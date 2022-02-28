Phreesia Sets Release Date for Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) (“Phreesia”) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's fiscal fourth quarter 2022 financial results. A press release announcing the fiscal fourth quarter financial results will be issued prior to the conference call, after the close of market trading, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

To participate in the company's live conference call and webcast, please dial (888) 350-3437, or (646) 960-0153 for international participants, using conference code number 4000153, or visit the “Events & Presentations” section of ir.phreesia.com.

ABOUT PHREESIA

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a modern, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to enhance clinical care and drive efficiency.

