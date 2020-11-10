Log in
Phreesia : Recognized for Highest Overall Performance in New KLAS Report on Patient Intake Management Solutions

11/10/2020 | 12:03pm EST

Phreesia is honored to be recognized by the research and insights firm KLAS as the patient intake management solution with the highest overall score and the highest COVID-19 response rating in a new report entitled, “Patient Intake Management 2020: Helping Clinics Keep Their Doors Open During COVID-19.”

“KLAS is a deeply respected organization whose reports are the industry standard and we’re thrilled that they’ve recognized us as top performer, especially since their ratings are based on the first-hand perspectives of our clients,” said Phreesia CEO Chaim Indig. “This latest report from KLAS affirms the value of patient intake management and demonstrates why it is such an important part of the care continuum, particularly throughout the pandemic.”

After launching the Patient Intake Management Category in June 2018, KLAS named Phreesia the top-ranked vendor in its annual Best in KLAS reports for both 2019 and 2020.

Of the 10 vendors evaluated for the new report, Phreesia had the broadest, deepest adoption of its various functionalities, such as preregistration, eCashiering, clinical screenings, payments, and eligibility and benefits.

The report included the following insights:

  • Phreesia was the only vendor that exceeded KLAS’ “market average” rating in all six key performance metrics: patient experience, office efficiency, preregistration, patient payment collection, patient history and patient insurance
  • Phreesia received high performance scores across a wide range of customer experience metrics, including proactive service, quality of implementation, ease of use and overall product quality
  • Phreesia received the highest rating of any patient intake management solution for vendor support of customers through COVID-19
  • 100% of Phreesia clients surveyed indicated they would buy the product again
  • 98% of Phreesia clients surveyed indicated Phreesia was a part of their long-term plans

The report also illustrated how patient intake management has continually evolved over time from core functions, such as registration, patient payments and insurance verification, to other key features, such as clinical screenings and risk assessments. In addition, the report highlighted how patient intake management solutions have played a critical role in supporting medical practices and health systems’ response to the pandemic, including by screening for COVID-19 risk factors and facilitating contactless check-in workflows that keep patients and staff safe.

“Phreesia is committed to supporting our clients in their COVID-19 response and providing them with the tools to keep their patients and staff safe during the intake process,” said Indig. “We’re pleased to see this latest report from KLAS reflect the strength of that commitment and the value of our entire platform.”

About Phreesia

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to enhance clinical care and drive efficiency.


© Business Wire 2020
