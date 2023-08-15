On July 13, 2023, Phreesia, Inc.’s (“Phreesia”) Board of Directors approved the grant of restricted stock unit awards pursuant to Phreesia’s 2023 Inducement Award Plan (the “Plan”). On August 15, 2023, Phreesia made grants pursuant to the Plan in an aggregate amount of 12,285 shares of its common stock to 24 new non-executive employees to induce them to join Phreesia. The awards vest annually in equal installments over a four-year period following their grant, subject to continued employment. Each award was granted as a material inducement to employment in accordance with the NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.

