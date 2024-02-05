Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) (“Phreesia”) today announced that it will release its fiscal fourth quarter 2024 financial results after the close of market trading on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Phreesia will issue a press release announcing its quarterly results and the company’s quarterly stakeholder letter, both of which will be posted on its investor website at ir.phreesia.com. Phreesia will then hold a conference call to discuss its fiscal fourth quarter results starting at 5PM Eastern Time on the same day.

To participate in the company's live conference call and webcast, please dial (888) 350-3437, or (646) 960-0153 for international participants, using conference code number 4000153, or visit the “Events & Presentations” section of ir.phreesia.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT PHREESIA

Phreesia is a trusted leader in patient activation, giving providers, health plans, life sciences companies and other organizations tools to help patients take a more active role in their care. Founded in 2005, Phreesia enabled more than 120 million patient visits in 2022 – more than 1 in 10 visits across the U.S. – scale that we believe allows us to make meaningful impact. Offering patient-driven digital solutions for intake, outreach, education and more, Phreesia enhances the patient experience, drives efficiency and improves healthcare outcomes. To learn more, visit phreesia.com.

