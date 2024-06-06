Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Phreesia, Inc. (“Phreesia” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PHR). Investors who purchased Phreesia securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/PHR.

Investigation Details:

On May 30, 2024, Phreesia issued a press release announcing financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2025. Among other items, Phreesia updated its “revenue outlook for fiscal year 2025 to a range of $416 million to $426 million from a previous range of $424 million to $434 million.” Phreesia advised that “[t]he updated revenue range incorporates the accelerated wind-down of a clearinghouse client relationship” and that “[t]he revenue range provided for fiscal 2025 assumes no additional revenue from potential future acquisitions completed between now and January 31, 2025.” On this news, Phreesia’s stock price fell $2.39 per share, or 11.22%, to close at $18.92 per share on May 31, 2024.

What’s Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Phreesia securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/PHR. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

