provider organizations that are not yet clients. While growth in the number of provider clients is an important indicator of expected revenue growth, it also informs our management of the areas of our business that will require further investment to support expected future provider client growth. For example, as the number of provider clients increases, we may need to add to our customer support team and invest to maintain effectiveness and performance of our Platform and software for our provider clients and their patients.





•Average revenue per provider client. We define average revenue per provider client as the total subscription and related services and payment processing revenue generated from provider clients in a given period divided by the average number of provider clients that generate revenue each month during that same period. We are focused on continually delivering value to our provider clients and believe that our ability to increase average revenue per provider client is an indicator of the long-term value of the Phreesia platform.





Additional Information

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

October 31, Nine months ended

October 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Patient payment volume (in millions) $ 682 $ 524 $ 2,079 $ 1,445 Payment facilitator volume percentage 79 % 80 % 78 % 82 %





•Patient payment volume. We believe that patient payment volume is an indicator of both the underlying health of our provider clients' businesses and the continuing shift of healthcare costs to patients. We measure patient payment volume as the total dollar volume of transactions between our provider clients and their patients utilizing our payment platform, including via credit and debit cards that we process as a payment facilitator as well as cash and check payments and credit and debit transactions for which Phreesia acts as a gateway to other payment processors.





•Payment facilitator volume percentage. We define payment facilitator volume percentage as the volume of credit and debit card patient payment volume that we process as a payment facilitator as a percentage of total patient payment volume. Payment facilitator volume is a major driver of our payment processing revenue.







