Phreesia : Selected as One of Modern Healthcare's “Best Places to Work” for a Fifth Year

Phreesia, the nation’s leader in patient intake, is excited to announce it has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. This is the fifth time Phreesia has been named to the magazine’s list.

"We’re thrilled to receive this honor once again,” said Phreesia CEO Chaim Indig. “We have a team of incredibly smart and dedicated employees who are passionate about supporting our clients in the healthcare industry, and we’re proud to be recognized for those efforts.”

The Best Places to Work program honors 150 U.S. healthcare companies and organizations throughout the industry that empower employees to provide patients and customers with the best possible care, products and services. The program uses employee surveys to gather feedback and evaluate organizations across a range of different areas, including how they navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as more traditional measures such as culture, leadership, benefits and overall satisfaction.

"One year into the pandemic, we've seen the industry transform to meet the needs of its patients and employees," said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare's editor. "Time and time again, the most resilient and successful organizations show that empathy towards their staff, clear vision and compassion towards the patient buoys teams and sets them up for success. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for eliciting loyalty from their workforce and communities during harrowing times."

“It’s incredibly important to us to create an environment where our employees feel supported and have the opportunity to grow and develop their careers here at Phreesia,” said Amy VanDuyn, Phreesia’s Senior Vice President of Human Resources. “We’ve worked hard to foster a feeling of community and collaboration across our diverse, remote workforce, including with weekly all-company calls and employee resource groups. Winning this award again is a welcome recognition of those efforts.”

About Phreesia

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a safe, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to enhance clinical care and drive efficiency.

