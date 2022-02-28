Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Phreesia, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHR   US71944F1066

PHREESIA, INC.

(PHR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phreesia Sets Release Date for Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

02/28/2022 | 04:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) (“Phreesia”) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's fiscal fourth quarter 2022 financial results. A press release announcing the fiscal fourth quarter financial results will be issued prior to the conference call, after the close of market trading, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

To participate in the company's live conference call and webcast, please dial (888) 350-3437, or (646) 960-0153 for international participants, using conference code number 4000153, or visit the “Events & Presentations” section of ir.phreesia.com.

ABOUT PHREESIA

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a modern, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to enhance clinical care and drive efficiency.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PHREESIA, INC.
04:34pPhreesia Sets Release Date for Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
BU
02/11PHREESIA : Investor Presentation - January 2022
PU
02/08Phreesia Named 2022 Best in KLAS for Patient Intake Management for a Fourth Year
BU
01/28Phreesia's Amy VanDuyn Named a Top 10 HR Professional at the OnCon Icon Awards
BU
01/26Phreesia Included in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the Second Year
BU
01/20Phreesia Joins Greenfield, MEDITECH's Application Developer Environment
BU
01/18Phreesia Life Sciences' PatientInsights Named one of PM360's 2021 Most Innovative Servi..
BU
01/10PHREESIA : Investor Presentation - January 2022
PU
01/06SVB Leerink Downgrades Phreesia to Market Perform From Outperform, Lowers Price Target ..
MT
2021Phreesia Life Sciences Named one of MM+M's “Best Places to Work 2021”
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PHREESIA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 211 M - -
Net income 2022 -124 M - -
Net cash 2022 338 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,7x
Yield 2022 0,52%
Capitalization 1 499 M 1 499 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,51x
EV / Sales 2023 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 827
Free-Float -
Chart PHREESIA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Phreesia, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHREESIA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 29,25 $
Average target price 61,85 $
Spread / Average Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chaim Indig Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randy Rasmussen Chief Accounting & Financial Officer
Michael Weintraub Chairman
Daniel Nathan Engineering Director
Cathy Nathan VP-Business Systems & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHREESIA, INC.-29.79%1 499
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-11.60%2 228 893
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-20.00%77 321
SEA LIMITED-38.55%77 244
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-20.30%62 010
SYNOPSYS INC.-15.56%47 637