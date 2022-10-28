Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Phreesia, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHR   US71944F1066

PHREESIA, INC.

(PHR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-28 pm EDT
27.95 USD   +4.02%
04:11pPhreesia Sets Release Date for Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Results
BU
10/13DA Davidson Starts Phreesia at Neutral With $25 Price Target
MT
09/22Phreesia Names Alexandra Beneville Vice President of Life Sciences Content Strategy
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phreesia Sets Release Date for Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Results

10/28/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) (“Phreesia”) today announced that it will release its fiscal third quarter 2023 financial results after the close of market trading on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Phreesia will issue a press release announcing its quarterly results and the company’s quarterly stakeholder letter, both of which will be posted on its investor website at ir.phreesia.com. Phreesia will then hold a conference call to discuss its fiscal third quarter results starting at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on the same day.

To participate in the company's live conference call and webcast, please dial (888) 350-3437, or (646) 960-0153 for international participants, using conference code number 4000153, or visit the “Events & Presentations” section of ir.phreesia.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT PHREESIA

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a modern, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to enhance clinical care and drive efficiency.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PHREESIA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 279 M - -
Net income 2023 -188 M - -
Net cash 2023 160 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,46x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 412 M 1 412 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,48x
EV / Sales 2024 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 701
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart PHREESIA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Phreesia, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHREESIA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 26,87 $
Average target price 32,36 $
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chaim Indig Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randy Rasmussen Chief Financial Officer
Michael Weintraub Chairman
Daniel Nathan Engineering Director
Cathy Nathan VP-Business Systems & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHREESIA, INC.-35.50%1 412
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-31.22%1 690 302
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-48.07%50 478
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-33.89%45 481
SYNOPSYS INC.-21.52%44 220
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-20.27%40 692