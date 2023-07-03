phr-20230703
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
___________________________________
FORM 8-K
___________________________________
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
July 3, 2023
___________________________________
Phreesia, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
___________________________________
Delaware
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)
001-38977
(Commission File Number)
20-2275479
(I.R.S. Employer Identification Number)
1521 Concord Pike, Suite 301 PMB 221
Wilmington, DE19803
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
(888) 654-7473
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
___________________________________
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
☐Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|Title of each class
|Trading symbol(s)
|Name of each exchange on which registered
|Common Stock, par value $0.01
|PHR
|The New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.☐
EXPLANATORY NOTE
This Current Report on Form 8-K is being filed by Phreesia, Inc. (the "Company") solely for purposes of filing an opinion of its counsel, Lowenstein Sandler LLP, regarding the legality of the shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, that are being registered for resale from time to time by certain selling stockholders pursuant to the prospectus supplement being filed by the Company on the date hereof (the "Resale Prospectus Supplement").
Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
Exhibit No.
|Description
|104
|Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|Date: July 3, 2023
|Phreesia, Inc.
|By:
|/s/ Balaji Gandhi
|Name:
|Balaji Gandhi
|Title:
|Chief Financial Officer
