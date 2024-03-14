Disclaimer

This presentation includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Phreesia's future financial and operational performance, including our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA; our outlook for fiscal year 2025 and our fiscal year 2026 revenue target; our business strategy and operating plans; industry trends and predictions; our estimated total addressable market (including any component thereof) and our anticipated growth and operating leverage. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward- looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, risks associated with: our ability to effectively manage our growth and meet our growth objectives; our focus on the long-term and our investments in growth; the competitive environment in which we operate; our ability to develop and release new products and services, and develop and release successful enhancements, features and modifications to our existing products and services; changes in market conditions and receptivity to our products and services; our ability to maintain the security and availability of our platform; changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; our ability to make accurate predictions about our industry and addressable market; our ability to attract, retain and cross-sell to healthcare services clients; our ability to continue to operate effectively with a primarily remote workforce and attract and retain key talent; our ability to realize the intended benefits of our acquisitions and partnerships; difficulties in integrating our acquisitions and investments; and other general market, political, economic and business conditions (including as a result of the recent high inflationary environment, economic slowdowns, warfare and/or political and economic instability in Ukraine). The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those listed or described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other SEC filings. The forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this presentation to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

In addition to the Company's GAAP financial information, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non- GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. We urge you to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures set forth in the Appendix and in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by the Company relating to market size and growth and other data about the Company's industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. Neither the Company nor any other person makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such data or undertakes any obligation to update such data after the date of this presentation. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of the Company's future performance and the future performance of the markets in which the Company operates are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. By attending or receiving this presentation you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and the Company's market position and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the Company's business.