Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Phreesia, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHR   US71944F1066

PHREESIA, INC.

(PHR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phreesia :'s David Linetsky Named a ‘Transformational Leader' in PM360's Elite 100

05/14/2021 | 10:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Phreesia is pleased to announce that the healthcare marketing industry trade PM360 has named David Linetsky, Senior Vice President of Life Sciences, as one of the 2021 PM360 ELITE 100.

The ELITE Awards recognize the most influential people in the healthcare and life sciences industry today, and honorees were chosen from a pool of more than 500 submissions across 19 categories. The PM360 editorial staff selected winners based on their accomplishments and testimonials from colleagues and clients.

Linetsky was named in the “Transformational Leaders” category, honoring people who change the way their companies operate. In his more than 15 years at Phreesia, Linetsky has been responsible for driving significant change within the organization, including the restructuring and development of its Life Sciences department, now a thriving team focused on creating meaningful content for every patient who checks in to a healthcare appointment using Phreesia. He also conceived and launched Phreesia’s PatientInsights offering, helping clients uncover meaningful research about their target patients.

“I’m honored to be recognized by PM360, and I’m incredibly proud of the Phreesia team and our network of providers for all their hard work,” Linetsky said. “This last year has highlighted the incredible potential of patient engagement technologies like Phreesia’s PatientConnect, and I’m excited to continue to build upon that success.”

Since the start of COVID-19, Linetsky has brought attention to issues facing ambulatory care providers during the pandemic. Using data from Phreesia’s clients, he co-authored reports with The Commonwealth Fund and Harvard University on the impact of COVID-19 on outpatient visits and conducted webinars to inform the industry with relevant data, insight and perspectives from healthcare professionals.

“As the pandemic surged across the globe in 2020, all eyes were on the healthcare and life sciences industries in search for answers, treatments, vaccines and hope—and the very best in our industry were able to deliver all of that,” said Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. “While every year our ELITE winners demonstrate the power of the life sciences to impact lives, this year’s winners had to do so by overcoming unprecedented challenges in record times. Their incredible work helped to navigate HCPs, patients and doctors through this pandemic and get us to where we are now as restrictions are slowly being lifted and we start to return to more of the things we love.”

About Phreesia Life Sciences

Phreesia empowers life sciences companies to connect meaningfully with clinically relevant patients, delivering targeted health content in a one-to-one setting. Our PatientConnect offering identifies and motivates the right patients to initiate meaningful brand conversations, and our PatientInsights product enables our clients to better understand their target patient populations.

Phreesia meets patients where they are, both virtually and in-person, and reaches them at multiple touchpoints throughout their healthcare journey. To learn more about Phreesia Life Sciences, visit lifesciences.phreesia.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PHREESIA, INC.
10:46aPHREESIA  : 's David Linetsky Named a ‘Transformational Leader' in PM360's..
BU
05/06PHREESIA  : Sets Release Date for Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
05/04PHREESIA, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statement..
AQ
04/21PHREESIA  : and Ad Council Partnership Yields High Engagement in Alzheimer's Awa..
BU
04/12PHREESIA, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Fina..
AQ
04/12PHREESIA  : Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underw..
BU
04/08PHREESIA  : Prices Offering at $50/Share, Expects $213 Million Net Proceeds
MT
04/07PHREESIA  : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
04/07ETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Slip Lower As Wall Street Await Fed's Policy Meeting..
MT
04/06PHREESIA  : Kicks off Offering of 4.5 Million Shares
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 184 M - -
Net income 2022 -29,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 235 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -62,0x
Yield 2022 0,39%
Capitalization 2 174 M 2 174 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
EV / Sales 2023 7,78x
Nbr of Employees 827
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart PHREESIA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Phreesia, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHREESIA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 64,77 $
Last Close Price 43,51 $
Spread / Highest target 72,4%
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chaim Indig Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randy Rasmussen Chief Accounting & Financial Officer
Michael Weintraub Chairman
Daniel Nathan Chief Technology Officer
Cathy Nathan VP-Business Systems & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHREESIA, INC.-19.81%2 174
MICROSOFT CORPORATION7.45%1 830 399
SEA LIMITED1.65%105 134
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-13.98%85 441
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.80%58 125
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-9.16%53 364