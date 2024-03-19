Phreesia, a leader in patient intake, outreach and activation, has named Jack Callahan as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer. Callahan previously served as Phreesia’s Vice President of Engineering and has been with the company for 14 years. He succeeds Dan Nathan, who has been with the company for 17 years and played an integral role in establishing Phreesia’s technical capabilities. Nathan will remain with the company as Senior Engineering Advisor.

“I’m honored to take on this role at Phreesia as we evolve and expand our platform to tackle healthcare’s biggest challenges,” said Callahan. “Dan has contributed immensely to the company’s success, and I look forward to continuing to leverage his knowledge of our products and systems in our effort to help patients take a more active role in their care.”

Callahan joined Phreesia in 2010 as an engineer and has served in many roles during his tenure, most recently, Vice President of Engineering. Prior to joining Phreesia, Callahan was a Developer and Architect at Spotfire, where he worked on the professional services team and helped clients from a wide range of industries gather and analyze their data.

“On behalf of everyone at Phreesia, I want to thank Dan, who has been a huge contributor to the growth of our company,” said Chaim Indig, CEO of Phreesia. “Jack is a well-respected leader with a proven track record of driving innovation. I’m confident he will guide our engineering team to continue building exceptional products that have a measurable impact on making care easier every day.”

About Phreesia

Phreesia is the trusted leader in patient activation, giving providers, life sciences companies, payers and other organizations tools to help patients take a more active role in their care. Founded in 2005, Phreesia enabled approximately 150 million patient visits in 2023—more than 1 in 10 visits across the U.S.—scale that we believe allows us to make meaningful impact. Offering patient-driven digital solutions for intake, outreach, education and more, Phreesia enhances the patient experience, drives efficiency and improves healthcare outcomes. To learn more, visit phreesia.com.

